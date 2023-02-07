Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Johnson City man arrested after physical altercation results in injuries in Virginia
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – An unidentified number of people were taken to an emergency room Sunday after a physical altercation in Big Stone Gap, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). According to a release from the department, deputies responded to an emergency call from the Oak Mountain Road section of Big […]
wjhl.com
Person struck by train in Johnson City, taken to hospital
A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a train Thursday night in Johnson City. Person struck by train in Johnson City, taken to …. A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a train Thursday night in Johnson City. Greeneville PD...
wjhl.com
Man leads police through multi-jurisdictional pursuit
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on Saturday following a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that crossed state lines, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP said a trooper observed an older-model Honda Civic which had recently been reported stolen in Mars Hill, NC traveling on Interstate 26 around mile marker 11.
Johnson City man arrested after alleged knife threat, JCPD reports
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened another person with a knife Thursday. A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states officers responded to an address in the 100 block of W Millard St. after receiving calls regarding a trespasser. A caller […]
Kingsport Times-News
Oakwell Animal Hospital to open in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY — Oakwell Animal Hospital, located at 1041 Hamilton Place in Johnson City, will officially open its doors on Monday. A ribbon cutting will take place at 4 p.m., but owner Dr. Jessica Sims and marketing director Cara Schoettes invites people to stop by before or after to take a look at their new space.
Kingsport Times-News
Police can now find comfort in Kingsport church
KINGSPORT — A local church decided to step up and do something special for first responders. An idea that came from Washington state sparked an idea at Holy Mountain Baptist Church.
wjhl.com
Deteriorating Hawkins Co. bridge causes concerns for residents, drivers
Deteriorating Hawkins Co. bridge causes concerns for residents, drivers. Deteriorating Hawkins Co. bridge causes concerns …. Deteriorating Hawkins Co. bridge causes concerns for residents, drivers. Greeneville PD warns of phone scam involving police …. Greeneville PD warns of phone scam involving police chief imposter. Weber City police searching for missing...
wvlt.tv
Johnson City man arrested after carjacking Uber at gunpoint, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Johnson City man was arrested near Strawberry Plains after he carjacked his Uber driver at gunpoint, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The carjacking happened at the Shell on Strawberry Plains Pike, the report said, when an officer saw a “strange altercation.”
Johnson City Mall closed indefinitely due to water break
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mall at Johnson City will be closed until further notice due to a Wednesday water line break. According to a social media post, the Mall announced it will be closed indefinitely due to ongoing repairs on the water line. On Wednesday, the Mall planned to reopen later that day […]
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Housing Authority working with insurance to repair damages caused by Christmas freeze
In a two-day span on Christmas Eve and Christmas, the Johnson City Housing Authority’s maintenance line — and the lone employee manning it those days — fielded nearly 300 calls as frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on water pipes and heating systems. The JCHA’s two HVAC technicians and...
wcyb.com
One person dead following Wise County house fire, officials say
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — One person has died following a house fire in Wise County Friday, according to the Appalachia Fire Department. The Appalachia Fire Department and the Big Stone Gap Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Callahan Avenue at 5:27 a.m. During a search inside the home, crews found the victim. Fire and EMS personnel began resuscitation efforts, but those were unsuccessful, according to officials.
Sheriff: Three children transported to hospital following ‘burning smell’ in Wise Co.
Update: Sheriff Kilgore told News Channel 11 at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday that three children and two adults were transported to a hospital. Preliminary information from Kilgore said that five children were transported. WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Three children and two adults were transported to an area hospital Wednesday night after deputies responded to reports […]
Kingsport Times-News
School board dealing with old farm house, swimming pool and school access road
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school leaders are dealing with the possible sale of an old farmhouse and surrounding land as surplus property. They also are faced with building a secondary access road to the new high school that has only one way in and out, as well as the potential repair, at an unknown cost, of a leaking swimming pool that probably also needs new equipment.
850wftl.com
Mother and grandmother arrested after baby brought to hospital with fractured skull
JOHNSON CITY, TN– A Tennesse mother has been charged with child abuse after her 8-month-old son was admitted to a children’s hospital with a fractured skull and a broken arm. Christina Niles was taken into custody on Monday after the Johnson City Police Department received a call from...
TBI features Johnson City fentanyl suspect as ‘Fugitive Friday’
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is helping get the word out about a man facing fentanyl charges from Washington County. On Friday, the TBI tweeted that its “Fugitive Friday” was Tonio Regalado. The TBI stated Regalado was wanted out of Washington County for charges related to the sale of […]
wjhl.com
Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact
The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact. The Mall at Johnson City is closed...
wjhl.com
Struggle to Find Bus Drivers
Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton …. Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton sweeps Highlanders. The East Tennessee State University cheer and dance teams are set to get more funding. Lawmakers urge Army Corps of Engineers to prioritize …. Southwest Virginia's congressional delegation wants federal officials to expedite a project...
Weber City police searching for missing woman
WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Officers with the Weber City Police Department (WCPD) are searching for a woman in the area and asking for the public’s help. According to a Facebook post from the department, Elizabeth Meridith was reported missing in the Weber City area. The post listed Meridith’s description as follows: WCPD said Meridith […]
tourcounsel.com
Fort Henry Mall | Shopping mall in Kingsport, Tennessee
Fort Henry Mall, formerly Kingsport Town Center, located in Kingsport, Tennessee is the only regional shopping mall serving Kingsport. It was opened March 10, 1976, as a two-level mall located at the intersection of Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Blvd. It is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall has 2 anchor stores: Belk and Dunham's Sports.
2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
