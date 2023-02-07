Read full article on original website
Related
Hannity Dodges When Geraldo Asks If Marjorie Taylor Greene Is ‘Normal or Crazy’ – Right After the Host Interviewed Her
Sean Hannity ducked a straightforward question from Geraldo Rivera about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) moments after the Fox News host interviewed her. Greene appeared on Wednesday’s Hannity to give her reaction to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, where she heckled the president. Later, Rivera...
Popculture
CNN's John King Could Be Replaced by Familiar Face
CNN anchor John King kept his noon timeslot amid the daytime anchor shuffling CNN CEO Chris Licht announced last week. However, that might not be the case for long. King, 59, might be replaced "eventually" by another CNN regular, Dana Bash. On Jan. 11, CNN announced major upcoming changes to...
Ron DeSantis is 'happy to see Black people killed' MSNBC analyst claims after CRT removed from AP course
Professor Jason Johnson related the the death of Tyre Nichols to critical race theory saying those opposed to CRT in school are "happy to see Black people be killed."
MSNBC Host Stunned By Trump Fans Who Think Biden’s Presidential Seal Is Fake And His Evil 2nd Military Is Real
MSNBC host Michael Steele was stunned by the beliefs expressed by Trump supporters who say Donald Trump is still president, President Joe Biden’s presidential seal “isn’t real” but the second military he commands is real. Steele filled in for Joy Reid on Thursday night’s edition of...
‘I Don’t Even Know What to Say!’ Morning Joe Crew Stunned Melania Trump Just Wandered Into Situation Room During Top Secret Raid
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and his Morning Joe crew were stunned by the revelation ex-First Lady Melania Trump just wandered in while officials watched a top-secret raid unfold in the Situation Room — and offered advice on the aftermath. According to a sneak peek from Vanity Fair’s Bess Levin,...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s yellow dress at State of the Union draws mockery on Twitter
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema ignited Twitter over the bright yellow dress she wore at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday — with social media users cracking jokes over the flamboyant outfit choice. Sinema’s loud dress with giant ruffle sleeves jumped out among a sea of Congress members in black and navy business attire, and many on Twitter said it was an obvious attention-grabbing stunt. “Kyrsten Sinema……tell me you’re desperate for attention without telling me you’re desperate for attention,” Twitter user Jason Rector wrote with a screenshot of the C-Span broadcast showing her dress in stark contrast to the...
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
wegotthiscovered.com
Former George W. Bush chief campaign strategist brands Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Tonya Harding in a fur coat’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made quite the spectacle of herself during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night. Between her inexplicable choice of outerwear for the annual delivery — a white coat with fur trim — and inappropriate behavior by booing and shouting at the president, many made the comparison to Disney’s Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians.
Joe Manchin's Worst Nightmare Could Be About to Come True
Jim Justice, Republican governor of West Virginia, said, "I'm sure I would seriously consider running for Senate" against Democrat holder Manchin.
Famed Television Star Running For Congress
There is obviously a long history of actors and other famous celebrities jumping into the ring of politics, and seeking public office. Former President Donald Trump obviously jumps to the minds of some, but before that many others tried their hands at politics, of course including another former President, Ronald Reagan.
Financially Strapped MSNBC Staffers FUMING At Rachel Maddow's $30 Million Contract Following Mass Layoffs
MSNB-see ya later! Morale is at an all-time low at MSNBC after nearly 70 behind-the-scenes staffers were kicked to the curb — and the mass firing has left survivors fuming over cable host Rachel Maddow's $30 million deal, RadarOnline.com has learned.MSNBC hotshot Maddow, 49, hauls home the hefty annual salary — despite whittling down her on-air responsibilities at the network to one day per week after inking her 2021 deal."Rachel has gone from being the hero of the network to the most hated," dished an insider."People in TV are not rich. The hosts are rich. Everyone else is struggling to...
Megyn Kelly Mocked On Twitter For Having A Meltdown Over Jill Biden's Title
The conservative commentator was triggered by the smallest thing.
Tucker Carlson Slammed by Ex-RNC Chair After Black Judge Comments
Michael Steele criticized the Fox News host for complaining that Biden has nominated 22 Black female judges to the bench.
Lester Holt, Rachel Maddow and other NBC News, MSNBC stars absent from rank-and-file walkout
High stars such as Lester Holt and Rachel Maddow didn't appear alongside NBC and MSNBC rank-and-file Guild members who walked off the job Thursday amid a labor dispute.
Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post
Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
SOTU POLL: Whopping 72 Percent Approved of Biden Speech — Including 43% of Republicans
A whopping 72 percent of viewers approved of President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union speech — including 43 percent of Republicans who watched. Biden delivered his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night, and a raucous majority it turned out to be.
“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees
Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
CNN’s Don Lemon out ‘on assignment’ amid leaks of on-air tensions with co-host Kaitlan Collins
Don Lemon was absent from "CNN This Morning" Friday following reports that he recently snapped at co-host Kaitlan Collins, but the network says he's on assignment.
Megyn Kelly ripped online after criticizing Jill Biden’s ‘Dr.’ title
Former Fox News host and conservative pundit Megyn Kelly is facing backlash online after she criticized first lady Jill Biden, who holds a doctorate in education, for the use of her “Dr.” title. Kelly called Biden’s doctorate a “fake title” after an announcer at the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia on Sunday introduced the first lady,…
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Mediaite
New York City, NY
21
Followers
562
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT
From TV green rooms to the corridors of the senate to the latest White House press briefing, Mediaite is a trusted source on the intersection of politics and media across the political spectrum. Breaking news, analysis and opinions aplenty, we deliver it all with lightning quick speed. Mediaite is part of the Abrams Media Network.https://www.mediaite.com/
Comments / 1