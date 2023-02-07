Read full article on original website
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Four Syracuse women’s lacrosse players earn spots on Tewaaraton Award watch list
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Four SU women’s lacrosse players earned spots on the 2023 women’s Tewaaraton Award watch list. The Tewaaraton Foundation announced the 50 player watch list on Friday with sisters Meaghan and Emma Tyrrell, senior Kate Mashewske and junior Emma Ward repping the Orange. The five finalists...
Syracuse women’s lacrosse knocks off Northwestern in opener: ‘It was a great test for us’
Syracuse Women's Lacrosse 2023: Syracuse vs. Northwestern — Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse walked into Saturday’s top-five matchup against Northwesternready for revenge. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Syracuse women’s lacrosse box score vs. Northwestern (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from No. 5 Syracuse’s 16-15 victory against No. 4 Northwestern on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_NW_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE LACROSSE.
Offensive turnaround highlighted strong top-to-bottom performance by SU men’s lacrosse in 2nd win
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was almost easy to forget the ACC Defensive Player of the Week was in goal for Syracuse men’s lacrosse Friday night. Though Will Mark had just as impressive a performance in his second showing for SU — 14 saves with a 66.7% save percentage — the defense’s play was largely overshadowed by the Orange’s offensive turnaround.
Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. UAlbany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 20-7 win against University at Albany on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse vs. UAlbany 2023 Full Box by Emily Leiker on Scribd.
As Syracuse backcourt finds its groove, here comes one of the ACC’s top scorers (updated stats)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a good week for Judah Mintz and Joe Girard. Syracuse’s backcourt paced the Orange down the stretch in victories at Boston College and Florida State. In the process, the Orange snapped a three-game losing and heads into a crucial four-game stretch that will...
Shortly after Jim Boeheim took shots at ACC rivals, league warned coaches about behavior (report)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Less than two days after Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim made waves by taking shots at three ACC rivals, the league sent a memo to coaches warning about “public comments that are not in line with the ACC’s Sportsmanship Principle.”. The memo was...
How to stream Syracuse lacrosse vs. UAlbany: Friday’s game won’t be on TV
The Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team hosts the UAlbany Great Danes at the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday, February 10 (2/10/2023) at 6 p.m. EST. Syracuse vs. Vermont will air on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on cable TV, but can be accessed via ESPN.com or associated apps. Details below.
NCAA wants to rein in boosters abusing recruiting rules. Should Syracuse, Adam Weitsman be worried?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The NCAA is promising to crack down on schools whose boosters are trying to lure high school athletes with big-money payments. The new tough talk could have implications for Syracuse University and Adam Weitsman, the booster who has gone public with his hope to spend $1 million or more to help draw top national recruits to the Orange men’s basketball team.
New boys hockey state poll: Pair of Section III teams climb up in latest rankings
Two Section III teams climbed up in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. Skaneateles rose from No. 4 to No. 3, while Cortland-Homer moved up from No. 6 to No. 5 in Division II. The Lakers have won nine-straight games, and the Golden Eagles are winners of eight of their last nine.
Two of CNY’s Division I committed runners set Section III records at Millrose Games in NYC
Two Central New York runners competed on the national stage Saturday and in the process broke Section III records in their respective events. Cicero-North Syracuse senior Kate Putman placed first in the mile, and Skaneateles senior Kyla Palmer placed fourth in the 600-meter run at the 115th Millrose Games in New York City.
Syracuse recruiting target Marcus Adams gains more scholarship offers, plans more visits
Syracuse, N.Y. ― On Feb. 1, just two days after taking an official visit to Syracuse University, Marcus Adams announced his top five colleges. Adams, a 6-foot-8 forward at Narbonne High School in Los Angeles, included Syracuse, Oregon, UCLA, Mississippi State and Texas on the list, which he revealed on his social media pages.
Cicero-North Syracuse sophomore leads team to boys wrestling Inter-Class title (46 photos)
Cicero-North Syracuse sophomore Kennedy Thomas was not only crowned champion at 132 pounds, he was also named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the entire Section III Inter-Class Championship Tournament at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena on Saturday. “That kid, he works out all year round trying to perfect his...
High school roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse hockey caps regular season on 4-game win streak
Cicero-North Syracuse ice hockey capped its regular season on a high note by knocking off Division I foe Cazenovia 7-5 and bumping its win streak to four games on Saturday.
Syracuse lacrosse moves to 2-0 with blowout win over Albany (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse men’s lacrosse team takes on the Albany Great Danes at 6 p.m. Friday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. You can also listen to the game on TK99. See in-game team and individual stats here.
Poll results: Who are the best seniors in Section III ice hockey?
Syracuse, N.Y. — We asked readers who they believed the best seniors are in ice hockey this season are this season. The polls have closed and West Genesee’s Liam Burns, Cortland/Homer’s Mitchell Riter and Oswego’s Nyah Dawson have been selected as the best seniors in Section III ice hockey.
Judah Mintz, Jim Boeheim work to find common ground to showcase Mintz’s unique talent
Tallahassee, Fla. – Judah Mintz took over a portion of Wednesday night’s second half here. The Syracuse point guard rose from a 2 minute, 16-second period on the bench and just like he did last weekend against Boston College, he quickly launched his brash assault on the basket.
Watch: All-CNY boys basketball player of the year posterizes defender with thunderous jam (video)
New Hartford senior Zach Philipkoski was named last season’s All-Central New York basketball player of the year, he became his school’s all-time scoring champion last month, and on Friday night he sent shockwaves through the gym with a thunderous dunk over a Utica Proctor defender.
Syracuse Crunch fall to Laval, 3-1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Laval Rocket, 3-1, tonight at Place Bell. The Crunch are now on a three-game skid as they move to 21-16-4-3 on the season. The team is 2-3-0-0 in the eight-game season series against the Rocket. Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 20-of-22...
West Genesee all-state football player announces Division I commitment
West Genesee’s senior quarterback and defensive back Vincent Firenze has made his college decision. The All-CNY and all-state defensive back announced his commitment to Dayton University via his Twitter account.
