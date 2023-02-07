OXFORD – The Ole Miss men’s basketball team suffered a demoralizing, 64-61, loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday afternoon at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford. The Gamecocks entered the game with one conference win, but Saturday’s win puts them ahead of the Rebels, who now sit at 2-10 in conference play, in the SEC standings. The Ole Miss loss also drops the Rebels’ record to 10-15 for the season, and they remain winless at home in SEC play.

OXFORD, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO