Read full article on original website
WASP Bitch
3d ago
I'm glad there were people looking over you so you didn't suffer till the very end. RIP CranBeary Bear 🌈🕊️ at Rainbow Bridge there is no pain & you can run, climb, & swim till your heart ❤️ is content. Condolences to those who tried to help.😔🤘
Reply
14
Kathy
4d ago
I wonder what happened to his mom. May they RIP.
Reply
18
Collette Kensinger
4d ago
RIP sweet baby.You've gone over the Rainbow Bridge.
Reply
16
Related
'Crazy-Looking Cat' Prowling Around Missouri Farm for 6 Months Turns Out to Be an African Serval
The farmer who found the serval cared for the wild animal before contacting the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge for help; the feline is now recovering at the Arkansas sanctuary A cat commonly found on African savannas was recently discovered on a farm in the Ozark Mountains. After six months of noticing a "crazy-looking cat" on his property, a farmer in Ava, Missouri, live-trapped the creature and found out it was a female, 30-Lb. African serval cat. According to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, the farmer cared for the serval...
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
Father used last moments to save his daughters by popping trunk as car sunk in icy lake
A father in Michigan died while saving his daughters after he accidentally drove into a freezing lake, police said.Jon Paul Dowler, 52, died on early Sunday morning. He was reportedly driving late at night near Lake Macatawa in Ottawa County when he became lost and began driving a dark and narrow road that leads directly into the lake, MLive reports, citing police.Mr Dowler’s 8 and 10-year-old daughters were also in the car at the time of the incident.The father reportedly drove into the lake on accident, then as the front of the car was beginning to sink, triggered a release...
WKRC
Caught on camera: Dog living with coyote pack for months rescued
HENDERSON, Nev. (WKRC/KVVU/NNS/CBS Newspath) - On the outskirts of a Nevada city, an all-white dog has been spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. Occasionally, he has made his way to the neighborhood of Inspirada with his unlikely friends. The dog appeared to have not only been...
A Woman Has Been Living in a Lake for 25 Years. The Reason is Heartbreaking
Вaϯυrani, ϯhе Ιndian Μеrmaid, haѕ bееn liѵing a lifе υnliκе anу оϯhеr. Fоr ϯhе рaѕϯ 25 уеarѕ, ѕhе haѕ madе a ѕmall laκе in hеr ѵillagе hеr реrmanеnϯ hоmе.⠀
a-z-animals.com
Zoo-Goers Are Left Speechless When a Silverback Gorilla Brawl Breaks Out
Zoo-Goers Are Left Speechless When a Silverback Gorilla Brawl Breaks Out. St Louis Zoo in Missouri has an enviable reputation for being at the forefront of innovation when it comes to gorilla care. It participates in the Species Survival Plan® (SSP) for gorillas and has a successful breeding plan aimed at supporting these declining species. However, the lucky gorillas that live there do not always get on!
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
a-z-animals.com
7 Flowers to Plant in February
While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
WEAU-TV 13
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association said a dog was abandoned and tied to the shelter early Thursday morning. “Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” ECCHA wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. “Today, we came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”
The boy who left his parents and returned to wilderness after being saved from Native Americans
On January 10, 1870, one of the most popular and widely circulated newspaper in the southwest, San Antonio Herald published a cry for help. On the first day of January, 1870, the son of the undersigned was stolen by the Indians at or near the settlement of Castell, Texas, on the Llano River. Description of the boy: age about 10 years and 8 months, height 4 feet 10 inches, light flaxen hair, grey eyes, broad face, high forehead, has a scar on his chin, speaks the German language exclusively. The undersigned, his father, prays that you use your efforts to recover the child. - Yours respectfully, Louis Korn, January 10, 1870.
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
WSVN-TV
Dog found glued to sidewalk in Boca Raton recovering at Humane Society
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A sweet pooch is on road to recovery after he was found glued to the ground, and doctors said he is a true trooper. Trooper is the new favorite at Tri-County Humane Society in Boca Raton, where he’s been recovering for a week. Dr....
Ohio woman who faces charges for leaving 30 pets to die gets orders from judge
Christine Edgar, formerly of Barton, appeared in court today, facing three counts of abandonment and three counts of cruelty. Edgar allegedly moved out of her Main Street, Barton, home in 2016, leaving pets behind with no care. Humane agents from Belmont County Hoof & Paw who were recently called to the scene discovered the remains […]
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it in
For almost a year, a 65-year-old Michigan woman has been walking to work about 2.7 miles every day from White Lake Charter Township to Waterford Township. This is because her green Jeep Liberty fell into disrepair about a year ago, and she could not afford to get it fixed. On 21 January 2023, while walking to work, she came across something very unusual - a Ziploc bag filled with $14,780 in cash. She turned the money in, and her honesty resulted in a blessing she could not have imagined.
Teen rescues dog from pound then parents make her return dog less than 24 hours later: 'You said he was house trained'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As teens, my best friend and I volunteered at an animal rescue shelter once per week. It wasn't an entirely altruistic venture. Volunteering our time on Wednesdays in lieu of going to class was a requirement for graduation from high school.
Missouri dog euthanized after grooming; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in Norwood, […]
The 20-year-old female folk singer who was mauled to death by Coyotes
Taylor Mitchell, was a 19-year-old budding musician from Toronto, Ontario, who was on a tour to promote her debut album. The talented young singer had just released her debut Album to critical acclaim and had been nominated for Young Performer of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards.
Mother of boy whose body was found by diver at centre of Nicola Bulley search is 'forever grateful'
Mrs Downes, 51, said her family regarded Mr Faulding as a 'hero' for ending their ordeal of not knowing what happened to her 16-year-old son Ellis.
One Green Planet
Dog Found Abandoned with Heartbreaking Note Attached to Collar
An animal shelter in Chattanooga, Tennessee, shared a heartbreaking note that was found next to a dog wandering the streets. The dog, Lilo, was brought to the McKamey Animal Shelter in Chattanooga after she was found by a local walking alone with her leash still attached. The note was attached to her collar and read,
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Outsider.com
644K+
Followers
73K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 13