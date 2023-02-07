Read full article on original website
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys
Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear right now
From Slipknot and Lovebites to Dying Fetus and Powerwolf, these are the best new metal songs this week. Plus, vote for your favourite!
If you’re looking for a Michael Jackson song played in the style of Slayer, stop scrolling now
This glorious mash-up will plug that Slayer-shaped hole in your blackened world
Metallica Announces Upcoming Album '72 Seasons' On Cassette
Metallica is going old-school. The band recently announced that they will release a cassette tape version of their upcoming album, “72 Seasons,” when it comes out in April. The band posted a picture of the tape on social media and wrote, “Looking for a reason to dust off...
Ice-T on the new Body Count album: “Dave Mustaine has got at us already – he wants to write a song”
Ice-T gives Metal Hammer an exclusive update on Body Count’s upcoming new album Merciless
Epik High reveal how Coachella “inspired” them to make new music after the release of their ‘final’ album
Epik High have revealed that their second performance at Coachella “inspired” them to keep making music after they promised themselves they wouldn’t release another album. In a recent interview with Billboard, frontman Tablo revealed that the group decided “internally” that 2022’s ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part...
Big 4 Tour: Megadeth, Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax Concert Coming Soon?: David Ellefson Speaks Out!
Many fans are waiting for the Big 4 (Megdeth, Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax) to collaborate with each other and perform in one evening again after guitarist Scott Ian's statement, but it appears that it won't happen anytime soon based on David Ellefson's recent remarks. Speaking to BODS Mayhem Hour, the...
Lucinda Williams Gets Tribute Fit for an Americana Queen From Mumford & Sons, Dwight Yoakam, Allison Russell and a Cast of Roots Luminaries
How is it that the Americana Music Association has been holding annual Grammy eve tribute shows at the Troubadour since the mid-2010s, but never got around, until this year, to feting Lucinda Williams — of whom AMA director Jed Hilly said, “You are the voice, you are the songs, you are the soul of Americana”? Probably only because Americana is the rare field of music that typically takes care of or at least looks to its elders first, and so previous shows in the series focused on artists with more tread on their tires, like Willie Nelson and, before they...
Static-X Announce ‘Project: Regeneration Vol. 2′ Album ft. Final Wayne Static Recordings, Debut Nine Inch Nails ‘Terrible Lie’ Cover
Static-X have just announced the new album Project: Regeneration Vol. 2, which features the final recordings of late frontman Wayne Static. Serving as a teaser for the upcoming record, the group has debuted a music video for their cover of the Nine Inch Nails hit "Terrible Lie. The cover, taken...
Sharon Van Etten Is Finally Ready To Release 11-Year-Old Music Video
She originally shelved it due to insecurities about her appearance.
Gorillaz Drops Animated Video for "Silent Running" Track
Gorillaz has officially released its newest music video for their “Silent Running” single featuring The Humanz Choir vocalist Adeleye Omotayo. Directed by Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and Emmy-nominated director Fx Goby, the animated video features Noodle, Murdoc, and Russel investigating the mystery disappearance of 2D. Finding 2D strapped...
Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Awards Ties Rock Category Win With Brandi Carlile
Ozzy Osbourne and Brandi Carlile dominated the Rock and Metal category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Osbourne got a total of four nominations for his most recent album, "Patient Number 9," which went two for four at last Sunday's Grammy Awards. Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Awards 2023. Osbourne took home the...
Julian Lage takes an acoustic turn while Ally Venable turns up the heat in this week's essential guitar tracks
Julian Lage takes an acoustic turn while Ally Venable turns up the heat in this week's essential guitar tracks
Burt Bacharach, writer of such classic pop hits as 'Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head,' dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the acclaimed composer and songwriter behind dozens of mellow pop hits from the 1950s to the 1980s, including "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," "(They Long to Be) Close to You" and the theme from the movie "Arthur," has died, a family member of Bacharach confirmed to CNN.
2023 Grammy Awards – Full Rock + Metal Winners List
Here is the full winners list for each rock and metal category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. A total of four awards will be doled out at "Music's Biggest Night" — Best Rock Performance, Best Metal Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album. Only one artist — Ozzy...
