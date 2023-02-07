ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

'Yellowstone' In Talks With Matthew McConaughey Amid Rumored Series Shakeup

By Dani Medina
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DivW_0kfZtNKv00
Photo: Paramount, Getty Images

Just when you thought Yellowstone couldn't get any more Texas, Matthew McConaughey is brought into the mix.

Deadline broke the news earlier this week that the modern-day Western series, which has filmed in North Texas several times, is planning to end the series, and star Kevin Costner 's storyline along with it. Co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan and Paramount are reportedly planning a franchise extension, however, with McConaughey in negotiations to star.

There are issues on the show that involve Costner and "disagreements over shooting schedules," the news outlet reports. Costner reportedly wanted to cut back on how many days he's shooting scenes, which has been a "source of frustration" for Sheridan. "It is understood to be causing morale problems for the other stars of the show," Deadline reports. Paramount declined Costner's most recent proposal to shoot less and instead made the choice to move to another show.

It remains unclear who from the original Yellowstone cast would move to the new show led by McConaughey. For fans who are excited about this new project, it's "way more than just talk," Deadline reports.

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner," a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement.

It's possible Yellowstone ends with the second half of the current season set to be released this summer.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Matlock Series Starring Kathy Bates Lands Pilot Order at CBS

Matlock is coming back to TV… but she’ll look a little different this time. (Yes, we said “she.”) Oscar winner Kathy Bates will play the title character in a new version of Matlock, which has earned a pilot order at CBS, TVLine has learned. Andy Griffith starred as the folksy lawyer on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC and then another three seasons on ABC. “After achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (Kathy Bates) rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to...
Popculture

'SNL': Sarah Paulson Crashes Pedro Pascal's Episode in Hilarious Cameo

Saturday Night Live's continued reliance on guest stars for extra pops of applause from the audience extended into this weekend's episode with guest host Pedro Pascal. Sarah Paulson was this week's surprise guest, visiting during the "Fancam Assembly" sketch. Although Pascal and Paulson have not worked together in a film or television series, the two are longtime friends.
New York Post

Jim Carrey leaving LA home of 30 years, says he’s ready for ‘changes’

Jim Carrey is saying goodbye to his longtime Los Angeles home. “For three decades it’s been a sanctuary for me but I don’t spend a lot of time there now and I want someone else to enjoy it like I have,” Carrey, 61, told The Post in a statement. “Cha cha cha cha … Changes!” he added, referencing the iconic David Bowie song. The Canadian-born comedian — long known for his role in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” — purchased the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom estate in 1994 for $3.8 million, or $7.71 million today, records obtained by The Post show. Spanning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

FOX Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3

FOX has renewed a fan-favorite series for Season 3. The Cleaning Lady – the action-drama series starring Daredevil's Élodie Yung – is going to be coming back for its third season, after two successful seasons on the network (5.4 million viewers per episode, on average, in Season 2). There will be some creative changes: series co-showrunner Melissa Carter is exiting after Season 2, and will be replaced by Jeannine Renshaw (Grey's Anatomy, Angel, Manifest), who will also executive produce.
Deadline

‘Dr. Phil’ To End After 21 Seasons As Seismic Changes In Syndicated Daytime Talk Show Market Continue

Another daytime fixture, Dr. Phil McGraw, is leaving after more than two decades as one of television’s most popular talk show hosts. His syndicated daytime show, Dr. Phil, will end its run of original episodes with the current 2022-2023 television season, the show’s 21st. McGraw’s decision comes as his most recent contract is coming to an end. Dr. Phil received a five-season renewal in 2018 as part of a mega-deal extension with CBS Media Ventures, taking it through its current season. Related Story TV Series Fading To Black In 2023 & Beyond: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows Related Story CBS Orders Pilots For 'The Good...
Popculture

'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS

CBS renewed So Help Me Todd for a second season on Thursday. The hit new series stars Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin as Todd, a private detective working for his mother's law firm, and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as his mother, Margaret. So Help Me Todd was created by Scott Prendergast and includes Dr. Phil McGraw as an executive producer.
thedigitalfix.com

Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set

Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
Deadline

Mike Schur Comedy Series Starring Ted Danson Based On ‘The Mole Agent’ Documentary Sparks Bidding War

EXCLUSIVE: The Good Place creator Mike Schur has reunited with the hit comedy’s star Ted Danson for The Mole Agent, a new serialized comedy, which has hit the premium/streaming marketplace, sparking heated bidding, sources tell Deadline. The project is based on the 2020 Chilean feature documentary The Mole Agent and hails from Schur’s longtime studio home, Universal Television. I hear the networks/platforms pursuing the show include Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video and HBO/Max. Written by Schur, The Mole Agent would star Danson as an older guy hired by a PI to go undercover at a nursing home, I hear. Schur...
TEXAS STATE
thedigitalfix.com

Brendan Fraser describes “ugly” fight with Matt Damon on ‘90s movie

Before Brendan Fraser was an Oscars 2023 nominee for his performance in The Whale, the star was making waves in Hollywood as early as the ’90s. One film in particular put Fraser in the spotlight, the 1992 thriller movie School Ties, which saw the star work alongside Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Chris O’Donnell.
TVLine

Tulsa King: Terence Winter Exits as Showrunner Ahead of Season 2

Veteran TV writer/producer Terence Winter has stepped down as showrunner for Paramount+’s hit Sylvester Stallone vehicle, Tulsa King — amid “creative differences,” our sister site Deadline reports. Winter will remain an executive producer on the Taylor Sheridan-created mob drama, which in late November was renewed for Season 2 after just three outings and driving a record number of Paramount+ sign-ups. Sheridan, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood also serve as EPs. A search for a new showrunner is underway. Winter — whose previous credentials include Boardwalk Empire (which he created) and The Sopranos (where...
digitalspy.com

Kate Winslet stars in first-look at brand new HBO drama

HBO has released a first look at Kate Winslet in The Palace, an upcoming limited series from A Very English Scandal director Stephen Frears. The new drama, which also stars The Undoing's Hugh Grant, will depict the fall of an authoritarian regime within the confines of a palace. Character descriptions...
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy