ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lookout.co

Santa Cruz farmers market expects to stay on Lot 4 through at least spring 2024

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. A parade of new products, from the appearance of fresh first-of-the-season produce to inspired seasonal products from local vendors, marks each visit to the farmers market in downtown Santa Cruz. But the pace of selecting a permanent home for the Wednesday market is moving much more slowly.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
lookout.co

Community gets first view of 351-unit mixed-use Ocean Street project

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. A major Santa Cruz residential project proposal is set for its public debut this week. After completing an application Oct. 10, the developers behind the 908 Ocean Street mixed-use residential project will bring...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
lookout.co

Poetry open mic gaining steam at Abbott Square

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here. There’s a potentially cool new scene brewing at Abbott...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
lookout.co

Senior Behavioral Health Manager

JOB SUMMARY: The County of Santa Cruz is seeking a Senior Behavioral Health Manager. Under general direction to plan, organize, direct, coordinate and evaluate major components of service delivery program Behavioral Health Division. BENEFITS: Paid holidays, excellent benefits, and CalPERS retirement! The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
lookout.co

The Voice is live!

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here. Big week in local media, as Santa Cruz Voice...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy