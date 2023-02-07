New York City’s new condos — the vanguard of build, style and price — are finding their footing. The number of new Manhattan condos sold in January ticked down to land around monthly average sales recorded between 2015 and 2020 according to Marketproof’s monthly report. Overall activity tanked in recent months from the highs in the pandemic years, but some of the city’s trophy projects made up ground with a bump in high-dollar deals.

