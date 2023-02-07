Read full article on original website
OXFORD – The Ole Miss men’s basketball team suffered a demoralizing, 64-61, loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday afternoon at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford. The Gamecocks entered the game with one conference win, but Saturday’s win puts them ahead of the Rebels, who now sit at 2-10 in conference play, in the SEC standings. The Ole Miss loss also drops the Rebels’ record to 10-15 for the season, and they remain winless at home in SEC play.
OXFORD – Head coach Kermit Davis and the Ole Miss men’s basketball team are looking to win their first home game since December 17th when they take the court Saturday against South Carolina. The Rebels were victorious against the Gamecocks in Columbia on January 17th for what was...
OXFORD, Miss. – Undoubtedly, The Grove at Ole Miss is the preeminent place in the country to tailgate before a college football game. In college basketball, Krzyzewskiville is the most popular place for Duke students to camp and wait in line to get their tickets for big Blue Devil games. Duke fans camp for days outside Cameron Indoor Stadium prior to big games in a patch of land named for their beloved coach.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) The Southeastern Conference released their annual Baseball Preseason All-SEC Teams Thursday morning and Ole Miss’ Jacob Gonzalez was named as the lone shortstop on the First Team. The SEC also released the results of their 2023 Baseball Preseason Coaches’ Poll and the reigning national...
Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player
The Ohio State Buckeyes picked up a commitment from former Ole Miss Rebels cornerback Davison Igninosun out of the transfer portal. And just as head coach Ryan Day prefers, that signing filled a big need for the Buckeyes and turned out to be one of the best transfer portal additions in the entire country. Davison Read more... The post Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
