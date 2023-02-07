Read full article on original website
NFL Rookie Won $514,000 Jackpot at Las Vegas Casino
This rookie running back got a big payday during Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.
Roger Goodell speaks at Super Bowl 57: On Damar Hamlin, Commanders, concussions and more
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, speaking at Wednesday news conference before the Super Bowl, said the game of football "has never been better."
Roger Goodell Announces Decision On The Pro Bowl Flag Football Game
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games had a revised format from previous years, featuring 10 mini competitions capped off with three flag football games between the AFC and NFC teams. According to Roger Goodell, Russell Wilson was the mastermind behind the Pro Bowl's restructuring. "Roger Goodell says ...
Super Bowl commercials 2023: Watch the best ads set to air for Super Bowl LVII
The clock is ticking, and not much time remains until the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles duel it out in the desert for the title of “Super Bowl Champion.” But even if your favorite team isn’t taking the field on Sunday, you’re sure to be entertained by the lineup of commercials set to hit the screen.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Roger Goodell has a plan for TNF that fans will love and teams will hate
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed his eventual plans for Thursday Night Football, which fans will love, and teams will probably hate. The 2022 NFL season is set to officially end on Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle in Super Bowl 57. While there were some great games throughout the season, there were also some bad ones, that just so happened to take place in primetime. Thursday Night Football, in their very first year on Amazon Prime Video, featured some unexciting and bad football games.
Breaking: NFL Announces Decision On Future Of Pro Bowl
The NFL's Pro Bowl has been lacking for the better part of a decade now. But the league attempted to change that this year with a new format that threw it back to some of the all-star game's glory years. Speaking to the media in Phoenix on Wednesday, commissioner Roger Goodell told fans that they ...
Super Bowl LVII: An inside look at State Farm Stadium
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are preparing to play on the world's biggest state in Super Bowl LVII versus the Kansas City Chiefs.Arizona is beautiful this time of year, but the state hasn't been kind to the Birds.The Eagles have only had one win in Arizona since 2001.But the Super Bowls have been epic.The last three times the big game was in Arizona, weird stuff went down.The New England Patriots picked off Russell Wilson, who was with the Seattle Seahawks at the time, in the end zone at the end of Super Bowl XLIX.There was also the David Tyree helmet catch for the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.And even weirder — the Dallas Cowboys' last Super Bowl win was in Arizona.It's the third time State Farm Stadium in Glendale is hosting the big game.It's pretty cool and looks like a big spaceship outside. It also has some cool features, including a retractable field.CBS Philadelphia's team got a sneak-peek inside State Farm Stadium in Phoenix as crews prepare for Super Bowl LVII. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO ABOVE
Ranking the New York Giants' Five Super Bowl Appearances
The New York Giants have appeared in five Super Bowls, winning four. How does each game stack up? Here's one person's opinion.
Impact of the USFL and XFL On Professional Football
There's a common saying in America that refers to Sundays being "owned" by football. Truthfully, the game has come to dominate Saturdays as well, with the help of college football contests. Autumn is for football it seems, but the spring of 2023 will bring the return of not one, but two separate professional leagues: the XFL and the USFL.
CTE found in nearly 92% of former NFL players studied, report says
(CNN) - As Americans prepare for the Super Bowl on Sunday, a study is once again highlighting the serious health risk many football players face. In their latest study, researchers at the Boston University CTE Center analyzed the brains of 376 deceased NFL players. They found that 345 of them...
Legal sports betting booms in US ahead of Super Bowl
(NewsNation) — Super Bowl Sunday is quickly approaching and a lot is on the line for sports bettors, as gamblers in a number of states are going to be able to bet legally on the big game for the first time. The American Gaming Association (AGA) predicts that a...
Super Bowl 2023: Time, TV, streaming, location for Eagles vs. Chiefs, plus dates for next two Super Bowls
The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII and it will be played a day earlier in 2023, taking place on February 12 -- still on the second Sunday of February. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the stadium will host its third Super Bowl and first since 2015). Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m.
Super Bowl LVII wagers projected to increase 110% as fans get set to bet on coin flips and touchdowns
Gambling on Sunday's Super Bowl between the Eagles and the Chiefs are expected to reach record-breaking levels, according to American Gaming Association.
Kambi to Allow Pre-Game BetBuilder Bet Cash-Outs for Super Bowl LVII
Supplier of sports betting technology Kambi announced that pre-match BetBuilder bets will be available for live cash out for the first time during Super Bowl LVII. The launch of the new feature that will allow players to cash out a large majority of pre-game BetBuilder bets live was introduced alongside new in-game functionality as Kambi is looking to raise the level of excitement for bettors for the event that is expected to rank among the biggest of all time betting-wise.
Super Bowl Sunday is close. Here’s how to watch the Chiefs and Eagles in Charlotte
Whether you’re in it for the game, the halftime show or the commercials, don’t miss a minute.
Roger Goodell speaks ahead of 2023 Super Bowl, says 'TNF' flex scheduling possible, defends NFL officiating
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell gave his state of the league address on Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, and had plenty of interesting tidbits about the future of the league. Goodell addressed the NFL's officiating situation, flex scheduling for "Thursday Night Football," more international games in Germany, future Super Bowl sites, and a reveal of one of the influential voices that led to the Pro Bowl becoming a flag football game.
Super Bowl Kicks Off Pivotal Month for Barstool Sports CEO
When Super Bowl LVII kicks off in Arizona, on Sunday, Barstool Sports will be among the many media outlets on the ground celebrating the big game, but in its own distinctive way. The irreverent brand will be everywhere in state, from hosting its own mini-golf “open” in Phoenix to a trivia competition in Scottsdale, which is also the home city to a new Barstool-branded bar where the company’s podcasters will be out in force. But February is a pivotal period for Barstool not just because of the Super Bowl; casino operator Penn Entertainment is expected to finalize the acquisition of...
