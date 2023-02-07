ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball

Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
247Sports

Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers

Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
WESTWOOD, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team

Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AL.com

Alabama has nation-best 13 players invited to 2023 NFL combine

The NFL combine begins in less than three weeks, and no school will have more players in Indianapolis this year than Alabama. The Tide had 13 players invited to the 2023 combine, the league announced Wednesday. That topped Georgia, which had 12 this year after the Bulldogs led the nation last year with 14 invites.
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

NFL Coach Reveals What He's Heard About Eric Bieniemy

Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders reportedly plan on hiring an offensive coordinator sometime next week. The Commanders have interviewed six candidates for their vacant OC position, but are waiting until after the Super Bowl so they can get a meeting with one of their top candidates: Chiefs ...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

During this Tuesday's episode of NFL Live, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky offered a potential solution for the Raiders' quarterback situation. Although there's a lot of smoke surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Raiders, Orlovsky believes Las Vegas should target Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in this ...
LAS VEGAS, NV

