Syracuse, NY

Offensive turnaround highlighted strong top-to-bottom performance by SU men’s lacrosse in 2nd win

Syracuse, N.Y. — It was almost easy to forget the ACC Defensive Player of the Week was in goal for Syracuse men’s lacrosse Friday night. Though Will Mark had just as impressive a performance in his second showing for SU — 14 saves with a 66.7% save percentage — the defense’s play was largely overshadowed by the Orange’s offensive turnaround.
Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. UAlbany

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 20-7 win against University at Albany on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse vs. UAlbany 2023 Full Box by Emily Leiker on Scribd.
NCAA wants to rein in boosters abusing recruiting rules. Should Syracuse, Adam Weitsman be worried?

Syracuse, N.Y. — The NCAA is promising to crack down on schools whose boosters are trying to lure high school athletes with big-money payments. The new tough talk could have implications for Syracuse University and Adam Weitsman, the booster who has gone public with his hope to spend $1 million or more to help draw top national recruits to the Orange men’s basketball team.
Syracuse Crunch fall to Laval, 3-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Laval Rocket, 3-1, tonight at Place Bell. The Crunch are now on a three-game skid as they move to 21-16-4-3 on the season. The team is 2-3-0-0 in the eight-game season series against the Rocket. Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 20-of-22...
