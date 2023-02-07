ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebewaing, MI

Comments / 2

Kelly Newman
4d ago

Some people are stupid. With warmer temperatures they still go out on the lakes. Then they put other people at risk to go rescue them.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 108

Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties

If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
CBS News

1869 shipwreck of vessel with "checkered past" found in Lake Superior

A 144-foot shipwreck searchers are calling a "Bad Luck Barquentine" was found underwater in Lake Superior more than 150 years after it sank. The ship, a barquentine known as the Nucleus, sank for good on Sept. 14, 1869, but had a "checkered past," said the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in a news release on Wednesday. It sunk twice before the incident that left it underwater in Lake Superior, and in 1854, it rammed and sank another ship in Lake Huron. A barquentine is a type of ship popular in the 1800s with three or more masts that uses a specific style of...
mymichiganbeach.com

20 Best Lake Michigan Beaches 2023

Michigan’s stunning Lake Michigan beaches are one of the country’s best-kept secrets. Michigan claims more than 3,000 miles of coastline, which means endless miles of sandy shore for you to explore. It’s a unique coastline: a mix of towering sand dunes that slope gently into the aqua water...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

2-10-23 winter storm

Some schools closed early and law enforcement responded to numerous vehicle run-offs after a winter storm dumped several inches of heavy, wet snow across southern Wisconsin Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning or Weather Advisory were in effect Thursday for several counties throughout southern Wisconsin. Strong wind gusts in excess of 30 miles an hour made travel difficult.
WISCONSIN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Cocaine Bear? In Michigan, it's melatonin bear

Michigan wildlife regulators want to ban placing melatonin in bait piles after allegations that a bear hunter was doing so. Drugs are already banned in bait piles but melatonin is considered a supplement, not a drug. Hunting groups support the ban, saying that allowing sedatives runs counter to the ethical...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Washington Wildlife removes fishing limitations over surplus steelhead on Nooksack River

(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has removed fishing restrictions on the North Fork of the Nooksack River. The reason for the change is that the “Kendall Hatchery eggtake goals for hatchery steelhead have been reached, allowing opportunity for recreational anglers to access surplus hatchery steelhead that remain in the system” according to an WDFW update. The Washington State DFW Emergency fishing and shellfishing rules...
WASHINGTON STATE
OnlyInYourState

The One Mesmerizing Place In Michigan To See The Northern Lights

The Mitten State has plenty of incredible natural wonders like our stunning sand dunes and the largest freshwater system in the world, the Great Lakes. But there is one elusive and unpredictable natural phenomenon that few Michiganders ever get to witness. But if you’re feeling adventurous and spontaneous, you can view the northern lights in Mackinaw City, Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Anglers Targeting Fish Closer to Shore

Ice-covered harbors, bays and marinas see increased pressure. Those words – and some much more colorful ones not suitable for print – have been uttered and muttered often this winter, one of the most frustrating seasons ever for local ice anglers. “I feel bad for the charter [guide]...
STURGEON BAY, WI
CBS Detroit

Michigan DNR: Fee increases for recreation passport starting March 1

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the recreation passport will increase for the first time since 2020.Beginning March 1, the fee will go up to $13 for vehicles ($1 increase), $7 for motorcycles ($1 increase), and $26 for two-year vehicle registrations ($2 increase), according to a press release. The passport gives year-round access to state parks, recreation areas, boating access sites, state forest campgrounds, several miles of trails and other outdoor spaces.DNR officials say the change is due to a law stating that the fee is to be determined on the consumer price index, which the...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Accumulating snow area shifting south; Wind Advisory now for all of southern Michigan

UPDATE: Wind Advisory for southern Michigan, 60 mph winds stay just south of border. While the coming storm tomorrow is mostly a rain-maker, there will be a swath of accumulating snow on the cold side of the storm. The location of this swath of snow has shifted southeast with the data today. We also now have a wind advisory in place for southern Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy