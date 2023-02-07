Remember Ralphie the demon dog? (How could you forget, right?) Well, the French Bulldog who went viral for being described as a “jerk” in his adoption ad has found a forever home.

Ralphie the Demon Dog Gets Rehomed

The 26-pound pup got his 15 minutes of internet fame last month after Niagra SPCA posted the following adoption ad:

“Meet Ralphie. At first glance, he’s an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won’t be the case. Ralphie is a terror in a somewhat small package,” the ad started.

The post about the “fire-breathing demon” continued: “He’s a whole jerk- not even half. Everything belongs to him. If you dare test his ability to possess THE things, wrath will ensue. If you show a moment of weakness, prepare to be exploited. Sounds fun, huh?”



The ad ended “Give us a call at 716-731-4368 ext 301 if you’re that crazy.”

Apparently, someone was that crazy, because a woman recently brought the fur baby home .

One Person’s Troublemaker Is Another Person’s True Love

In an update posted to social media, the shelter shared a message from Ralphie’s new mom, who is “completely in love” with the pup and doesn’t understand “where the name ‘Demon Dog’ came from.”



Ralphie’s new mom admitted that the canine is a “nipper” (as advertised), and that he prefers to poop on the carpet instead of getting his paws cold outside. He also needs a lot of “reinforcement chats.” But the dog mom seemed willing to train him – with sliced hot dogs, Ralphie’s newfound favorite treat.

“All in all… He is amazing, and He found A HAPPY PLACE with me because he saved me as much as I saved him… I feel blessed!” Ralphie’s mom wrote. “Thank you!!! For choosing me!”

Ralphie had two failed adoptions before, but hopefully, this one will stick. Third time’s a charm, right?

The post Ralphie the ‘Demon Dog’ Finds Forever Home With ‘Completely in Love’ New Mom appeared first on DogTime .