FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food TruckBronxVoiceBronx, NY
therealdeal.com
Here are the top NYC i-sales of 2022
Manhattan office buildings and luxury apartment properties set the pace when it came to New York City’s priciest investment sales in 2022. The six biggest deals for commercial properties in New York were for Manhattan office or multifamily buildings, according to an analysis of city records and The Real Deal’s reporting of single-property investment sales.
therealdeal.com
Manhattan projects dominate office construction pipeline
Want to see where the country’s biggest office projects are being delivered this year? Go to Manhattan. The New York City borough boasts the five largest office developments expected to be delivered this year, according to a report from CommercialCafe. The report is based on CommercialEdge data compiled towards the end of January.
therealdeal.com
UNICEF lists 70K sf FiDi office condo
A major aid organizations isn’t doing any favors for believers of the Manhattan office market. The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund listed its three-story office condo in the Financial District for sale, Crain’s reported. The 70,000-square-foot space is part of 125 Maiden Lane. UNICEF purchased the...
therealdeal.com
Record-setting Greenwich home back on market at $150M
Nine years ago, a mystery buyer in Connecticut set the record for most expensive home purchase in the United States. Less than a decade later, the owner is ready to part ways with the property. Copper Beech Farm in Greenwich has been listed for $150 million, the Wall Street Journal...
therealdeal.com
Related to walk away from empty LIC office campus
The mantra that millennials wanted to “work where they live” drew some of New York’s biggest developers across the East River in the late 2010s to build Instagrammable offices in hot Queens and Brooklyn neighborhoods. Today many of those offices remain empty, and now some developers are...
therealdeal.com
Life after Naftali: Sigoura breaks out with UES project
It’s been seven years since Victor Sigoura ditched Miki Naftali for a chance to make it on his own. After a rocky start, the former Naftali Group chief investment officer seems to have found his footing with Legion Investment Group’s first Manhattan project: a 19-story, Upper East Side condominium off Park Avenue with a projected sellout of $440 million.
therealdeal.com
Hot winter: Manhattan rent is highest ever for January
National rent trackers see prices slipping further this year. But not in New York City. The median Manhattan rent rose 1.2 percent from December to January to $4,097, the third-highest on record and highest ever for the month, according to a report by the appraiser Jonathan Miller for Douglas Elliman.
therealdeal.com
Cardboard magnate sells Carhart Mansion duplex for $20M
Cardboard magnate Dennis Mehiel and his wife Karen are out at the Carhart Mansion. The couple sold their duplex at 3 East 95th Street for $20 million, or $1,930 per square foot, according to ACRIS. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom condo drifted on and off the market without a buyer for about...
therealdeal.com
Hilton Grand Vacations buys Midtown timeshares for $136M
The timeshare apartments at 12 East 48th Street are sufficiently nice that Hilton Grand Vacations bought them twice. The Orlando-based timeshare company bought the remaining 111 hotel rooms at the Midtown building, dubbed the “Central at 5th,” for $136 million from Henry Silverman’s 54 Madison Partners, property records filed Wednesday show.
therealdeal.com
No, really, New Yorkers came back: Unraveling Curbed’s rent conspiracy
What if the staggering rent growth in New York City over the past two years was not from tenants returning en masse? What if landlords stowed units off-market to artificially inflate rents?. A Curbed story laid out that theory in late January, raising hackles across real estate Twitter. Author Lane...
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn luxury market ends January with a whimper
Brooklyn’s luxury market left January on a low note. The borough saw just nine contracts signed last week between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3, according to Compass’s weekly report on homes asking $2 million or more. The total is slightly down from the 11 deals signed in the previous period, but in line with the rest of the reported figures from a sleepy January.
therealdeal.com
Ampiera Group plans 85K sf resi project in Sunnyside
Alex Lau’s Ampiera Group is set to deliver dozens of units to Queens’ Sunnyside neighborhood. The developer filed plans for a 63-unit project at 45-07 45th Street, Crain’s reported. The filing comes a year after the developer purchased the site for $11 million. The 85,000-square-foot project will...
therealdeal.com
Ranking the brokerages that rule NYC’s suburbs
The Tristate housing market has cooled off in recent months in the harsh winds of interest rate hikes and an inventory crunch, but business remains brisk enough for brokerages to cash in — if they have enough boots on the ground. The Real Deal combed Department of State records...
therealdeal.com
Damned if you do: Inside Glacier Equities’ epic co-op conversion
In the 1980s, two brothers converted some Bronx and Northern Manhattan rental buildings into co-ops and began selling the units. Then things went sideways. The owners stopped mid-stream, passing the portfolio to an heir who didn’t resume sales — or do much of anything else. That created the real estate equivalent of a ticking time bomb.
therealdeal.com
Developer plans 637 townhomes at former Ramapo golf course
A Ramapo golf course may trade hole-in-ones for homes for hundreds as a long-gestating housing proposal finally gets before the town. A developer filed plans for a 637-townhome project at 110 Pomona Road in Ramapo, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. That’s the site of the former Minisceongo Golf Course in Rockland County.
therealdeal.com
New condos cool in Brooklyn, but hold steady in Manhattan
New York City’s new condos — the vanguard of build, style and price — are finding their footing. The number of new Manhattan condos sold in January ticked down to land around monthly average sales recorded between 2015 and 2020 according to Marketproof’s monthly report. Overall activity tanked in recent months from the highs in the pandemic years, but some of the city’s trophy projects made up ground with a bump in high-dollar deals.
therealdeal.com
Mermelstein scores Queens dev site and art gallery buys in Chelsea
As a cold front froze New York City for two days last week, mid-market investment sales were in hibernation. Only two transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week. The deals were recorded in Manhattan and Queens. Below is more information on...
therealdeal.com
Fairfield adds to Long Island portfolio with $60M purchase
Long Island’s largest multifamily landlord continues to grow. Fairfield Properties bought a portfolio of five rental complexes in Suffolk County, paying $59.6 million for the 228-unit portfolio in Bay Shore, the Long Island Business News reported. The seller was the estate of Joan Wimmer, who died a year ago....
therealdeal.com
City sues East Village landlords over illegal smoke shops
Unlicensed marijuana retailers have proliferated across the city for months as retail landlords and their tenants cashed in on lax enforcement. Now, it seems, the district attorney has decided it’s high time for a crackdown. The city filed lawsuits against four East Village smoke shops and their landlords Tuesday,...
