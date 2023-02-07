(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in the Virginia state Senate advanced a bill Tuesday to create a retail market for adult-use cannabis sales starting next year, but the measure is likely to face an uphill battle in the House of Delegates. Lawmakers in the Senate voted 24-16 to advance Senate Bill 1133 Tuesday, which would establish a framework for a retail marijuana market in the commonwealth beginning Jan. 1. Virginia legalized possession of a small amount of marijuana for individuals 21 and older in 2021,...

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO