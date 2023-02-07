Read full article on original website
Global packaging company to invest record-breaking $1 billion in Waco
An international company that produces recycled paper packaging products in investing a record-setting $1 billion in a new paper mill in Waco.
$50 Million Future Estate Gift Pledged To University Of Mary Hardin-Baylor
The largest donation in the history of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton has been pledged anonymously by a family. The future estate gift is currently valued at $50 million. A donation like this will benefit generations of future college students from the Killeen-Temple, Texas area, and beyond. UMHB...
Central Texas funeral home director honored with prestigious award
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas native has received a prestigious award for being one of the best of the best funeral home employees under the age of 50 worldwide. Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco Chief Operating Officer Josh Blake, 39, was presented with the 2023 NextGen Professional of the Year Award by the Selected Independent Funeral Homes.
Locally owned restaurants to open in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove residents will soon have three new dining options to choose from with the opening of two restaurants on Business 190 and one downtown. These three restaurants will each offer a unique menu and bring something new to Copperas Cove. Located at 212 S. Main Street, Herb & Earnie’s...
Moss Rose Center to open as warming center
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority, the Moss Rose Center and other community partners to provide a warming center for those in need overnight on Friday and Saturday. The Moss Rose Center is located at 103 East Avenue E....
Downtown Waco tour will highlight Black history
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco and the surrounding area are full of rich history, telling the stories of the people, places and moments which have shaped Central Texas. This history and the associated stories and images can be easily explored through the Waco History app and Waco History website – developed by Director of Baylor University’s Institute for Oral History / Associate Professor of History Stephen Sloan, Ph.D. and Assistant Director of the Institute / Lecturer Adrienne Cain, M.L.S.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.10.23
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. La Hacienda Mexican Grill II & Cantina at 1020 Highway 84 in McGregor failed a recent inspection with a 69. According to the food safety worker, raw chicken was stored over the cooked beef. The oven and...
U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary makes a stop in Waco for PACT Act hiring event
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is visiting the Waco Veterans Affairs Regional Office Thursday for the PACT Act hiring event. The PACT Act was passed in August of 2022. The new law expands health care and benefits to Veterans who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and toxins during their military service.
Historical marker set for 1916 Waco lynching
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The 1916 lynching of Jesse Washington is remembered as a tragic part of Waco’s history. The McLennan County Historical Commission, the Community Race Relations Coalition and the Waco Chapter of the NAACP will be hosting a historical marker dedication to remember this event. This event will take place 3 p.m. Sunday at the lawn of Waco City Hall, located at 300 Austin Avenue.
Humane Society of Central Texas enters Code Red
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas needs your help to clear its shelter. The organization said in a statement Thursday afternoon that it scraped by these last few days getting enough dogs out and pushing back dates day to day. It is running out of time and cannot continue pushing back dates.
Killeen residents concerned about 'excess trash fee'
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen homeowners are raising questions about an 'excess trash fee' on their utility bill. According to the city, Killeen is divided into four geographical areas. Each of these areas have an assigned garbage collection day, either Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday. All garbage collection services are...
Hewitt daycare owner claims business shut down without just cause, suing state regulatory agency
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - The owner of a Hewitt day care whose license was revoked by a state regulatory agency earlier this month is suing the agency, claiming her business was shut down without just cause. Shelia Brown, owner of Aspiring Future Leaders Academy, is suing the Texas Health and...
Waco High implementing new safety measures
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco High School is implementing new safety measures after recent incidents involving dangerous and prohibited items found on campus. The district says that in addition to the four guns which were confiscated since January, the school has seen an increase in other prohibited items being discovered. The district says administrative investigations have concluded that, in each incident, the student involved reported no intent to cause harm to others at school. They reported being concerned with and trying to navigate circumstances occurring off campus and outside of school hours.
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
Traffic switch coming to Spring Valley Road
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor will perform a traffic switch along the FM-2113 (Spring Valley Road) project this Saturday. Crews will close the FM-2113 outside lane on the east side of the project – from FM-1695 (Hewitt Drive) to Old Temple...
Waco High implementing new safety measures after prohibited items, guns found on campus in recent weeks
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco High School is implementing several safety measures in the wake of recent incidents regarding prohibited items found on campus, including four guns confiscated since January, the school district confirmed to KWTX. “Administrative investigations have concluded that in each incident the student involved reported no intent...
Waco police respond to aggravated assault
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco police department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday morning around 6 a.m. near Flint Avenue and S 29th St., in Waco. A man was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital to receive care for a gunshot wound. His...
Kimble to assume Killeen Interim Police Chief duties
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has announced that Charles Kimble will assume the role of interim police chief starting this Monday. Kimble served as Killeen’s Chief of Police from September 1, 2017, until January 27, 2023 – when he retired with more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. Kimble will serve in the interim role for up to twelve weeks as the city looks for new Chief of Police.
‘It was the potholes’: Waco woman alleges potholes on Highway 6 caused car accident
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early Tuesday morning, Leigh Ann Villarrial received a call from her girlfriend, Nicole McNair, saying she’d been in a car accident on Highway 6, right before Loop 340. But when Villarrial arrived on scene, what she saw was much worse than expected. McNair’s car was...
Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?
We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
