Bakersfield, CA

Bob the Robot will be your server at KC Steakhouse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Imagine an employee who never calls in sick, never demands a raise and never complains. They’re more than imagining that scenario at KC Steakhouse, a downtown dining institution that is merging old-school service with new tech automation. Meet Bob – a sci-fi server who makes up in obedience what he lacks […]
Celebrating National Pizza Day in Kern County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Have you been craving pizza? Well there's no better day than today to indulge because it is National Pizza Day. There are approximately 61,269 pizzerias in the United States alone, and dozens of those are here in Kern County. Here are a list of pizzerias...
Kern Living: Dutch Bros Lavender Drinks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson and Kern Living Production Team member Greg Deras as they talk with Toni Mestre, operator of the South Bakersfield Dutch Bros location, and try some of the brand-new and returning drinks on the Dutch Bros menu. Dutch Bros will...
Conflicting views after release of docuseries “Killing County”

BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — You may or may not have had a chance to watch “Killing County,” but a few people have the Bakersfield Police Department and the Ramirez family, whose son’s death is one of the series focuses. However, their response to the docuseries is very different. The series examines police violence in Kern […]
CSUB geology professor studies recent earthquakes

Not long after the earthquake that violently shook Turkey and Syria, Matt Herman sprung into action, starting on the early part of studying it as a Cal State Bakersfield assistant professor of geology and a collaborator with the United States Geological Survey. Herman was in Denver when he learned of...
Hook & Ladder BBQ returns to Compassion Corner Thursday

Firefighters Lance Osborne of the Bakersfield Fire Department and Josh Dodson from the Kern County Fire Department joined 17 news to talk about a BBQ fundraiser happening Thursday. The fundraiser will benefit the Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Burn Survivor foundations dedicated to helping Kern County burn survivors and...
Kern Living: Bellissima Medical

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Rosibel Hurst, RN and Tina Moussally, MSPA-C from Bellissima Medical Aesthetics and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they discuss cosmetic procedures, dermatology, necessary procedures relating to skin cancer, and the qualifications of the workers at Bellissima Medical Aesthetics. Bellissima Medical Aesthetics is giving...
Kern Living: Tym4Change 661 Meal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Living is partnering with Tym4Change to show everyone Bakersfield's hottest new meal: The 661 Meal at Taco Bros/Pasta Bowls. The 661 Meal is a meal that consists of pasta, breadsticks, and a drink. 15% of proceeds from each 661 meal sold will be donated to Tym4Change, a local nonprofit that works with young people in Kern County ages 16 to 24.
Taco Bros. returning ‘soon’ to downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The popular drive-thru eatery Taco Bros. is set to open back up in downtown Bakersfield. Signs on a building at 24th and K streets say Taco Bros. is coming back soon. The restaurant’s previous location at 23rd and K streets closed in September. Management said Wells Fargo did not renew their […]
Girl Scouts taking over streets of Kern County selling cookies

It's one of the best seasons of the year... we're talking about Girl Scout Cookie season. Girl Scout Troops all across the county are hitting the streets, grocery stores, and wherever they can to get you to buy a box of the latest flavors and old favorites. The most popular...
Snowboarder rescued by helicopter in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A Snowboarder was rescued by helicopter last Friday in Tulare County. The Naval Air Station Lemoore (NASL) says their help was requested on February 3 by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for help in the search for a back-country snowboarder who had not returned from Sherman Peak area.
Edwards Air Force Base bringing more energy to state with historic solar farm

Edwards Air Force Base has made history by collaborating with a private industry to create a new solar facility sitting over 4,000 acres. The multimillion-dollar project will be able to produce up to 1,300 megawatts of power for the state. This is enough to power 238,000 homes across the state all while displacing 320,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.
