Best Deals for Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day is coming up soon, and whether you want to find a great gift for your special someone, treat yourself, or get a little something for everyone you care about, there are plenty of great deals and discounts right now. This holiday may not be a major sale moment, but there are still plenty of ways to save.
Macy’s jewelry sale: The best discounts on diamond and gemstone gifts for Valentine’s Day
Macy’s is having a huge jewelry sale just in time for Valentine’s Day with diamond and gemstone designs marked 35-70% off. The sale, which runs through Tuesday, Feb. 14, has many necklaces, rings and earrings discounted. Shoppers can also get an extra 20% off select jewelry pieces using...
Surprise your Valentine with Oprah's fave travel jewelry box — it's down to $16
It's not too late to find something that's both affordable and special for her this Valentine's Day. We did! And we're talking Oprah-level special! Right now, Oprah's favorite travel jewelry box is on sale for as little as $16 at Amazon, and it's sure to delight your sweetheart, your child, your bestie, your mom or even you. Hey, at that price, you might as well spoil everybody. (Tip: To really spoil someone, though, fill it with items that sparkle and shine.) Make sure it arrives in time with Amazon Prime (it's free to sign up).
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
These 1 Carat Diamond Earrings are Under $600 Right Now at Amazon — Shop Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts
Jewelry is the perfect gift for any occasion, especially for Valentine's Day. With the season of love arriving soon, your Valentine's Day shopping begins now with these Amazon deals on diamonds and jewelry. If you want to add some sparkle to the special people in your life, you can skip the trip to the jewelry store and get deep discounts on diamonds in a variety of settings and styles. There are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings and rings for under $600. Whether you prefer lab-grown diamonds or prefer natural diamonds, Amazon has multiple steals and deals on diamonds for any budget even under $200 .
Man gives stained towels and scratched frying pans away as gifts to family and friends
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked as a hotel housekeeper for several years after my then-boyfriend insisted I apply for a job at the same place where he worked so he could keep an eye on me. One of the few things I liked about the job was keeping the gently used items hotel guests left behind.
Check This Awesome Hack to Repurpose Leftover Candles Into One Giant One
It adds the perfect ambiance.
This Editor-Favorite Cookware Brand Is Offering a Sweet Deal on Its Pink Set Right in Time for Valentine’s Day
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
Deal Alert! These Bed Sheets That Are 'Like Silk' Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon
“Honestly the best quality bed sheet I’ve bought in a long while without the huge price tag” If you've been struggling to sleep, changing your bedding might be the key — especially if you're swapping out old sheets for a set that's wonderfully silky soft. Consider the Bedsure 4-Piece Hotel Luxury Bed Sheet Set, which is currently marked down at Amazon by up to 50 percent. The top-rated bed sheets are designed with a ruched hem on the pillowcases and flat sheet, providing a thoughtful detail that's sure...
20 preserved and dried flowers that'll last long past Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and there’s no better way to show your loved ones you care than by surprising them with a stunning floral bouquet. However, fresh flowers can be very expensive and sadly only last for a short period of time. Fortunately, preserved and...
Shoppers Say This Super Absorbent Towel Is the Best One Ever — And It’s on Sale for Just $23
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
The 8 Best Valentine’s Day Jewelry Sales to Shop Before February 14
Valentine's Day jewelry sales are here to make you feel extra bling. Specifically at Brilliant Earth, Stone & Strand and BaubleBar, among others, which are also offering free expedited shipping so you can get your new accessories by February 14.
15 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon That’ll Arrive By February 14
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Some way, somehow, it’s February. This month is shorter than others, which means dates creep up faster than ever. Take, for example, Valentine’s Day. This romantic holiday is in T-minus seven days, people! If you’re forgetful like me, you might be on the verge of a mild panic attack. Lucky for you, we’ve got you covered when it comes to last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts that you can buy on Amazon and get delivered just in time for February 14. One major...
Not Sure What to Get Your Valentine? Shop Amazon's Top V-Day Gift Sets That Start at Just $15
Gift baskets and gift boxes are classic gifts, and it’s easy to see why that is. The variety and ability to mix and match means that there’s something for everyone. If you're scrambling to find the perfect gift this Valentine’s Day, you’ve come to the right place! Get ready to treat your Valentine with these deals on amazing V-Day gift sets that start at just $15. We've rounded up some of our favorites, so all you have to do is pick the one that best suits your loved one. This selection is perfect for all the chocolate and self care lovers out there.
Retailers dropping prices ahead of Valentine's Day
The month of February brings deep discounts for shoppers looking to save big. “Retailers are offering all kinds of deals for Valentine’s Day on things that they know are popular."
