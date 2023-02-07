Read full article on original website
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Drug addicts use food stamp benefits to purchase bottled water to empty out recycle bottles for cash
Drug addicts in Portland, Oregon have devised a scheme where they use food stamp benefits to buy cases of bottled water which they empty out to obtain a 10c bottle deposit refund to buy drugs with.
Chilling unanswered questions in Tyler Doyle disappearance as search for missing hunter, 22, enters its third week
AS the search for the 22-year-old duck hunter enters its third week, a number of unanswered questions surrounding his disappearance remain. Tyler Doyle was last seen on a boat hunting for ducks in the north jetties near North Myrtle Beach when he reportedly fell overboard on January 26. The heartbreaking...
alxnow.com
Notes: Alexandria ranked second best city in America for dogs
⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 68 and low of 35. ⛅ Tomorrow: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 51 and low of 35. Sunrise at 7:06 am and sunset at 5:41 pm. 🚨 You need to know. Alexandria has snagged the second-place...
