Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Now
Kern County residents have mixed reviews on Hulu docuseries 'Killing County'
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “They're supposed to be people who protect us and it doesn’t seem that way," said Laisah Loaisiga. These are just some of Loaisiga’s thoughts after watching Hulu’s new docuseries, "Killing County." The series highlights a handful of Kern County families whose...
Bakersfield Now
Families of Hulu docuseries "Killing County" holds rally in front of billboard
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Families featured in the newly released Hulu docuseries “Killing County” held a rally near a billboard advertising the series Tuesday evening. The billboard is located on Rosedale Highway. The series highlights a handful of Kern County families whose loved ones were killed by...
Bob the Robot will be your server at KC Steakhouse
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Imagine an employee who never calls in sick, never demands a raise and never complains. They’re more than imagining that scenario at KC Steakhouse, a downtown dining institution that is merging old-school service with new tech automation. Meet Bob – a sci-fi server who makes up in obedience what he lacks […]
Bakersfield Now
Celebrating National Pizza Day in Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Have you been craving pizza? Well there's no better day than today to indulge because it is National Pizza Day. There are approximately 61,269 pizzerias in the United States alone, and dozens of those are here in Kern County. Here are a list of pizzerias...
Bakersfield Now
Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services hosts Crisis Intervention meeting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff's Office, and health members all participated in a meeting to work together with health advocates and better the mental health crisis in the community. This has risen to become a very important topic here in Kern County. The program...
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Dutch Bros Lavender Drinks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson and Kern Living Production Team member Greg Deras as they talk with Toni Mestre, operator of the South Bakersfield Dutch Bros location, and try some of the brand-new and returning drinks on the Dutch Bros menu. Dutch Bros will...
Conflicting views after release of docuseries “Killing County”
BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — You may or may not have had a chance to watch “Killing County,” but a few people have the Bakersfield Police Department and the Ramirez family, whose son’s death is one of the series focuses. However, their response to the docuseries is very different. The series examines police violence in Kern […]
Bakersfield Californian
CSUB geology professor studies recent earthquakes
Not long after the earthquake that violently shook Turkey and Syria, Matt Herman sprung into action, starting on the early part of studying it as a Cal State Bakersfield assistant professor of geology and a collaborator with the United States Geological Survey. Herman was in Denver when he learned of...
KGET 17
Hook & Ladder BBQ returns to Compassion Corner Thursday
Firefighters Lance Osborne of the Bakersfield Fire Department and Josh Dodson from the Kern County Fire Department joined 17 news to talk about a BBQ fundraiser happening Thursday. The fundraiser will benefit the Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Burn Survivor foundations dedicated to helping Kern County burn survivors and...
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Bellissima Medical
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Rosibel Hurst, RN and Tina Moussally, MSPA-C from Bellissima Medical Aesthetics and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they discuss cosmetic procedures, dermatology, necessary procedures relating to skin cancer, and the qualifications of the workers at Bellissima Medical Aesthetics. Bellissima Medical Aesthetics is giving...
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Tym4Change 661 Meal
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Living is partnering with Tym4Change to show everyone Bakersfield's hottest new meal: The 661 Meal at Taco Bros/Pasta Bowls. The 661 Meal is a meal that consists of pasta, breadsticks, and a drink. 15% of proceeds from each 661 meal sold will be donated to Tym4Change, a local nonprofit that works with young people in Kern County ages 16 to 24.
Taco Bros. returning ‘soon’ to downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The popular drive-thru eatery Taco Bros. is set to open back up in downtown Bakersfield. Signs on a building at 24th and K streets say Taco Bros. is coming back soon. The restaurant’s previous location at 23rd and K streets closed in September. Management said Wells Fargo did not renew their […]
Bakersfield Now
Recent report reveals local emergency responders failed to appear at their calls
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — During Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, the ground ambulance services performance report for the years 2019 through 2021 was released revealing Hall Ambulance services failed to respond to calls in some regions of the county. But they said it is because there's an issue...
Bakersfield family asks for justice after Gov. Newsom pardons killer
After spending 34 years in prison for first-degree murder, Steven Bradley is now one step closer to walking the streets of Bakersfield once again after being granted cleme
Bakersfield resident arrives in Turkey but faces obstacles in reaching hometown after devastating quake
(KGET) — Mervan Ergun, the Bakersfield resident who lost 11 members of his family in Monday’s massive earthquake in Turkey, has arrived in the country but faces obstacles to reach his destination. The magnitude 7.8 earthquake has killed more than 11,000 people so far, according to officials. Ergun arrived in Istanbul — Turkey’s capital and […]
Bakersfield Now
Girl Scouts taking over streets of Kern County selling cookies
It's one of the best seasons of the year... we're talking about Girl Scout Cookie season. Girl Scout Troops all across the county are hitting the streets, grocery stores, and wherever they can to get you to buy a box of the latest flavors and old favorites. The most popular...
Bakersfield Now
Snowboarder rescued by helicopter in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A Snowboarder was rescued by helicopter last Friday in Tulare County. The Naval Air Station Lemoore (NASL) says their help was requested on February 3 by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for help in the search for a back-country snowboarder who had not returned from Sherman Peak area.
Bakersfield Now
Team SOKCS: Local high school leaders to hold sock toss to benefit the Open Door Network
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — A group of high school leaders will be holding a halftime sock toss on Thursday night's California State University Bakersfield men's basketball game. The group calls themselves Team SOKCS, pronounced socks, which stands for "Socks on Kern County Soles," represent Dignity Health and are among...
Bakersfield Now
Edwards Air Force Base bringing more energy to state with historic solar farm
Edwards Air Force Base has made history by collaborating with a private industry to create a new solar facility sitting over 4,000 acres. The multimillion-dollar project will be able to produce up to 1,300 megawatts of power for the state. This is enough to power 238,000 homes across the state all while displacing 320,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.
Bakersfield Country Club to host pro-tour golf tournament
The Bakersfield Open brings pro golfers from around the state to compete on the challenging Central Valley terrain.
Comments / 0