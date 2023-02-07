ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
'We need to be careful,' expert says of recent jobs report

WASHINGTON (TND) — Economists have been puzzled by the recent jobs report, which claims the U.S. economy added an unexpected 517,000 jobs in January. Scott Lincicome, who is the director of general economics and trade at the Cato Institute, advised Americans "to be careful" when looking at the report because it's just one month of data.
US accuses China of broadly spying on dozens of countries using balloons

WASHINGTON (TND) — U.S. officials continue to release more information about the discovery of a Chinese spy balloon that was part of a broader effort from Beijing to gain sensitive information about dozens of other countries. The balloon — first spotted over Montana and then shot down off the...
