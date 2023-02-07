ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Consumer Reports.org

Best Deals for Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is coming up soon, and whether you want to find a great gift for your special someone, treat yourself, or get a little something for everyone you care about, there are plenty of great deals and discounts right now. This holiday may not be a major sale moment, but there are still plenty of ways to save.
AOL Corp

Surprise your Valentine with Oprah's fave travel jewelry box — it's down to $16

It's not too late to find something that's both affordable and special for her this Valentine's Day. We did! And we're talking Oprah-level special! Right now, Oprah's favorite travel jewelry box is on sale for as little as $16 at Amazon, and it's sure to delight your sweetheart, your child, your bestie, your mom or even you. Hey, at that price, you might as well spoil everybody. (Tip: To really spoil someone, though, fill it with items that sparkle and shine.) Make sure it arrives in time with Amazon Prime (it's free to sign up).
ETOnline.com

These 1 Carat Diamond Earrings are Under $600 Right Now at Amazon — Shop Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts

Jewelry is the perfect gift for any occasion, especially for Valentine's Day. With the season of love arriving soon, your Valentine's Day shopping begins now with these Amazon deals on diamonds and jewelry. If you want to add some sparkle to the special people in your life, you can skip the trip to the jewelry store and get deep discounts on diamonds in a variety of settings and styles. There are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings and rings for under $600. Whether you prefer lab-grown diamonds or prefer natural diamonds, Amazon has multiple steals and deals on diamonds for any budget even under $200 .
People

Deal Alert! These Bed Sheets That Are 'Like Silk' Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon

“Honestly the best quality bed sheet I’ve bought in a long while without the huge price tag” If you've been struggling to sleep, changing your bedding might be the key — especially if you're swapping out old sheets for a set that's wonderfully silky soft.  Consider the Bedsure 4-Piece Hotel Luxury Bed Sheet Set, which is currently marked down at Amazon by up to 50 percent. The top-rated bed sheets are designed with a ruched hem on the pillowcases and flat sheet, providing a thoughtful detail that's sure...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

20 preserved and dried flowers that'll last long past Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and there’s no better way to show your loved ones you care than by surprising them with a stunning floral bouquet. However, fresh flowers can be very expensive and sadly only last for a short period of time. Fortunately, preserved and...
StyleCaster

15 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon That’ll Arrive By February 14

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Some way, somehow, it’s February. This month is shorter than others, which means dates creep up faster than ever. Take, for example, Valentine’s Day. This romantic holiday is in T-minus seven days, people! If you’re forgetful like me, you might be on the verge of a mild panic attack. Lucky for you, we’ve got you covered when it comes to last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts that you can buy on Amazon and get delivered just in time for February 14. One major...
Money

Not Sure What to Get Your Valentine? Shop Amazon's Top V-Day Gift Sets That Start at Just $15

Gift baskets and gift boxes are classic gifts, and it’s easy to see why that is. The variety and ability to mix and match means that there’s something for everyone. If you're scrambling to find the perfect gift this Valentine’s Day, you’ve come to the right place! Get ready to treat your Valentine with these deals on amazing V-Day gift sets that start at just $15. We've rounded up some of our favorites, so all you have to do is pick the one that best suits your loved one. This selection is perfect for all the chocolate and self care lovers out there.

