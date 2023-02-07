Read full article on original website
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks Win in Lubbock to Complete Season Sweep of Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas – Kansas got a combined 62 points from the senior trio of Zakiyah Franklin, Taiyanna Jackson and Holly Kersgieter as the Jayhawks defeated Texas Tech 78-67 on Saturday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena. The win completes a season sweep by the Jayhawks over Texas Tech for the...
kuathletics.com
🥎 Jayhawks Win Both Games on the Last Day of the Candrea Classic
TUCSON, Ariz. – Kansas won back-to-back games against Long Beach State and NC State on the last day of the Candrea Classic on Saturday, defeating Long Beach State, 9-8, on a Savanna DesRochers walk-off home run, followed by a convincing 12-4 victory over NC State. GAME ONE. After holding...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Kansas to Host ESPN College GameDay on February 18th
LAWRENCE, Kan. – ESPN announced Saturday morning that College GameDay Covered (CGD) by State Farm will broadcast live at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 18 in advance of the Baylor-Kansas matchup. This will mark the second-straight season and 11th time that ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast from historic Allen...
kuathletics.com
🏀 No. 9 Kansas to Play at Oklahoma Saturday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 9 Kansas (19-5, 7-4) hits the road to take on Oklahoma (12-12, 2-9) on Saturday, Feb. 11. The game from Lloyd Noble Center will begin at 12 p.m. (Central) and be televised on CBS with Tom McCarthy, Bill Raftery and Jay Wright on the call.
kuathletics.com
🥎 Kansas Splits Two Games on Friday
TUCSON, Ariz. – Kansas split its two games on Friday, beating North Carolina State by a score of 12-6, before falling to No. 12 Arizona 15-2 in Tucson, Ariz. at the Candrea Classic. GAME ONE. In the first game of the day, Kansas jumped out to a six-run lead...
kuathletics.com
👟 Rylee Anderson Improves School Record on the Final Day of the Tyson Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kansas track and field finished its weekend at a pair of meets on Saturday, which was highlighted by senior Rylee Anderson improving her school record in the women’s high jump by clearing 1.90m (6-2.75 ft.). Anderson, of Longmont, Colorado, has broken the high jump school...
kuathletics.com
🎾 Kansas' Matches at Arkansas, Memphis Canceled
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas’ matches against Arkansas and Memphis this weekend will not be played due to health and safety protocols with the KU program. Neither match will be rescheduled at this time. Kansas will return to action Feb. 17-18 when they host Arizona, UC Santa Barbara and...
kuathletics.com
🎙 Jayhawker Podcast with KJ Adams
On this episode of the Jayhawker we catch up with KJ Adams. We’ll talk about winning a championship as a freshman, what he learned from Ochai’s leadership style and much more. Then, Greg Gurley will give you a complete update on the Phoenix Open scene in Arizona, and the guys will give you their Super Bowl predictions. The Jayhawker is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healtcare provider of KU Athletics, visit www.kansashealthsystem.com And by the Hilton President’s Hotel, the only hotel in the Power and Light District. Just steps from T-Mobile Center. Over 200 rooms and suites to choose from! Call 816-221-9490 or online at www.Hiltonpresidentshotel.com.
kuathletics.com
🥎 Kansas Falls Short in Game One of the Candrea Classic
TUCSON, Ariz. – Despite cutting the lead down to one in the top of the seventh, the Jayhawks were unable to complete the comeback against Long Beach State in game one of the Candrea Classic, falling 6-5 on Thursday night in Tucson, Arizona. In the top of the first...
