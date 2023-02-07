Read full article on original website
Derringer Bow
4d ago
Most likely the reason the brake lining caught fire was because the load was too heavy. Electric cars are much heavier than normal cars, and the weight probably caused the brakes to overheat
impeach dementia Joe
4d ago
it's time to put an emergency stop on electric vehicles
dibbydibbysound
4d ago
I blame this on Joe Biden and his push for electric cars.
abc27.com
One dead after Route 30 crash in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after they were involved in a crash on Friday, Feb. 10 on Route 30 westbound in Lancaster County. East Hempfield Township Police say at 10:30 p.m., officers, along with fire and EMS personnel, were dispatched to the area of Route 30 west and Centerville Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.
local21news.com
Two vehicle crash on I-83 blocks off lanes in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked about an hour to clear out a two vehicle wreck that closed off a lane on I-83. According to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were on scene with EMS at around 6:32 p.m. on Friday on I-83 north bound, near exit 4.
abc27.com
Late-night crash closes road in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A late-night crash in Lancaster County injured at least two people on Friday, Feb. 10. According to the East Hempfield Police Department, the crash occurred on the 2800 block of Spring Valley Road around 11:50 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles and injured at least two people, according to police.
Two hospitalized after crash in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Schuylkill County sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. State police say a car driving north along Route 61 and University Drive veered and crashed into a tree around 3 p.m. in North Manheim Township near Schuylkill Haven. A man and...
OSHA fines Pennsylvania factory after 2 workers fell into chocolate tank in 2022
A central Pennsylvania confectionary company was fined more than $14,500 after two workers fell into a vat of chocolate at an M&M/Mars factory last June, federal safety officials said.
Fake emblems, expired stickers giveaway for police
Shamokin, Pa. — Sporting the wrong emblems, missing vin numbers, and operated by a man with a suspended license, Coal Township Police suspected something was up with a car they had pulled over. The vehicle sat in the parking lot of Walmart on Jan. 26 at 7:49 p.m. as authorities questioned the operator, Robert Yost. The 37-year-old Shamokin resident attempted to provide insurance for a 2012 Chevrolet, the same logo replaced over the Subaru design on the front and back of the vehicle. ...
local21news.com
PSP identifies man killed in head on crash with semi-truck in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) confirmed the identity of the victim of Wednesday's fatal crash in Providence Township. Police say Mark Slobodjuan, 61, of Nottingham, was driving a Chevrolet Equinox traveling southbound on Lancaster Pike. A Freightliner towing a semi-trailer was traveling northbound.
abc27.com
2 alarm fire destroys Adams County barn
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire destroyed a barn in Adams County on Saturday, Feb. 11. According to Greenmount Fire company, the call came in at 11:42 a.m. to the 1300 block of Bull Frog Road and became a 2-alarm fire. Fire crews were on the scene until approximately 2 p.m.
abc27.com
Traffic stops planned on Centerville Road in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that traffic stops are scheduled during the early morning hours starting on Tuesday, Feb. 14 along Centerville Road in Lancaster County. There will be multiple stops of up to 15 minutes between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. between Columbia Avenue, also...
abc27.com
Man in possession of stolen firearm and drugs strikes police car on active call
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was allegedly in possession of a stolen firearm, as well as cocaine and marijuana, struck a police car as he tried to navigate around emergency vehicles that were responding to a call with their lights activated. According to the Lower Allen...
local21news.com
Woman injured after running red light, multi-vehicle crash in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been injured after a collision Wednesday evening involving another vehicle and a missed red light according to the Upper Allen Township Police Department. Police say officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6:35 p.m. in Mechanicsburg at the intersection of South...
abc27.com
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary after two contractors fell into a chocolate tank at their Elizabethtown, Lancaster County facility last year. Two workers had to be rescued after they fell into a partially filled chocolate tank on June...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man dead after fatal Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Nottingham man died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Feb. 8 after he collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 61-year-old Mark Slobodjian of Nottingham was driving a Chevrolet Equinox, traveling southbound on Lancaster Pike. A tractor-trailer was traveling...
PennLive.com
Pa. man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer: state police
A 61-year-old man died Wednesday when he collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Lancaster County highway, Pennsylvania State Police said. Mark Slobodjuan, of Nottingham, was found dead around 5:21 p.m. at the scene of the Providence Township crash, at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road, state police said. State police...
local21news.com
12-year-old hit by vehicle in Lancaster, police investigating
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are investigating after a 12-year-old was hit by a vehicle in Lancaster City, emergency officials say. It happened around 6:45 PM on Thursday evening at Old Dorwart And Manor Streets. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the child was taken to...
$200 in counterfeit cash used at Dollar General
SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating counterfeit cash used at two separate Dollar Generals on the same day by the same suspect. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday troopers were informed that a fake $100 bill was used at a Dollar General store in Penn Township, Snyder County. Police say the suspect […]
Bomb threat evacuates Strong Industries in Northumberland County
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police closed down Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County on Thursday while they investigated a reported bomb threat in the parking lot of Strong Industries. According to police chief Craig Lutcher, a bomb threat was called in around 12:15 on Thursday in the 3200 block of Point Township […]
abc27.com
New Cumberland police warn public of counterfeit money
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Borough Police Department wants to warn the public about counterfeit bills being used. abc27 spoke with a local business owner who took one of those bills as payment. On Thursday, Feb. 9, at around 1:00 p.m., the owner of Moss Creek...
WGAL
Fire damages Lancaster Motel in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire damaged a motel in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. When firefighters arrived around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the Lancaster Motel in the 2600 block of Lincoln Highway, flames were spreading through the one-story building. Everyone got out safely. Firefighters said there is...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police investigating after two dogs shot in Lancaster yard
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the shooting of two dogs who were in their yard. As a result of the shooting one of the dogs died and one of the dogs was injured. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Feb. 1 at around...
