Mayor Mike Duggan proposes $156M budget surplus spending to Detroit City Council
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is asking City Council to approve $156 million in expenses toward neighborhood and transportation improvements, and protecting retiree pensions. Duggan is seeking to amend the city's current fiscal year budget by spending surplus funds from the 2021 to 2022 fiscal year, using $86 million in neighborhood capital improvements, such as park renovations, blight remediation, tree removal and sidewalk replacement. The mayor also wants to use $70 million to bolster the city's retiree protection and risk management fund, which the city created as a strategy to meet pension obligations.
(CBS DETROIT) - Federal officials say the owner of three Metro Detroit nursing homes owes $69,000 after she changed 45 managers' status from hourly to salary to avoid paying overtime obligations.According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Amee Patel allegedly paid the managers hourly when they worked less than 40 hours and changed their status to salary when they worked over 40 hours. This voided the claim that the managers were overtime exempt. Investigators uncovered $69,022 in back wages and damages.Patel owned and operated Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center in Detroit and Chesaning Nursing Center in Chesaning, Saginaw County.The...
wdet.org
Surveyed nurses say staffing shortages are hurting patients’ health
Nurses are alarmed by their low staffing numbers in Michigan hospitals. A new poll surveying nurses finds that 71% often feel over-assigned to patients. They say understaffing has led to medication errors, an increase in deaths and a larger number of nurses quitting. Meanwhile, in the same report, hospitals claim...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Brownfield board passes $616M tax break for $1.5B District Detroit project, heads to city council for review
A development panel in Detroit has approved $616 million in tax breaks Wednesday night for a proposed $1.5 billion project in the district around Little Caesars Arena. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The Brownfield Redevelopment Authority voted 5-to-2...
Oakland County man electrocuted in plumbing accident
An Oakland County man has died after an electrical accident in an apartment in Detroit. Fire crews say a man was working in the Russell Woods Apartments on Webb and LaSalle Tuesday Night.
23 Michigan residents charged in $61.5 million Medicare fraud schemes
(CBS DETROIT) - Twenty-three Michigan residents were charged in connection with two fraud schemes involving Medicare, totaling more than $61.5 million.On Tuesday, the Justice Department unveiled charges for 13 of the 23 people, which included healthcare fraud, conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. through payment and receipt of illegal healthcare kickbacks, money laundering, receipt of illegal healthcare kickbacks, and payment of illegal healthcare kickbacks.Federal court documents show Walid Jamil, 62, and Jalal Jamil, 69, of Oakland County, owned and operated multiple home health agencies in Metro Detroit, submitting about $50 million in fake home healthcare claims. They...
michiganchronicle.com
Goodbye, 313? Local Residents Might Have to Switch Beloved Area Code in Two Years.
The 313 area code in the Detroit area is expected to run out of unassigned telephone numbers in 2025 and could swap out the beloved digits with 679. Due to this, the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) will hold a public hearing in Detroit in March to invite public feedback on a proposal to add another area code covering the city and several of its immediate suburbs.
wdet.org
The history of violent policing in Detroit — and what’s changed in 60 years
Since the very public police murder of George Floyd almost three years ago, there have been a lot of talks about what policing is and isn’t — and whether police departments can change. These conversations aren’t going away, in part because we continue to see tragedies with police...
App helps property owners in Detroit discover if they’ve been overtaxed
Between 2010 and 2016, the city overtaxed residents by at least $600M
wdet.org
Detroit’s new Office of Eviction Defense director wants to help families thrive
April Faith-Slaker was appointed to lead the Detroit office in December, which is working to supply attorneys for low-income residents facing eviction. April Faith-Slaker, the City of Detroit’s inaugural executive director of its Office of Eviction Defense has completed her first month on the job. The office was created...
wdet.org
CuroisiD: Is Detroit ‘daylighting’ buried streams?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on ApplePodcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Bill McGraw of Dearborn asks…. “There’s been talk in Detroit and certainly elsewhere in the country over the last few years...
beckersasc.com
Applications now open for ninth year of Grow Detroit’s Young Talent
Applications are now open for the ninth year of Grow Detroit’s Young Talent, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and other local leaders announced Tuesday morning.
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
IRS in Detroit to offer taxpayers help without an appointment: 4 days you can walk in
Taxpayers who are facing a hold up with an old tax refund, troubles with ID theft or finding it tough to get other tax woes resolved will be able to walk in — no appointment necessary — to talk with someone from the Internal Revenue Service on Saturday. The IRS has special Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 11 at its Detroit Taxpayer Assistance Center at 477 Michigan Ave. ...
Herbology Cannabis opens first Detroit dispensary
Its the third location for the Michigan-based weed brand
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: U-M report says Detroit economy likely to grow
Listen to the latest episode of the Detroit Evening Report podcast. The University of Michigan says Detroit’s economy will continue growing at a steady pace — even if there is a mild national recession. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Whitmer, state Democrats pitch $180 relief checks for Michigan taxpayers
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed Monday that every Michigan resident who files a tax return get a $180 inflation relief check. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Whitmer — along with Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and Speaker Joe Tate — rolled out the Lowering MI Costs Plan, which would deliver the largest tax break to Michiganders in decades.
Detroit's eviction defense office will offer free legal help. Here's what to know.
Next month, the city of Detroit plans to launch a long-awaited program that will provide free lawyers for low-income Detroiters who face eviction. The program is required under an ordinance Detroit City Council passed over the summer. At the time, advocates who pushed for the ordinance called it a major step forward in addressing a huge disparity in legal representation. In a city where pre-pandemic eviction cases averaged nearly 30,000 a year, most landlords are represented...
