inkfreenews.com
Don L. Miller
Don L. Miller, 79, Elkhart, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Elkhart Hospital. He was born Oct. 31, 1943, in Kalona, Iowa. On Jan. 25, 1964, he married Isabell J. Van der Werf in Kalona, Iowa. She survives along with two sons: Tony (Leah) Miller, Goshen; and A.J. (Bonnie) Miller,...
inkfreenews.com
David B. Puro
David B. Puro, 70, Goshen, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at home of natural causes. He was born July 3, 1952, in Goshen. Survivors include two brothers: Mike (Laurie) Puro, Goshen; and Timothy (Victoria) Puro, Bloomington; two nephews; and a niece. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, is handling arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
James Cecil Tom
James Cecil Tom, 79, South Bend, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at home. He was born Sept. 5, 1943, in Kosciusko County. On April 8, 1967, he married Linda Suter in South Bend. She survives along with two children: Julia (Casey) Miller, Goshen; and Andrew (Christon) Tom, Mishawaka; and...
inkfreenews.com
Kenneth Wayne Kehr
Kenneth Wayne Kehr, 75, Plymouth. passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home. He was born Oct. 16, 1947, in Goshen. He would marry Diane Figg; she survives. Kenneth is survived by his wife: Diane; two daughters: Amanda (Clint) Peters and Angela (Steve) Wozniak; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother: Gary (Karen) Kehr; a sister: Sharon Gutherie; step-children: Joshua Snyder, San Antonio, Tex.; Sarah (Andy) Perschbacher, Plymouth; Aaron (Danielle) Snyder, Williamsburg, Va.; and Rachel Snyder and Stephanie (Brice) Poling, Plymouth; and nine step-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Crash On CR 50 Sends One To Hospital
ELKHART COUNTY — A single vehicle crash at 4:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 sent a Ligonier man to Fort Wayne Regional Hospital. The accident was on CR 50, west of CR 43, northeast of Syracuse. Jonathan Del Cid, 27, Ligonier, was transported to the Fort Wayne hospital after suffering...
inkfreenews.com
Keri Lyn Fisher — UPDATED
Keri Lyn Fisher, daughter of Kermit and Lyn Fisher, passed away unexpectedly at home in Syracuse on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was 48 years old. She was born in Elkhart on July 17, 1974. She spent her formative years and most of her adult life in the Elkhart area where she attended Elkhart Memorial High School. She rarely knew a stranger and made friends easily. In 2014, she moved to Syracuse; she made friends quickly in Syracuse, too. Working at Casey’s General Store, she flourished. She knew most everyone and made an effort to befriend new customers, She was a hard worker.
inkfreenews.com
Shawn A. Collins — PENDING
Shawn A. Collins, 35, Warsaw, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Randall Ray Cunningham
Randall Ray Cunningham, 66, Columbia City, died peacefully, in the company of his wife at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at The Waters, Columbia City. He was born Nov. 7, 1956. He married Cindy Lea Herman on Dec. 7, 1996. He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy; their...
inkfreenews.com
Ohio Man Heading To Family Funeral Arrested On OWI Charges
COLUMBIA CITY — An Ohio man heading to a family funeral in Columbia City was arrested in Whitley County for driving while intoxicated. Early in the morning on Friday, Feb. 10, Indiana State Police Master Trooper Todd Reed was patrolling on SR 9, just north of Columbia City. Around...
inkfreenews.com
Jeannine Slavicek
Jeannine J. Slavicek, 86, Columbia City, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at her home in Columbia City. She was born Aug. 2, 1936. She married Laddie Slavicek on March 26, 1966. He preceded her in death. Jeannine is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lorinda (Kevin) Anderson, Stevensville, Mich.; son...
inkfreenews.com
John H. Walker
Lifelong Plymouth resident John H. Walker, 66, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. He was born in Plymouth on June 12, 1956. He is survived by his sister: Jeanne S. Walker, Santa Fe, N.M. John was preceded in death by his parents; brother: James Walker; and sisters: Janet Walker...
inkfreenews.com
Dozens Of Firefighters Respond To Residential Fire At Grace Village
WINONA LAKE — Multiple fire departments responded to a residential triplex fire at Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Winona Lake Fire Department was dispatched to 1405 Camelot Drive, a condominium-style residence in the Robin Hood Home area of Grace Village. Visible...
inkfreenews.com
Public Defenders Assigned To Bandy, Lehman Cases
ALBION — The two men currently in custody for allegedly murdering 17-year-old Laurel Jean Mitchell in 1975 have had public defenders assigned to their cases. James J. Abbs, Albion, is serving as the lead public defender for Fred Bandy Jr., 67, Goshen. Sarah E. Ober and J. Seth Tipton, Avilla, are also serving as co-public defenders for Bandy.
inkfreenews.com
WCHS Graduate Gains Experience At Indiana Statehouse
STATEHOUSE — Mason Charlton is serving as an intern for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus during the 2023 legislative session, said State Sen. Ryan Mishler (R-Mishawaka). Charlton, a resident of Warsaw, is the son of Craig and Cindy Charlton. He graduated from Warsaw Community High School and is a junior at IUPUI studying business management with a pre-law track.
inkfreenews.com
Ellenwood, Moriarty, Bowers Top Valley Class Of 2023
AKRON — For another time in Tippecanoe Valley High School’s history, two students are at the top of its graduating class. Alexandra “Allie” Ellenwood and Molly Moriarty are co-valedictorians for Valley’s 2023 class, achieving the same GPA. Joining them at the top is salutatorian Abigail “Abby” Bowers.
inkfreenews.com
Shirley A. Priser — UPDATED
Shirley Ann Priser, 85, Warsaw, died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 8 2023, at her home in Warsaw, surrounded by loved ones. She was under the care of Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice. Shirley was born Sept. 25, 1937, in Columbia City, to Maxine Bradbury Grimm and N. Ward Harmon. Ward died when Shirley was an infant, and she was adopted by Volentine “Tiny” Grimm.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 8:31 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, South SR 14, north of West CR 1200S, Akron. Driver: Andrew D. Cummings, 34, West Dunn Street 1, Fulton. Cummings’ vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. Pierceton. Officers with the...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 4:49 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 3000 block East CR 500S, Warsaw. Tonya S. Arter reported credit card fraud. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 3:26 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 3300 block Lake City...
inkfreenews.com
Ball State University Singers Pay Visit To Syracuse
SYRACUSE — Wawasee High School’s auditorium was jumping, jiving and wailing Friday evening as Chautauqua-Wawasee welcomed the Ball State University Singers to Syracuse (click to see performance video). The show choir featured around two dozen talented performers to the stage for a 90-minute performance filled with rousing show tunes, soulful ballads and popular numbers straight from recent top-40 charts.
inkfreenews.com
Winners Announced For WL Park, Police Departments’ Valentine’s Card Contest
WINONA LAKE — The winners of the Winona Lake Limitless Park Department and the Winona Lake Police Department Valentine’s Day card contest have been announced. Ellie Neff, Aubrey Jones, Marisa Jackson, Charlotte Plack, Ari Demopoulos and Leyla Kline were selected as the top six in the first-ever competition and received their prizes, including stuffed animals, on Friday, Feb. 10, in the WLPD office.
