One teen located; another remains missing and endangered
While one teen reported missing has been located and returned safely to her parents, an active search for one considered missing and endangered remains under investigation. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed this afternoon that 16-year-old Amanda King was located and is safe. King had been reported missing since...
February 10, 2023
J. Reuben Daniel City Hall & Police Station: 1040 Roanoke Avenue (252) 533-2800. (All City meetings are open to the public) Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the Lloyd Andrews City Meeting Hall, 700 Jackson Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC. City Council meetings may now be viewed on YouTube...
Nancy Wilder Williams
Nancy Wilder Williams, 82, of Roanoke Rapids passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born October 5, 1940, in Halifax County to the late Elwood Shelton Wilder and Annie Belle Clark Wilder. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Randolph Williams; brother Elwood Shelton Wilder Jr and his wife Sybil; and brother Herman Leroy Wilder and his wife Laura.
Frances Gayle Robbins Jordan
Frances Gayle Robbins Jordan, 73 of Gaston, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in her home. Ms. Jordan was born on September 21, 1949 in Northampton County, the daughter of the late Thelma Louise Smith and James Russell Robbins. Surviving include her sons: Jackie “Jay” Cole Hester, Jr. (Deborah) of...
Time for the city to accept Brown theater proposal
It is time for Roanoke Rapids City Council to accept the offer of Brown Entertainment in an attempt to put the sordid past of what has been the theater saga behind it. In meeting Dewey and Leslie Brown, we feel this troubled venue could have brighter days ahead with two accomplished musicians leading the charge as they have done with smaller venues in Liberty and Reidsville.
Nathaniel Scott Thompson Jr.
Nathaniel Scott Thompson Jr. was born sleeping into the arms of his mother, Kaylan Smith, and father, Nathaniel Scott Thompson Sr. on Saturday, February 4th, 2023. He is celebrated by his big sister, Scarlett Thompson; his maternal grandmother, Crystal Smith of Gaston; and paternal grandparents, Bobby and Linda Thompson of Roanoke Rapids. Nathaniel Jr. is also celebrated by uncles, Jarrett Smith and Robert Thompson, as well as aunts, Stephanie and Alicia Thompson.
