Hawkins County, TN

WJHL

2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

Bond hearing set in Castlewood abuse case

An attorney for a Castlewood woman accused of child abuse is asking a Russell County judge to issue a bond to the suspect. A hearing is scheduled for Friday in Lebanon for Rebecca Bremner who is accused of placing a child in an outdoor building in frigid conditions for several weeks resulting in an amputation due to frostbite.
CASTLEWOOD, VA
WJHL

Man charged after crashing into Bristol, Tennessee CVS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a Bristol, Tennessee CVS Wednesday morning. According to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, the unidentified man was charged with DUI, burglary, vandalism and assault on a first responder. The man crashed into the Cedar Street CVS, police say, and was taken to […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD locates stolen church van, still seeks suspect

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect after a van was reportedly stolen from a church. A release from the KPD states surveillance footage captured a suspect using burglary tools to break into and steal a van that belongs to Holy Mountain Baptist […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: Three children transported to hospital following ‘burning smell’ in Wise Co.

Update: Sheriff Kilgore told News Channel 11 at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday that three children and two adults were transported to a hospital. Preliminary information from Kilgore said that five children were transported. WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Three children and two adults were transported to an area hospital Wednesday night after deputies responded to reports […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

KPD searching for suspect in theft of church van

KINGSPORT — Kingsport police are searching for a suspect who stole a 15-passenger van from Holy Mountain Baptist Church. The theft of the 1993 light blue Dodge happened Tuesday night on church property located at 3121 Ashley St., according to police. The vehicle has since been located.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Drug operation nets 2 at Big Stone Gap motel

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — An investigation by federal and local authorities led to the arrests of two men Monday at a Big Stone Gap motel. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office’s (WCSO) Response Team conducted an operation at the Country Inn Motel in connection to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office, Drug Task […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

Weber City police searching for missing woman

WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Officers with the Weber City Police Department (WCPD) are searching for a woman in the area and asking for the public’s help. According to a Facebook post from the department, Elizabeth Meridith was reported missing in the Weber City area. The post listed Meridith’s description as follows: WCPD said Meridith […]
WEBER CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport audit finds employee used city resources for personal gain

KINGSPORT — An audit of the city of Kingsport showed a school employee used the city’s account for personal purchases in order to avoid paying taxes. The audit, conducted by independent auditors Brown, Edwards & Company LLP, details the city’s finances for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which ended in June.
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Bristol murder victim identified

Sullivan County, Tennessee authorities have released the name of the victim who died of injuries sustained in an attack from her own son. Jill Sly, 57, was found with severe head and facial injuries following an assault at a home on Clark Drive in Bristol Saturday night. She later died at an area hospital.
BRISTOL, VA
mountain-topmedia.com

Coeburn man pleads guilty to drug, gun charges

ABINGDON, Va. — A Wise County man has entered a guilty plea to federal drug and gun charges. Jamie Lynn Johnson, 45, of Coeburn, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, distributing meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug offense. According to an affidavit from an ATF agent...
COEBURN, VA

