Goddard Systems, LLC Welcomes Matt Zaia as Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Goddard Systems, LLC (GSL), manager of The Goddard School franchise system, has appointed Matt Zaia as senior vice president, chief development officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Zaia is responsible for growing the Goddard footprint across the country by leading franchisees through site selection, real estate development, design, construction and obtaining a certificate of occupancy for new schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005530/en/ Matt Zaia, Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer of Goddard Systems, LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
There’s a surprising culprit behind mass layoffs, says a prominent management professor at Wharton
Most bosses blame layoffs on economic downturns, a decline in demand for services, or even overhiring. But one Wharton professor has a different view: It’s how U.S. accounting rules force companies to classify human capital that makes them seem like an expense to be cut, rather than an asset to be protected.
Kohl’s Names Nick Jones Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer
Kohl’s Corp., filling a second big void in its senior leadership in just seven days, named Nick Jones, a 25-year retail veteran, as chief merchandising and digital officer. Jones will report directly to Tom Kingsbury, who on Feb. 2 was named chief executive officer after serving as interim CEO since December. Kingsbury, former CEO of the Burlington off-price chain, has been on the Kohl’s board since April 2021.More from WWDKohl's Flagging its Fashion With New York ShowroomAG RTW Fall 2023New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Three Jones will be responsible for Kohl’s overall merchandise strategy including buying, digital and omnichannel merchandising,...
List of Multiple Major U.S. Shopping Centers Announced as Sold This Week; Fate of Businesses and Future Plans Uncertain
At least five locations in various states have recently consummated sales. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ShoppingCenterBusiness.com and ReBusinessOnline.com.
salestechstar.com
Intentsify Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer to Expand Global Presence, Support Continued Growth in 2023
Sales technology leader with more than two decades of experience driving global expansion efforts propels Intentsify to meet global revenue goals. Intentsify, the Intelligence Activation Platform for precision buying-intent and intent intelligence activation programs provider, announced the appointment of Ajay Subherwal, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC. With this new strategic leadership change coming on the heels of recent company growth, Intentsify is positioned to offer best-in-class next-generation precision intent data solutions to businesses in 2023.
Up Close: In Conversation with XY Retail Founder Susan Jeffers
Up Close is Sourcing Journal’s regular check-in with industry executives to get their take on topics ranging from personal style to their company’s latest moves. In this Q&A, Susan Jeffers, CEO and founder of unified commerce platform XY Retail, discusses the impact of customer centricity and how her company is helping retailers plan precise promotions. Name: Susan Jeffers Title: CEO and founder Company: XY Retail Which other industry has the best handle on the supply chain? What can apparel learn? It is difficult to say which industry has the “best” alignment of its supply chain, as different industries have different goals, priorities and challenges. As...
icytales.com
Is Business Administration A Good Major:- Everything to Know!
If you want to study business in college, then you may want to know “is business administration a good major”. Don’t worry I got your back, a study by the national center for education statistics found that of nearly 2 million conferred bachelor’s degrees nearly 20 percent were in Business Study. So, lots of college students choose the study business, but is it a good choice?
hospitalitytech.com
Join Us Live at MURTEC: Tech-Enabled Revenue Streams
Get inspired by this storyteller series that showcases three restaurant executives and their imaginative — and profitable — revenue streams. Restaurants looking outside the box for new revenue streams and the technology that powers them, don’t want to miss MURTEC 2023. Live from the main stage on...
