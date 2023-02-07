ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DogTime

Ralphie the ‘Demon Dog’ Finds Forever Home With ‘Completely in Love’ New Mom

By Erica Rivera
DogTime
DogTime
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39mTTP_0kfZtjYn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GeEx7_0kfZtjYn00

Photo Credit: Serhii Bobyk / EyeEm / Getty Images

Remember Ralphie the demon dog? (How could you forget, right?) Well, the French Bulldog who went viral for being described as a “jerk” in his adoption ad has found a forever home.

Ralphie the Demon Dog Gets Rehomed

The 26-pound pup got his 15 minutes of internet fame last month after Niagra SPCA posted the following adoption ad:

“Meet Ralphie. At first glance, he’s an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won’t be the case. Ralphie is a terror in a somewhat small package,” the ad started.

The post about the “fire-breathing demon” continued: “He’s a whole jerk- not even half. Everything belongs to him. If you dare test his ability to possess THE things, wrath will ensue. If you show a moment of weakness, prepare to be exploited. Sounds fun, huh?”

The ad ended “Give us a call at 716-731-4368 ext 301 if you’re that crazy.”

Apparently, someone was that crazy, because a woman recently brought the fur baby home .

One Person’s Troublemaker Is Another Person’s True Love

In an update posted to social media, the shelter shared a message from Ralphie’s new mom, who is “completely in love” with the pup and doesn’t understand “where the name ‘Demon Dog’ came from.”

Ralphie’s new mom admitted that the canine is a “nipper” (as advertised), and that he prefers to poop on the carpet instead of getting his paws cold outside. He also needs a lot of “reinforcement chats.” But the dog mom seemed willing to train him – with sliced hot dogs, Ralphie’s newfound favorite treat.

“All in all… He is amazing, and He found A HAPPY PLACE with me because he saved me as much as I saved him… I feel blessed!” Ralphie’s mom wrote. “Thank you!!! For choosing me!”

Ralphie had two failed adoptions before, but hopefully, this one will stick. Third time’s a charm, right?

The post Ralphie the ‘Demon Dog’ Finds Forever Home With ‘Completely in Love’ New Mom appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

After 14 Failed Adoptions, “Too Big” Puppy Finds Forever Home In North Carolina

Following 14 failed adoptions in a span of just five weeks, a 63-pound North Carolina puppy named Ronald is finally home. Earlier this month, the SPCA of Wake County was desperate to break one-year-old Ronald's “unlucky streak.” After taking him back more than a dozen times for being “too big” and “too strong,” the Raleigh shelter issued a social media plea for an adopter who can “handle a little extra size.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
DogTime

Abandoned Dog Found Wandering With Heartfelt Note From Houseless Mom Reunited With Family

An abandoned dog wandering around Chattanooga, Tennessee, with a note attached to her collar, has been reunited with her family. Abandoned Dog Found With Note From Houseless Mom McKamey Animal Center shared the sad story of the abandoned dog on Facebook recently. In the initial post, the shelter stated that the pup, named Lilo, had […] The post Abandoned Dog Found Wandering With Heartfelt Note From Houseless Mom Reunited With Family appeared first on DogTime.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Comfy, Safe Couch

After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
Sachin

A cute video of the dog's adorable reaction to being adopted

Adopting a pet is an amazing and rewarding experience. Every animal deserves to be given a loving home, and there are plenty of opportunities available to those wishing to give a pet a secure and loving environment. One of the most adorable aspects of adoption is the reaction of the animal when it realizes it has been chosen and given a safe home.
Mary Duncan

Man raises baby of different race that’s not his own after fiancée repeatedly cheats

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I haven’t written about it a lot, yet anyway, but I am the product of a scandalous affair between my mother and my grandfather’s best friend. My biological father was married with a family of his own at the time he met my mother, which she didn’t know, of course. He only told her that he was married after she told him she was pregnant with me, and then he promptly left.
msn.com

Unidentified Quadrupedal Creature Washes Up on Shore

Pale white flesh that seems like it has never seen sunlight is in the process of decay but sharp, angular teeth can be seen jutting out from what once was a jaw of some sort on a bizarre carcass that washed up on a beach. The camera pans around to the front of the monstrous face, showing a short, flat snout gaping open to display a fearsome bite on an otherwise round and bulbous head. It has a thick neck leading to a long twisted body that seems to have four human-like limbs that end in long claws.
OHIO STATE
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy