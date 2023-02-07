ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

michiganradio.org

Polluted city property in Ann Arbor prompts remediation plan

The city of Ann Arbor is considering remediation plans for a city-owned property after a report on underground pollution at the site was presented at the City Planning Commission meeting on February 7. The report extends the investigation of groundwater pollution on Ann Arbor city properties. It focused on 415...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Rotary Club of Ann Arbor seeking grant proposals

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Rotary Club of Ann Arbor (RCAA) is now accepting Community Service Grant request proposals whose work aligns with the theme “Helping Kids Succeed.”. Washtenaw County non-profit organizations have until Feb. 20 to complete the submission form, which can be found on the club’s website.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

What’s that? New building at Jackson Crossing getting ready for new restaurant

JACKSON, MI – A Tropical Smoothie Cafe is expected to open in Jackson later this year. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a fast, casual restaurant with more than 1,175 U.S. locations, features a variety of smoothies and foods for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It’s locating in a currently unfinished 1,400-square-foot building with a drive-thru next to Hobby Lobby in Jackson Crossing.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

See flyover view of the solar-powered quadplex coming to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI — Volta Homes won Ann Arbor’s approval this week to build an eco-friendly, 24-bedroom, quadplex apartment building that developer Doug Selby promises will be “legitimately one of the world’s most sustainable buildings.”. With efficient design and an extensive array of solar panels, The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WKHM

Bespoke bakery opens brick-and-mortar location in Jackson

Jackson, Mich. — Five Forks Bakery was a home based business but now they have a storefront officially open in Jackson. Owners Mallory Vredeveld and Madison Husted celebrated with a ribbon cutting event with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Friday morning. Vredeveld told WKHM it was a lot of work but this is a dream that has become a reality.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Watch live ice carving demonstrations in Ann Arbor this weekend

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Check out four different ice sculptures being made at Nelson Meade County Farm Park this weekend. The Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission is hosting its annual Ice Carving Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2230 Platt Road. This is the festival’s first year returning after the COVID-19 pandemic.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.According to the company, the following stores are closing:Flint (G-3605 Miller Road)Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30)Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.)Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.)Saginaw (4420 Bay Road)Troy (650 John R. Road)Westland (35615 Warren Road)MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & BeyondThe company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road)Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road)Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road)Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.)Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.)Brighton (8467 W. Grand River)Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway)Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW)Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive)White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
