Fresno County warns of crisis in hospital system

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A Fresno County proclamation of a local emergency based on no bed capacity at local hospitals ends Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The purpose of the proclamation on Jan. 3 included alerting the Federal and State government regarding the hospital crisis, according to Fresno County.

Fresno County Board of Supervisors says they approved the proclamation of a local emergency based on no bed capacity at local hospitals.

According to Fresno County, the closure of Madera Community Hospital has only exacerbated the issues and forced those patients, as well as those from Madera County correctional facilities, to seek care from Fresno County hospitals which are operating well above capacity.

Dr. Rais Vohra stated, “Given the current trends, our County and region cannot afford to lose one more hospital.”

“We are extremely grateful to the Fresno County Board of Supervisors for the 30-day emergency status declaration, which has now expired. We will continue to look for ways to preserve essential healthcare resources –– Community’s Level I trauma and comprehensive burn center –– while we work with local, state, and federal partners to solve healthcare worker shortages and the volume of patients coming through our emergency departments that need hospital admission,” stated Robyn Gonzales, Chief Operating Officer of Community Regional Medical Center.

“The strain on our local healthcare system is not sustainable and has far-reaching consequences on the health of our community,” says Saint Agnes President and CEO Nancy Hollingsworth. “All of our area hospitals are at critical capacity, which means access to needed care among Valley residents is becoming even more limited.”

Officials say since the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital expenses related to labor and supplies have skyrocketed. Government-funded healthcare (Medi-Cal and Medicare) does not cover the cost of providing care.

The county says it still needs attention and assistance from the Federal and State government.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.