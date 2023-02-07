Read full article on original website
TN woman used PPP loan money for vacation & plastic surgery, sentenced to 6.5 years
On February 6, 2021, Leslie D. Bethea, 30, of Surgoinsville, Tenn., was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison by the Honorable J. Ronnie Greer in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville for conspiring to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements.
2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
Bond hearing set in Castlewood abuse case
An attorney for a Castlewood woman accused of child abuse is asking a Russell County judge to issue a bond to the suspect. A hearing is scheduled for Friday in Lebanon for Rebecca Bremner who is accused of placing a child in an outdoor building in frigid conditions for several weeks resulting in an amputation due to frostbite.
East TN woman sentenced for using PPP loan on Trump resort stay, plastic surgery
An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining a loan and using it on a trip to Florida and plastic surgery.
Hawkins County woman who lied to receive PPP loan sentenced to prison, prosecutors say
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Hawkins County woman who was already on probation for fraud is headed to prison for more than 6 years after lying to receive COVID-19 relief money, according to federal officials. Federal prosecutors said Leslie Bethea claimed to have made more than $99,000 in 2019,...
DOJ: Hawkins Co. woman sentenced to 6+ years for wire fraud, spent PPP money on plastic surgery
SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Surgoinsville woman was sentenced to 78 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to wire fraud. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Leslie Bethea, 30, was indicted in June 2022 on multiple charges related to wire fraud and money laundering. She later agreed to plead […]
Court docs: Johnson City infant had fractured skull, mother detailed injuries
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Johnson City women were arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect on Monday. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to Niswonger Children’s Emergency Room on Monday in reference to alleged child abuse that occurred at an apartment in the Johnson City […]
Man charged after crashing into Bristol, Tennessee CVS
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a Bristol, Tennessee CVS Wednesday morning. According to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, the unidentified man was charged with DUI, burglary, vandalism and assault on a first responder. The man crashed into the Cedar Street CVS, police say, and was taken to […]
Kingsport PD locates stolen church van, still seeks suspect
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect after a van was reportedly stolen from a church. A release from the KPD states surveillance footage captured a suspect using burglary tools to break into and steal a van that belongs to Holy Mountain Baptist […]
Sheriff: Three children transported to hospital following ‘burning smell’ in Wise Co.
Update: Sheriff Kilgore told News Channel 11 at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday that three children and two adults were transported to a hospital. Preliminary information from Kilgore said that five children were transported. WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Three children and two adults were transported to an area hospital Wednesday night after deputies responded to reports […]
KPD searching for suspect in theft of church van
KINGSPORT — Kingsport police are searching for a suspect who stole a 15-passenger van from Holy Mountain Baptist Church. The theft of the 1993 light blue Dodge happened Tuesday night on church property located at 3121 Ashley St., according to police. The vehicle has since been located.
Washington Co. investigators asking public's help identifying suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who passed counterfeit currency at Dollar General in Gray on February 1. Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to call the Washington County...
Drug operation nets 2 at Big Stone Gap motel
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — An investigation by federal and local authorities led to the arrests of two men Monday at a Big Stone Gap motel. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office’s (WCSO) Response Team conducted an operation at the Country Inn Motel in connection to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office, Drug Task […]
Weber City police searching for missing woman
WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Officers with the Weber City Police Department (WCPD) are searching for a woman in the area and asking for the public’s help. According to a Facebook post from the department, Elizabeth Meridith was reported missing in the Weber City area. The post listed Meridith’s description as follows: WCPD said Meridith […]
TN’s ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ tag came from Carter County, benefits historic park
Specialty tag brings hundreds of thousands in funding for historic park. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – You’ve likely seen it on the roads throughout the state, but did you know that Tennessee’s “Don’t Tread On Me” tag came from Sycamore Shoals? The tag has gone by many names since its release in 2017, but the design […]
Kingsport audit finds employee used city resources for personal gain
KINGSPORT — An audit of the city of Kingsport showed a school employee used the city’s account for personal purchases in order to avoid paying taxes. The audit, conducted by independent auditors Brown, Edwards & Company LLP, details the city’s finances for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which ended in June.
Homeless vets see permanent housing thanks to James H. Quillen Med Center
Hundreds of homeless Veterans in the Tri-Cities region now have permanent housing thanks to the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC). Homeless vets see permanent housing thanks to James …. Hundreds of homeless Veterans in the Tri-Cities region now have permanent housing thanks to the James H. Quillen VA...
Bristol man accused of murdering mother admitted to killing, court docs state
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of killing his mother at a home on Clark Drive in Bristol Saturday admitted to authorities in an interview that he had committed the act, according to court documents. An affidavit obtained by News Channel 11 details the response of deputies to the home of Jill Sly […]
UPDATE: Bristol murder victim identified
Sullivan County, Tennessee authorities have released the name of the victim who died of injuries sustained in an attack from her own son. Jill Sly, 57, was found with severe head and facial injuries following an assault at a home on Clark Drive in Bristol Saturday night. She later died at an area hospital.
Coeburn man pleads guilty to drug, gun charges
ABINGDON, Va. — A Wise County man has entered a guilty plea to federal drug and gun charges. Jamie Lynn Johnson, 45, of Coeburn, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, distributing meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug offense. According to an affidavit from an ATF agent...
