It seems like just yesterday that Arizona softball was waiting to hear whether it would make the NCAA postseason for the 35th straight season after ending the regular season 33-20. The Cinderella run to the Women’s College World Series for a team that ended tied for last in the Pac-12 was huge in head coach Caitlin Lowe’s first season at the helm as the team wrapped things up with a win in Oklahoma City and a 39-22 record.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO