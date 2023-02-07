ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

Jamal Pirani indicted for making threatening statements to Van Wert police officers

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - The man who was arrested for allegedly making threatening statements to Van Wert police officers has been indicted by a grand jury. 41-year-old Jamal Pirani has been charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony of the third degree. He was arraigned this week and pleaded not guilty to the charge, bond was set at $100,000. Van Wert Sheriff's deputies investigated threatening statements that Pirani made to Van Wert Police officers on January 25th. Pirani is scheduled to have a hearing later this month.
VAN WERT, OH
Mercer County Sheriff announces extra patrols after receiving numerous traffic complaints

Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reported today that his office has been receiving numerous complaints of traffic violations occurring throughout Mercer County. Deputies have been doing extra patrol in these high complaint areas, looking for traffic violations such as speeding, running stop signs, and driver inattention. Sheriff Grey explains that the Sheriff’s Office has received grant monies for traffic enforcement and deputies will be assigned to focus their efforts in these areas.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
LCSO seeking public help in identifying robbery suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with identifying a suspect involved in a robbery last week. The robbery took place on Jan. 29 at 6:50 a.m. at the Speedway located at 6757 Airport Highway in Springfield Township. LCSO says the...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Tip from an out-of-state sheriff's office leads to the arrest of a Celina man

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A Celina man was arrested after Mercer County Sheriff's detectives got a tip from another state. 36-year-old Michael Gillis has been charged with possession of methamphetamine after deputies issued a search warrant at his Celina home. Detectives were acting on a tip about Gillis from an out-of-state sheriff's office.
CELINA, OH
Bowling Green Police warning public of scammers pretending to be officers

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bowling Green are warning residents about a scam in which people are pretending to be law enforcement officials. BG Police said Thursday several people got phone calls where a scammer claimed to be with the police department, asking about paying off fines or missing court dates. The department is assuring the public real officers with their department do not call people for payment of fines. They’re asking people not to provide the scammers with any personal of financial information.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Four displaced when SUV crashes into Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Red Cross is helping four people with housing after a car crashed into a home in Toledo Thursday morning. It happened in the 200 block of Grandolph near Imlay. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, an SUV hit a parker vehicle, and Edison pole and the steps of a neighboring home before it went into the house. Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.
TOLEDO, OH
Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green

LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Toledo Police looking for murder suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking the public for help finding a murder suspect. TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett, who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger. They say Garrett has ties to Anderson, Indiana. According to TPD records, Mark Wysinger, 32, was shot...
TOLEDO, OH
Indiana police make two arrests in decades-old cold case

NOBLE COUNTY, INDIANA — The Illinois State Police say Laurel Jean Mitchell left her job at Epworth Forrest Church Camp around 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, 1975. Troopers say her body was found in a body of water about 17 miles away from her workplace. According to a release...
INDIANA STATE
Shane Conrad pleads guilty to drug overdose death

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man facing charges for providing the fentanyl that led to a family member's death took a plea deal in court. 34-year-old Shane Conrad pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. As part of a plea deal, the charges of corrupting another with drugs and aggravated trafficking were dropped. Conrad was charged with providing the fentanyl that led to the death of his cousin Jarrod Conrad last summer. He will be sentenced in March on the charge.
LIMA, OH
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Trooper Michael Risley was patrolling I-74 near C.R. 700 W. in Shelby County, he noticed a silver Ford Ranger following another vehicle too closely. Trooper Risley pulled the truck over on I-74 near the 103 mile marker. While speaking with the driver and passenger, Trooper Risley became suspicious of possible drug activity. He requested assistance from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and two deputies responded. Trooper Hunter McCord and her K9 Koda also responded to assist.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH

