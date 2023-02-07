ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

Projecting the lineup as Arizona softball opens the season in the Candrea Classic

It seems like just yesterday that Arizona softball was waiting to hear whether it would make the NCAA postseason for the 35th straight season after ending the regular season 33-20. The Cinderella run to the Women’s College World Series for a team that ended tied for last in the Pac-12 was huge in head coach Caitlin Lowe’s first season at the helm as the team wrapped things up with a win in Oklahoma City and a 39-22 record.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona women’s basketball notebook: On facing Stanford, Helena Pueyo, supporting moms in McKale Center and more

It was a big weekend for Arizona women’s basketball in Los Angeles. The Wildcats fought back from double-digit deficits against both UCLA and USC to take overtime wins. Now, it’s on to face Stanford, which is trying to rebound from an unexpected loss at Washington. What did head coach Adia Barnes and fifth-year guard/forward Jade Loville have to say about the week that was and Thursday’s big game on ESPN?
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona softball debuts new look in win over Long Beach State

It’s been a while since a starting pitcher was allowed to bat for Arizona softball. That changed on Thursday night as Devyn Netz pitched four innings of one-run ball to defeat Long Beach State 9-1 in five innings. Netz had three strikeouts while giving up four hits and a...
LONG BEACH, CA
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona softball’s Allie Skaggs learns about life outside the game from former Wildcat star Kenzie Fowler

Kenzie Fowler was a hometown star for the Arizona Wildcats a decade ago as a starting pitcher. These days, she’s working behind the scenes at Arizona Athletics as a member of the Creative Services team, showcasing all of the athletes who wear cardinal and navy. She’s also serving as a role model for current softball star Allie Skaggs.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy