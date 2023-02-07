Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Of Legendary Singer Al Green's Family Members Vanished In 2013 And Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrand Rapids, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Splash pad in downtown Muskegon getting redo after city wins very competitive $250K grant
MUSKEGON, MI – Plans to construct a new splash pad in downtown Muskegon are moving forward after the city received a highly competitive $250,000 grant from the State of Michigan. The city was one of 21 communities awarded Spark grants totaling more than $14 million in the first round...
West Michigan pastry chain opens its first Grand Rapids shop
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A popular West Michigan pastry chain is celebrating its first Grand Rapids location with a grand opening celebration next week, complete with the chance to win free treats for a year. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its six retail store in Grand Rapids at 1237 Leonard...
Read the email exchange about controversial finance director hire at Kalamazoo Public Schools
KALAMAZOO, MI - In November, Rita Raichoudhuri, then superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools, and Patti Sholler-Barber, then president of the Kalamazoo school board, had a contentious email exchange regarding the hiring of a new district finance director. Under state law, Michigan school boards are required to approve administrative hires. But...
Kalamazoo, Holland, other cities to make rail stations ADA compliant after settlement
KALAMAZOO, MI – Four cities have reached settlements for having rail stations in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan announced the settlements Thursday, Feb. 9, with Kalamazoo, Holland, Bangor and Dowagiac and the Michigan Department of Transportation. They all need to resolve the ADA violations, a news release said.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Monsoon in downtown Grand Rapids has welcoming Vietnamese fare
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Since opening last spring, Vietnamese restaurant Monsoon has established itself as a casual spot with fine dining flavors right in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids. The restaurant, owned by Phong Nguyen, features flavors from northern Vietnam. Nguyen’s hometown is Hai Duong, Vietnam, just east...
Muskegon Heights Academy and charter management company parting ways after six months of turmoil
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – After a tumultuous six months of staffing shortages, compliance violations and management issues at the Muskegon Heights Academy Public School System, the academy’s board of directors and the company hired to run the school system have both decided to part ways. The Muskegon Heights...
Report: Ford, Calhoun Co. discussing battery plant at ‘Marshall Megasite’
Ford Motor Company is reportedly closing in on a deal to build a factory in West Michigan. The Detroit News reported Thursday morning that talks between Ford and Calhoun County leaders are progressing to build a battery plant in the Marshall area.
Section of Grand Haven boardwalk partly funded by school children getting redo
GRAND HAVEN, MI – A section of Grand Haven’s popular river boardwalk is scheduled for a redo before the busy summer season. The project that will involve replacing a 250-foot section near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers building, according to information provided to the Grand Haven City Council.
Bar made of ice ready to serve up drinks in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get ready to chill out this weekend with the return of the seventh annual ice bar at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market. The ice bar is available from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11. Along with a bar made out...
After spill, city of Kalamazoo forces paper mill to build barriers for prevention
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Graphic Packaging has agreed to build curbs and take other action at its facility along the Kalamazoo River following an October spill that resulted in notices of violation from the state and the city. The company has denied that any wastewater reached the Kalamazoo River, and state...
Muskegon man planning family vacation after winnings $450,000 on ‘The Big Spin’ game show
LANSING, MI -- Greg Dietz was so caught off guard that he’d been selected to appear on the Michigan Lottery’s “The Big Spin” game show, that he forgot everything he was told about being a winner. “When I received the call informing me that I was...
Muskegon cannabis microbusiness hosting free ‘Canna Parents’ safety event
MUSKEGON, MI - Muskegon’s second-ever cannabis microbusiness, IndiGrow, is offering parents in the community tonight to ask all the questions they have about cannabis safety. “Canna Parents” is a free event that is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 inside IndiGrow’s renovated 1909 manufacturing building, 639 W Clay...
Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good
After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
West Michigan child care operator locked kids in tents, state claims
ROCKFORD, MI – The state suspended a woman’s license to run a child care business in her home after learning she was allegedly locking children inside tents over the last two years, records show. Connie Rookus has been a running group child care home – with a licensed...
9&10 News
What it All Means: Breaking Down the Retirement Tax and Earned Income Tax Credit
What it All Means: Breaking Down the Retirement Tax and Earned Income Tax Credit. Over the past month, and for the foreseeable future, the biggest debate in Lansing is tax relief. Tax code can be one of the most confusing aspects of state law so 9&10 News wanted to dive...
Police: Manager embezzled over $2 million from Trinity Health
A woman was charged for embezzling a suspected $2 million from Trinity Health in Grand Haven, police said.
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Feb. 10-12)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The weekend is nearly here, and there are tons of cool events happening around the city to fill up your social calendar. There’s an outdoor ice bar, a Taylor Swift tribute event, and a cool vintage pop-up market on the roster in Grand Rapids this weekend, Feb. 10-12.
Scenes from the 2023 Grand Rapids Polar Plunge
The crowds gathered next to the giant red “Plungester,” as anxious participants made their way up the steel stairs to the icy precipice of freezing water, the shallow pool that awaited their charitable plunge. About 300 participants lined up to jump on a sunny Saturday afternoon. “There’s quite...
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Michigan
It comes as no surprise that Michigan is home to some seriously amazing restaurants. From old-school Italian joints to Asian buffets, there’s an eatery in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
Nelis’ Dutch Village catches fire for 2nd time in 8 months
A farmhouse at Nelis' Dutch Village near Holland burned early Tuesday morning, the second fire at the theme park in eight months.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
29K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0