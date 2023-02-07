Read full article on original website
$2.7M Ann Arbor home offers heated floors, panoramic valley views
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private neighborhood overlooking the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor lies one of the area’s best examples of contemporary residential architecture. The four-bedroom, 4,280-square-foot home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is an example of eye-catching modern architecture by...
michiganradio.org
Polluted city property in Ann Arbor prompts remediation plan
The city of Ann Arbor is considering remediation plans for a city-owned property after a report on underground pollution at the site was presented at the City Planning Commission meeting on February 7. The report extends the investigation of groundwater pollution on Ann Arbor city properties. It focused on 415...
No Mow May is coming to Jackson, despite concerns from city workers
JACKSON, MI – Backyard lawns will be growing a little longer in Jackson this spring, with the city council’s approval to participate in No Mow May, an effort to help bees and other pollinators thrive. But not everyone is happy with the decision, with some city officials saying...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Boom town Milan; toxic pollution spreading in downtown Ann Arbor
And one of them right here in Washtenaw County is booming -- Milan. The downtown area’s occupancy rate in 2015 was around 60% and is currently 93% today, according to officials. Our business reporter Makayla Coffee spent some time in Milan recently to learn a little bit about what’s...
Is Ann Arbor’s downtown zoning working? City leaders don’t think so
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are taking a new look at the city’s downtown zoning and how incentives for affordable housing and other priorities are and aren’t working out. It’s been over three years since City Council OK’d new downtown zoning premiums to entice developers...
Toxic pollution spreading at city-owned site in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — There’s new evidence that long-known pollution on a city-owned site is spreading under Washington Street toward the Ann Arbor YMCA, and contaminants could potentially pose a threat to surrounding homes. That could accelerate the city’s plans for a big cleanup and redevelopment many years...
Rotary Club of Ann Arbor seeking grant proposals
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Rotary Club of Ann Arbor (RCAA) is now accepting Community Service Grant request proposals whose work aligns with the theme “Helping Kids Succeed.”. Washtenaw County non-profit organizations have until Feb. 20 to complete the submission form, which can be found on the club’s website.
What’s that? New building at Jackson Crossing getting ready for new restaurant
JACKSON, MI – A Tropical Smoothie Cafe is expected to open in Jackson later this year. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a fast, casual restaurant with more than 1,175 U.S. locations, features a variety of smoothies and foods for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It’s locating in a currently unfinished 1,400-square-foot building with a drive-thru next to Hobby Lobby in Jackson Crossing.
See flyover view of the solar-powered quadplex coming to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — Volta Homes won Ann Arbor’s approval this week to build an eco-friendly, 24-bedroom, quadplex apartment building that developer Doug Selby promises will be “legitimately one of the world’s most sustainable buildings.”. With efficient design and an extensive array of solar panels, The...
Tiny Michigan village’s demolition plans may be small but could be a huge difference-maker
LENNON, MI -- The scope of the demolition that’s being pursued in Lennon isn’t enough to get noticed in a bigger city, but in a little village that’s less than one square mile, the potential change in the commercial landscape couldn’t be bigger. Officials for the...
Ypsilanti Township leaders offer no timeline on license plate reader plan
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Nearly six months have passed since Ypsilanti Township leaders faced a barrage of questions from residents about their proposal to cover the area with more than 60 automated license plate readers, cameras capturing vehicle information police say they can use in solving serious crimes. In August,...
WKHM
Bespoke bakery opens brick-and-mortar location in Jackson
Jackson, Mich. — Five Forks Bakery was a home based business but now they have a storefront officially open in Jackson. Owners Mallory Vredeveld and Madison Husted celebrated with a ribbon cutting event with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Friday morning. Vredeveld told WKHM it was a lot of work but this is a dream that has become a reality.
Watch live ice carving demonstrations in Ann Arbor this weekend
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Check out four different ice sculptures being made at Nelson Meade County Farm Park this weekend. The Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission is hosting its annual Ice Carving Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2230 Platt Road. This is the festival’s first year returning after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Modern home on the Huron River listed at $2.7M is ‘as distinctive as it gets’
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private cul-de-sac just outside Ann Arbor’s city limits lies a contemporary architectural masterpiece that’s just hit the market. The home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is a four-bedroom, 4,300-square-foot home featuring contemporary architecture by Bloomfield Hills-based Young and Young.
Vacant car wash in Saline may transform into shopping plaza with marijuana dispensary
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sip on the Brown Bear latte at Cahoots Cafe in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- This Ann Arbor shop offers the three things most important to any working professional -- coffee, carbs and coworking. Cahoots Cafe opened in January 2020 to cater to members of Cahoots tech hub along with anyone else looking for a pick-me-up. “(Cahoots Cafe) was always meant...
Washtenaw County voters will decide 7 ballot proposals in May special election
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Voters in certain parts of Washtenaw County will have the chance to head to the polls or cast absentee ballots in May this year, as seven local tax proposals will be on the ballot in a special election. Some of the proposals, including one in the...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.According to the company, the following stores are closing:Flint (G-3605 Miller Road)Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30)Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.)Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.)Saginaw (4420 Bay Road)Troy (650 John R. Road)Westland (35615 Warren Road)MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & BeyondThe company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road)Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road)Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road)Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.)Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.)Brighton (8467 W. Grand River)Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway)Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW)Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive)White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.
Massive $2.5 billion development planned for New Center includes new hospital
A new $2.5 billion development plan is coming to Detroit's New Center area that will include a new hospital, plus residential and commercial space.
Is it pothole season yet? Well, if the 'super pothole' that opened up in Oakland County is an indicator, the answer is yes
In other states, we are in the end of winter. But here in Michigan, we call it something else: “pothole season.” On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark explores what can Metro Detroit drivers expect this year.
