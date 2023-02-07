Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
GERARD GALLANT NOT HAPPY THAT TROUBA HAD TO FIGHT AFTER TWO HUGE HITS
New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba likes to play on the edge and at times, he has gone a bit too far. On Monday night against the Calgary Flames, Trouba threw two MASSIVE hits, the first coming on Dillon Dube in the opening period, then in the second period, he levelled Nazem Kadri.
RECAP: Detroit Red Wings Frustrated by 5-2 Loss to Edmonton Oilers
The Red Wings were eager to make a strong showing after their eight-day break, but their inability to capitalize on chances and costly mistakes led to their loss. Coach Derek Lalonde believed the Red Wings played well for the first 25 minutes, but giving up two easy goals proved costly.
markerzone.com
BREAKING - BUFFALO SABRES SIGN ANOTHER YOUNG STAR TO BIG-TIME CONTRACT
The Buffalo Sabres have signed center Dylan Cozens to a seven-year, $49.7 million contract, which carries a $7.1 million annual cap-hit. Cozens, 21, has totaled 94 points in 169 games for the Sabres in his first two-and-a-half seasons. Drafted 7th overall in 2019, Cozens also scored 25 points in 14 World Junior games with Team Canada.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Show Kane, Toews List of Interested Trade Partners
Patrick Kane may not be ready to make a decision on his NHL playing future yet, but one will need to come in the next couple of weeks, and the Chicago Blackhawks are putting all of their ducks in a row in preparation for a potential trade ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Kane has been shown a list of teams who have expressed interest in a potential trade with the Blackhawks, but the sniper is not yet prepared to waive his no-movement clause to facilitate the deal.
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Buffet In Nevada With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
Las Vegas, Nevada is a place that gushes excitement in excess. Whether it’s the epic casinos and hotels or the rides and world-class shows, visitors to the famous city expect more of everything. Nowhere is this dream fulfilled more than at the largest buffet in Nevada, the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace! Not only does this massive buffet have just about anything a hungry diner can think of, they have just as many desserts to choose from, too! Take a sugary trip down The Strip and explore the desserts at Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace for a dining experience like no other.
WGRZ TV
Hamilton: Sabres spending money the right way in Cozens signing
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams has said since he’s taken the job that they were going to identify and draft good players, develop them, and pay them instead of a bunch of NHL unrestricted free agents. For the first two years, Adams had to...
MLB expansion proposal calls to split Cardinals from division with Cubs
One new proposal, brought forth Tuesday by The Athletic, calls to split the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs into different divisions if Major League Baseball expands to 32 teams.
Kim Pegula, co-owner of Bills and Sabres, went into cardiac arrest in June, remains in recovery: daughter
The co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, Kim Pegula, went into cardiac arrest in June 2022 and continues to recover eight months later.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 5 Trade Targets at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline
Unless they go on an incredible run over the next couple of weeks, the Detroit Red Wings are poised to be sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline once again. Though they still seem to be trending in the right direction, they aren’t quite at the level of the playoff teams ahead of them. It’ll be interesting to see how aggressive general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman will be at the deadline, but all signs point to him making at least a couple moves as he looks to trim some of the fat from the roster.
One major network predicts Buffalo Sabres will end playoff drought
The Buffalo Sabres aren’t far from sitting in one of the two wild card slots as we dive deeper into the season’s second half. The Hockey News recently evaluated each of the Atlantic Division’s top four teams and they made a gutsy prediction, believing the Buffalo Sabres to make the playoffs. Thanks to their high scoring output and improved goaltending, this prediction isn’t so far-fetched, even if Buffalo is, at best this season, a middle-of-the-road team.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Fans Finally Get Answers About Kim Pegula
Sports fans in Western New York finally know what happened to Kim Pegula last June. Kim, the co-owner of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres with husband Terry Pegula and president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE), was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical emergency but the nature of it was never revealed. From that point forward, the sports world sat in the dark and the situation eventually faded away from the public consciousness.
FOX Sports
Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager
Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
travelphotodiscovery.com
Road trips from Las Vegas
Visiting Las Vegas is a whole adventure and experience on its own in visiting all the wild, whacky and over the top venues around the city with each new casino trying to outdo all the others around the city. But, once you tire of all the neon lights, cocktail bars and buffet lines and long for some nature and natural environments, you’ll be surprised that there’s so much history, culture and stunning scenery to find just outside of the city. There are so many fantastic road trips from Las Vegas that should be on your bucket list of places to visit just outside of this man-made metropolis.
NHL rumors: Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi trade talks heating up
The Detroit Red Wings have a significant question to answer as it pertains to the future of Dylan Larkin. Their captain is a pending free agent, and the two sides are talking extension. However, could those talks force another pending free agent out of Detroit?. NHL insider David Pagnotta wrote...
markerzone.com
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS LINKED TO PAIR OF TOP AVAILABLE FORWARDS
This year's trade deadline in the National Hockey League is shaping up to be one of the biggest in terms of quality players potentially being moved. Since last Monday, two huge trades have gone down as Bo Horvat was dealt to the New York Islanders and Vladimir Tarasenko has been moved to the New York Rangers.
