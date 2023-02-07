ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

KELOLAND TV

SD Senate wants tougher approach on juveniles

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation from an interim committee on juvenile justice moved forward this week in the South Dakota Legislature — but not in the way its sponsors intended. State senators kept alive SB-4 that would let a judge commit a juvenile offender to the South Dakota...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KIMT

Minnesota House passes bill to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents

Rep. Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, introduces HF4 on the House Floor Jan. 30. Photo by Catherine Davis/Minnesota House Information. Minnesota House lawmakers passed a bill 69-60 to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents on Monday after a decade of advocacy from immigrant rights groups. The bill now heads to the state Senate.
The Center Square

Virginia retail cannabis bill likely to face hurdles in the House

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in the Virginia state Senate advanced a bill Tuesday to create a retail market for adult-use cannabis sales starting next year, but the measure is likely to face an uphill battle in the House of Delegates. Lawmakers in the Senate voted 24-16 to advance Senate Bill 1133 Tuesday, which would establish a framework for a retail marijuana market in the commonwealth beginning Jan. 1. Virginia legalized possession of a small amount of marijuana for individuals 21 and older in 2021,...
VIRGINIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Emotional eminent domain testimony on carbon pipelines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was emotional testimony today in Pierre from landowners who are fighting against proposed CO2 pipelines. They are a big topic in several states right now, including South Dakota. The House State Affairs Committee passed two bills that give landowners more rights when it...
PIERRE, SD
KX News

Senate Bill 2373 adds on to North Dakota Century Code

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Senate Bill 2373 looks to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the establishment of the livestock-friendly county designation. Senate Bill 2373 states the commissioner can establish a livestock-friendly county designation, recognizing and assisting efforts to develop, maintain, or expand livestock sectors within counties of our […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
fergusnow.com

Mn Senate Ag Committee Approves Legal Cannabis Bill

(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota Senate Agriculture Committee is the latest panel to approve a bill that would legalize recreational cannabis in the state. Andrew Johnmeyer of Green Machine Farm in Goodhue County spoke in support of the measure. He praised the bill’s, ” explicit preference for small,...
MINNESOTA STATE

