WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco High School is implementing new safety measures after recent incidents involving dangerous and prohibited items found on campus. The district says that in addition to the four guns which were confiscated since January, the school has seen an increase in other prohibited items being discovered. The district says administrative investigations have concluded that, in each incident, the student involved reported no intent to cause harm to others at school. They reported being concerned with and trying to navigate circumstances occurring off campus and outside of school hours.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO