Concord, CA

Mt. Diablo High Teen CERT to hold hands-on emergency response drill Saturday

CONCORD, CA (Feb. 8, 2023) — The City of Concord Police Department Emergency and Volunteer Services in coordination with the Mt. Diablo High School Incident Command team, will finish a 25-hour TEEN CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) training with a full day of drill exercises from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 on the main campus of Mt. Diablo High School.
Concord Mayor Hoffmeister Delivers State of the City

CONCORD, CA (Feb. 7, 2023) — On Feb. 1, 2023, Concord Mayor Laura Hoffmeister delivered the annual State of the City address at a luncheon hosted by the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce. During her remarks, Mayor Hoffmeister reflected on how the City has rebounded from the pandemic, is...
