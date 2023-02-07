Read full article on original website
KEVN
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that prevents a doctor from issuing a medical marijuana card to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman passes the House of Representatives Wednesday. The sponsor, Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch said House Bill 1053 was needed to protect pregnant women’s and their babies’ health. He...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota lawmaker introduces bill to ban drag shows using state money, resources
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Months after a student organization hosted a drag show event on the South Dakota State University campus, a lawmaker is moving to prevent it from happening again. HB 1116 was filed Tuesday by Republican Representative Chris Karr and has the support of 15 other lawmakers....
KELOLAND TV
SD Senate wants tougher approach on juveniles
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation from an interim committee on juvenile justice moved forward this week in the South Dakota Legislature — but not in the way its sponsors intended. State senators kept alive SB-4 that would let a judge commit a juvenile offender to the South Dakota...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
South Dakota House Committee passes bill to prevent pipeline from using Eminent Domain
(Pierre, SD) -- A South Dakota House committee is advancing a bill that would prevent owners of a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline from using eminent domain to annex land. The bill was approved by the House State Affairs Committee and says that the CO2 pipeline is not a common carrier of a commodity.
Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
Virginia Senate passes bill legalizing same-sex marriage in state code with bipartisan vote
A bill adding language in the state code legalizing same-sex marriage passed the Virginia Senate with a bipartisan vote.
Senate committee advances bill that would allow handicap placards to be valid for lifetime of individual
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the State Senate Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure advanced Senate Bill 211, a bill that would allow individuals with a window placard for handicapped parking to be valid for the lifetime of the applicant. Under current state law, the window placards are valid for...
KIMT
Minnesota House passes bill to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents
Rep. Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, introduces HF4 on the House Floor Jan. 30. Photo by Catherine Davis/Minnesota House Information. Minnesota House lawmakers passed a bill 69-60 to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents on Monday after a decade of advocacy from immigrant rights groups. The bill now heads to the state Senate.
'Barbaric' Minnesota abortion bill lambasted by state senator: 'Future generations will look back in horror'
Republican State Sen. Julia Coleman called the new abortion legislation "dangerous" and criticized Democrats for denying Republicans' efforts to make the bill more moderate.
Virginia retail cannabis bill likely to face hurdles in the House
(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in the Virginia state Senate advanced a bill Tuesday to create a retail market for adult-use cannabis sales starting next year, but the measure is likely to face an uphill battle in the House of Delegates. Lawmakers in the Senate voted 24-16 to advance Senate Bill 1133 Tuesday, which would establish a framework for a retail marijuana market in the commonwealth beginning Jan. 1. Virginia legalized possession of a small amount of marijuana for individuals 21 and older in 2021,...
KIMT
House passes bill to restore voting rights to people released from prison
Rep. Cedrick Frazier addresses the media Feb. 2 ahead of House Floor debate on HF28. The bill, which later passed the House, would restore voting rights to people convicted of a felony upon their release from incarceration. Photo by Catherine Davis/Session Daily. The Minnesota House passed a bill to restore...
Senate Republicans push for concealed carry reciprocity in new Second Amendment bill
More than 40 Senate Republicans are pushing to expand Second Amendment protections to make concealed carry permits reciprocal across states.
coloradopolitics.com
SCOTUS takes up 'true threats' case out of Colorado, the latest in a series of state court appeals
The nation's highest court has shone a spotlight on Colorado's typically low-profile Court of Appeals, agreeing to review a decision of the 22-member court for the second time in under a decade. The U.S. Supreme Court, in granting appeals, occasionally gives the green-light to federal cases that come through the...
Can Oklahoma tax tribal citizens on reservations? Judge dismisses case before deciding
A U.S. district court judge dismissed a lawsuit this week that challenged Oklahoma’s right to tax tribal citizens on tribal reservations. Federal courts can’t hear tax appeals that can be addressed through a state court system, Judge Eric Melgren ruled. With his decision, all eyes turn now to...
Bill to issue driving privilege cards to undocumented immigrants in Indiana passes out of committee
INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday’s debate over whether Indiana should give driving privilege cards to undocumented people living in the state opened up another discussion in the Senate’s Homeland Security and Transportation Committee. One, where both sides agreed that the federal government needs to fix what they believe is...
KELOLAND TV
Emotional eminent domain testimony on carbon pipelines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was emotional testimony today in Pierre from landowners who are fighting against proposed CO2 pipelines. They are a big topic in several states right now, including South Dakota. The House State Affairs Committee passed two bills that give landowners more rights when it...
Senate Bill 2373 adds on to North Dakota Century Code
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Senate Bill 2373 looks to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the establishment of the livestock-friendly county designation. Senate Bill 2373 states the commissioner can establish a livestock-friendly county designation, recognizing and assisting efforts to develop, maintain, or expand livestock sectors within counties of our […]
Abortion Bill Removing Exemptions For Rape, Incest Passes Wyoming Vote
A bill that would remove exemptions for rape and incest cases under Wyoming abortion law passed a committee vote in the Wyoming Legislature on Wednesday and now moves on to the Wyoming House. You can read House Bill 152, the ''Life is a Human Right Act," here. The law is...
Missouri's GOP-led House votes against ban on children carrying guns in public
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Republican-led House on Wednesday voted against banning minors from openly carrying firearms on public land without adult supervision. The proposal to ban children from carrying guns without adult supervision in public failed by a 104-39 vote. Only one Republican voted in support of it.
fergusnow.com
Mn Senate Ag Committee Approves Legal Cannabis Bill
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota Senate Agriculture Committee is the latest panel to approve a bill that would legalize recreational cannabis in the state. Andrew Johnmeyer of Green Machine Farm in Goodhue County spoke in support of the measure. He praised the bill’s, ” explicit preference for small,...
