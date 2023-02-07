Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
St. Francis Medical Center addressing the nursing shortage
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The nursing shortage is impacting hospitals across the country, including here in Northeast Louisiana. St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe says they’ve got 62 nurse openings right now. “This results in having to close beds that could be used to provide care to patients within...
KNOE TV8
NELA colleges and universities making it easier for parents to attend classes
Lawmaker re-introduces bill to prevent third graders from moving to fourth grade if they score at the lowest reading level. Lawmaker re-introduces bill to prevent third graders from moving to fourth grade if they score at the lowest reading level. AT&T gives Louisiana Tech Foundation $20,000 to teach courses in...
KNOE TV8
LRTA invites retired teachers of NELA to spring meeting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Retired Teachers Association is inviting all retired teachers from several NELA parishes to attend the spring District X meeting on Mar. 8, 2023. The meeting will be held at the Lincoln Parish Library at 910 North Trenton St. in Ruston. District X includes Caldwell, Jackson,...
KNOE TV8
Wellspring hosts local high school students for Civic Engagement Institute for Youth
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Wellspring hosted the Civic Engagement Institute for Youth(CEIY) on Feb. 6 and 7, 2023 in the Technology Center at Louisiana Delta Community College. The CEIY is designed to help engage students by teaching them the best practices of civic engagement. High school sophomores and juniors...
KNOE TV8
Valentine’s in the Garden
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Valentine’s Day is approaching, and there is an event that may add some extra sparkle to the day for you and your significant other. Ralph Calhoun, the executive director of the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about an upcoming fundraiser.
KNOE TV8
Hip-hop artist ‘E-40′ contributes $100k to GSU’s music department
"It's just for the first time they light up like a kid in a candy store. It doesn't matter if they're five or 95. They light up the first time they see all of this." KNOE Monday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 18 hours ago. KNOE Monday Night...
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe accepting applications from artists for outdoor murals
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe and the NELA Art Council is accepting applications from local artists or arts organizations to paint murals or abstract design on the outdoor basketball courts and backboards. They also say the mural can be on a surface similar in scale to the...
KNOE TV8
Former teachers react to latest Arkansas education proposal in Lincoln Parish
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Retired Educators, a division of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, held a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon. The meeting took place on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center, where elected officials, retired teachers and leaders in education listened to LA State Senator Jay Morris’s outlook for the upcoming legislative session.
KNOE TV8
Magnolia School District considering change to when certain curriculum is taught
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - Magnolia School District officials are considering moving Arkansas history from middle school into high school. In an article from the Magnolia Reporter, Magnolia Middle School principal Gwen Carter and high school principal Jessica Aryee described the changes in Monday’s school board meeting. If the...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana is losing workers and businesses need to adjust
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A report from The Louisiana Tech Center for Economic Research shows Louisiana lost 50,000 workers since the start of the pandemic. Here in Northern Louisiana, wages are below the state average. But there are ways business owners and communities can help reduce the impact of...
KNOE TV8
Monroe woman arrested for alleged bank fraud
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police Department arrested Jennifer Baird on Feb. 6, 2023, for alleged bank fraud. Officer Whaley of WMPD says he responded to a call from Centric Federal Credit Union on Jan. 3, 2023, in reference to bank fraud. When he arrived, Whaley says a...
KNOE TV8
Woman killed in East Carroll Parish crash
EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Epps woman. Louisiana State Police responded to the crash around 3:45 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 65 north of Lake Providence. A preliminary investigation found that the victim identified as 45-year-old Casi E.B. Blaylock was driving north in a 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Police say her car crossed the centerline and hit a Chevrolet Silverado head-on.
KNOE TV8
Police release pictures of person of interest related to homicide investigation
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department released images Tuesday afternoon of a person of interest in relation to a homicide investigation, as well as a picture of a vehicle possibly connected to the crime. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of State Street in Monroe...
KNOE TV8
Man dies after shooting at Monroe gas station, 1 suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: MPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect linked to the Feb. 7 shooting. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Xavier Givens, contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-399-CASH(2274). UPDATE: Monroe Police Department arrested Jarvis...
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Cooper Smith, Cardez Norman and Cooper Nelson
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington is known as a football powerhouse but this Panthers squad is flipping the script. Right now, Sterlington boys basketball is 22-7 and currently ranked 9th in non-select division III. Coming off huge wins over Richwood and Union Parish. The Panthers glue comes from the big three of seniors Cooper Smith, Cardez Norman and freshman Cooper Nelson. Their electric play that has lead Sterlington to four straight wins earns them this week’s Aaron’s Aces honors.
