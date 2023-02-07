National City man identified as pedestrian hit in South Bay

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – A 67-year-old man has been identified as the pedestrian who died after getting hit by a vehicle in National City collision last month.

James Stuart, a National City resident, was struck on Jan. 29 by a Honda sedan that was traveling on East 11 th Street around 5:48 p.m., the San Diego County Department of the Medical Examiner said in a press release.

The driver stopped to call 911 after hitting Stuart. Paramedics rushed Stuart to Scripps Mercy Hospital, but died a few hours later after medical staff attempted lifesaving measures. He was officially pronounced dead at 9:01 p.m.

The medical examiner’s office said Stuart’s cause of death was a result of multiple blunt force injuries. They also list the manner of his death as an accident.

Stuart had additional conditions identified by the medical examiner including hypertensive cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus and COVID-19 infection.

