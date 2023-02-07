Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
Projecting the lineup as Arizona softball opens the season in the Candrea Classic
It seems like just yesterday that Arizona softball was waiting to hear whether it would make the NCAA postseason for the 35th straight season after ending the regular season 33-20. The Cinderella run to the Women’s College World Series for a team that ended tied for last in the Pac-12 was huge in head coach Caitlin Lowe’s first season at the helm as the team wrapped things up with a win in Oklahoma City and a 39-22 record.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball vs Stanford: Game time, links, rankings, projections
Arizona women’s basketball is looking to send the Stanford Cardinal (22-3, 10-2) on its first two-game losing streak this season. Can the Wildcats (18-5, 8-4) use the Washington Huskies’ win over the Cardinal last Sunday as a template? Here’s how to follow along as UA heads into a big game on national TV.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball notebook: On facing Stanford, Helena Pueyo, supporting moms in McKale Center and more
It was a big weekend for Arizona women’s basketball in Los Angeles. The Wildcats fought back from double-digit deficits against both UCLA and USC to take overtime wins. Now, it’s on to face Stanford, which is trying to rebound from an unexpected loss at Washington. What did head coach Adia Barnes and fifth-year guard/forward Jade Loville have to say about the week that was and Thursday’s big game on ESPN?
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball debuts new look in win over Long Beach State
It’s been a while since a starting pitcher was allowed to bat for Arizona softball. That changed on Thursday night as Devyn Netz pitched four innings of one-run ball to defeat Long Beach State 9-1 in five innings. Netz had three strikeouts while giving up four hits and a...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball’s Allie Skaggs learns about life outside the game from former Wildcat star Kenzie Fowler
Kenzie Fowler was a hometown star for the Arizona Wildcats a decade ago as a starting pitcher. These days, she’s working behind the scenes at Arizona Athletics as a member of the Creative Services team, showcasing all of the athletes who wear cardinal and navy. She’s also serving as a role model for current softball star Allie Skaggs.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men's basketball at Cal: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 4th-ranked Arizona Wildcats begin the Bay Area road trip with a game against the Cal Golden Bears. The UA (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12) posted an 81-68 home win over Cal (3-20, 2-10) in December. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as...
