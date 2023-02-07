ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Escaped Emu Caught on Camera Running Through Brockton, Mass.

An emu is safe at home after escaping and running through the streets of Brockton, Massachusetts. The pet got loose around 9:35 p.m. Thursday and quickly became the talk of the town. The large, flightless bird, native to Australia, can be seen casually walking down the street before picking up...
BROCKTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy