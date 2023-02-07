ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voices: Enough is enough, George Santos

By Susan Wagner
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqWnE_0kfZsttM00

A busload of 50 constituents representing NY-03 are on their way to Washington DC to confront Speaker Kevin McCarthy and demand that he take action to remove George Santos from office. Every day Santos remains in Congress is an insult to the more than 700,000 residents of NY-03. It leaves us without meaningful representation in Congress – and we are angry.

We are making sure McCarthy hears us as it seems our voices have not travelled from Long Island, despite the 24/7 coverage by local, national, and international press.

Santos is a grifter and now he is grifting off the US taxpayer. So long as he has a seat in Congress, he receives a salary of 174,000 a year and benefits. He made a fool of our district, he made a fool of the Republican party, and now he is making a fool of the US taxpayers. Allowing an individual with this track record to remain in Congress defies common sense. The US Constitution anticipated a George Santos and provided an escape hatch in such a scenario —McCarthy can call for a vote and when two thirds vote in favor of his expulsion, Santos is out. So why hasn’t McCarthy called for one?

What is particularly galling is that GOP Leadership knew of Santos’s lies a full year before the election and still endorsed him. After a vulnerability study revealed that he had lied about almost every aspect of his life, the Republican party still helped him get elected, by providing funding and staffing his office when his original campaign staff resigned en mass after his fantastical life was revealed. They had time to replace him and chose not to. McCarthy now can rectify this wrong, so his obstinance is infuriating.

There is no shortage of evidence of Santos’s wrongdoings, lies and frauds. He is being investigated by local, state, and federal justice agencies. But what also must not be overlooked is the purposefulness of his behavior. Our district is largely composed of well-educated, upper middle-class people who value education and white-collar professionals. Santos did not claim to attend community college or to be a pilot, he claimed to have attended Baruch college and to work for financial firms. This community lost many firefighters in 9/11 and so he lied about his mother’s connection to that tragic event. The district has many Jewish residents, so he claimed to be Jewish and that he had a heritage connected to the Holocaust. None of these statements are true. Pouring salt into the wound, he was permitted to address congress on Holocaust Remembrance Day. And he invited a firefighter from 9/11 as his guest to the State of the Union .

And who can resist a pet charity? When those puppy eyes look at you, you reach into your pocket. George Santos used that for his personal financial benefit. No less than five pet charities have accused Santos of absconding with the proceeds from these fundraisers. Who knows what will be uncovered tomorrow.

Concerned Citizens of NY-03 refuse to be ignored. As soon as we knew of Santos’s falsehoods, we assumed McCarthy would get rid of him much like what was done to other Congress people who demeaned the office. We should not have had to take off from our jobs to travel to Washington to get McCarthy to do his job as Speaker. What sort of leadership is he demonstrating?

McCarthy’s ongoing support of Santos is a disgrace. It is antithetical to our history, Constitution, legal system, and sense of ethics. The impact extends well beyond one congressional district; the controversy over his continued presence transcends politics. This embodies the heart and soul of the integrity of our system of government. His ouster cannot wait another day.

Susan D. Wagner is an advisor to Concerned Citizens of NY-03 and former Deputy Comptroller of Nassau County.

Comments / 15

Donna Sullivan
3d ago

AGREE..💯🎯👍👏👏...It's almost as if they are also describing Trump!..Santos fits right in with the Repub party of today.

Reply
12
Basil Hayden
3d ago

They need to round up all the dummies that voted her/him in and sit them all down and ask them, what the hell were they thinking 🤔🤔???

Reply
5
Ernie Sanita
3d ago

McCarthy's integrity flying right out the door as he has not called a vote to can the lying tuna !

Reply
6
Related
msn.com

Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'

Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

The One Lie That Could Get George Santos in the End

Of all the falsehoods and fabrications surrounding GOP Rep. George Santos (R-NY), which one will ultimately cause him to unravel?That’s the question hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie tackle on this week’s The New Abnormal—with The Daily Beast’s politics editor Matt Fuller joining the program to discuss Santos’ meteoric rise and fall.“There are a lot of questions here and there are a lot of pretty serious crimes that could be involved.”Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.“Lying about your résumé is not a crime. It’s very dishonest and politically it’s sort...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Announces Retirement

It felt like just yesterday that the 2022 Midterm elections were held, but we are already squarely into the 2024 election cycle, and are already learning about who candidates may be for various positions, up to and including presidents.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy