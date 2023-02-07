ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Pitchfork

Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys

Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
iheart.com

Metallica Announces Upcoming Album '72 Seasons' On Cassette

Metallica is going old-school. The band recently announced that they will release a cassette tape version of their upcoming album, “72 Seasons,” when it comes out in April. The band posted a picture of the tape on social media and wrote, “Looking for a reason to dust off...
Variety

Lucinda Williams Gets Tribute Fit for an Americana Queen From Mumford & Sons, Dwight Yoakam, Allison Russell and a Cast of Roots Luminaries

How is it that the Americana Music Association has been holding annual Grammy eve tribute shows at the Troubadour since the mid-2010s, but never got around, until this year, to feting Lucinda Williams — of whom AMA director Jed Hilly said, “You are the voice, you are the songs, you are the soul of Americana”? Probably only because Americana is the rare field of music that typically takes care of or at least looks to its elders first, and so previous shows in the series focused on artists with more tread on their tires, like Willie Nelson and, before they...
hypebeast.com

Gorillaz Drops Animated Video for "Silent Running" Track

Gorillaz has officially released its newest music video for their “Silent Running” single featuring The Humanz Choir vocalist Adeleye Omotayo. Directed by Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and Emmy-nominated director Fx Goby, the animated video features Noodle, Murdoc, and Russel investigating the mystery disappearance of 2D. Finding 2D strapped...
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Awards Ties Rock Category Win With Brandi Carlile

Ozzy Osbourne and Brandi Carlile dominated the Rock and Metal category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Osbourne got a total of four nominations for his most recent album, "Patient Number 9," which went two for four at last Sunday's Grammy Awards. Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Awards 2023. Osbourne took home the...
Guitar World Magazine

Julian Lage takes an acoustic turn while Ally Venable turns up the heat in this week's essential guitar tracks

We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
Loudwire

2023 Grammy Awards – Full Rock + Metal Winners List

Here is the full winners list for each rock and metal category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. A total of four awards will be doled out at "Music's Biggest Night" — Best Rock Performance, Best Metal Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album. Only one artist — Ozzy...

