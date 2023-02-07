Read full article on original website
Raymond Allen Kimbell
Raymond Allen Kimbell, 85, of Magnolia passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Little River Nursing Home in Ashdown. Raymond was born on September 25, 1937 in Waldo to the late Aubrey Lee and Ruth (Young) Kimbell. He was a machinist for 40-plus years for Spencer-Harris of Arkansas, Inc. He enjoyed music, singing, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Men’s Tuesday Morning Prayer Breakfast Club. He was a member of the Country Cousins Band where he sang each song from his heart and frequently shared his favorites from Marty Robbins and Johnny Cash. The band was his "other family.” He was passionate about deer hunting and received 26 Triple Trophy Hunting Awards. Teaching others to enjoy hunting came naturally to him.
Essie B. Turner
Essie B. Turner, 87, of Waldo passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at her residence. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, February 17 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Steve Carrington
Steve Carrington, 68, of Magnolia, Arkansas passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home. Steve was born on April 28, 1954 in Dallas to the late Paul Butler and Diane Ruth (Haedge) Carrington. Steve began his career in real estate in 1981 with Eiler Realty. In 1984, he opened his own real estate business, Carrington Realty.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, February 9, 2023: MASH will return to Magnolia
We published on Wednesday a report that UAMS will bring its Health Career University program to Magnolia and Camden. It exposes under-represented minority groups in high schools and undergraduate programs to health careers, and preparing them to apply for health professions and biomedical research. This sounds similar to the Medical Applications of Science for Health (MASH) program. MASH is a two-week summer day camp that provides participants with certification in basic first aid and CPR, and learns the importance of healthy lifestyle habits, with lectures, labs, hands-on activities, facility tours, clinical interaction and job shadowing. MASH hasn’t been active since the pandemic. But, we checked with UAMS and a spokesman told us that MASH will return for selected Columbia County students in 2023. The UAMS website currently lists MASH camp details as to be announced, so rising high school sophomores and juniors should be on the lookout. CLICK HERE for more information about the Health Career University.
SAU-Tech honors Fred Lilly Sr.
Fred Lilly Sr. has been named the February 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero at Southern Arkansas University-Tech. Lilly was born on May 4, 1956 in Camden to Mayfield “Jack” and Evelyn T. Lilly. Lilly has spent his entire 42–year career as a teacher, coach, and administrator at his alma mater – Camden Fairview School District.
UAHT Foundation to host “Beatles & Bell Bottoms” Kids’ College fundraiser
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation will hold the 16th Annual Beads, Bags, and Bangles Kids’ College fundraiser on Thursday, March 9. Tickets for the event at Hempstead Hall in Hope are $35 each. The fundraiser starts at 6 p.m. The theme of this year’s event is “Beatles &...
UAMS education program in Magnolia, Camden will introduce minorities to health careers
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is now accepting applications for Health Career University programs in Magnolia and Camden. Health Career University encompasses a variety of high-tech, innovative programs that provide high school and undergraduate students from underrepresented minority groups with interactive...
SouthArk earns preservation award for saving Thomas Administration Building
South Arkansas Community College, along with Taylor-Kemke Architects and Flynco Construction Group, recently were recognized with the 2022 Excellence in Preservation Through Restoration award from Preserve Arkansas for the 2018-2019 renovation project of the college’s Thomas Administration Building. The building was struck by lightning in 2018, causing the structure...
Ouachita Baptist touts "career outcomes rate"
Ouachita Baptist University reported that 99% of its 2022 graduates are employed or furthering their education, repeating a career outcomes rate that exceeds the most recent national average of 84% and reflects the university’s sustained momentum in equipping students for postgraduate success. The 2022 career outcomes rate is based...
Ouachita River rising at Camden
A flood warning remains in effect for the Ouachita River at Camden. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast until further notice. At 26.0 feet, low lying pastures and timber land along the river begins to flood. Sandy Beach Park at Camden starts to flood. At 28.0 feet,...
Well Rooted Homesteading Conference offers workshops in living sustainably, self-reliantly
ASHDOWN — The Little River County Extension Office will host its first Well Rooted Homesteading Conference, with workshops in everything from chickens to cheesemaking, designed to help folks learn to live sustainably and self-reliantly. The daylong event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, February 18 at Cossatot Community...
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, January 27. Marshall Evans, 20, Garland, theft of property under $500. Jason Cox, 45, Stamps, shoplifting. Brandi...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, February 8, 2023: Wade’s closing East Main location, going back to West Main
Magnolia’s restaurant industry got a big shake-up on Monday when Jason and Casey McClure announced on the Wade’s Diner page on Facebook that its East Main location will cut hours to 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The East Main location will be closed as soon as Wade’s original West Main site can be reopened. “We are going back to the basics here at Wade’s!” the announcement said. “From the very beginning our founder & father had a concept to sell the best burgers with the best service. We want to continue to honor that vision & provide that same service & great food for years to come. With the challenges that the last few years have brought, we have made the decision to go back to where this all started at the original Wade’s on West Main.” The McClure’s intend to place the East Main location up for sale.
Boys & Girls Club Steak Supper March 2
The Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia will have its steak dinner from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 2 with pick-up at the club. Tickets are $25. The meal includes a ribeye steak, green beans, mashed potatoes and a roll. Tickets are available at the club or by contacting a board...
Magnolia School District may move Arkansas history to high school
Magnolia Middle School Principal Gwen Carter and High School Principal Jessica Aryee told the Magnolia School Board about curriculum changes during their Monday meeting. Carter said the only tentative change is that Arkansas history may become a course at the high school. Also, social studies may be adjusted for world...
GAC selects Tennis Player of the Week
The Great American Conference announced the first Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honor of the 2023 season. Henderson State’s Mulan Kamoe earned the award after the Reddies opened with a win against Delta State. GAC WOMEN’S TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK. Mulan Kamoe, Henderson State, Sr.,...
Panthers duo earn football scholarships
Two Magnolia High School seniors will continue their football careers to the college level. Defensive end Demarion Wesson and running back Garrion (B.J.) Curry signed football letters on intent at a ceremony in the MHS Freshman Academy Wednesday morning. Wesson will play for the Arkansas Tech University Wonder Boys next...
COVID-19 cases up slightly in area
The number of active COVID-19 cases was unchanged in Columbia County on Tuesday, but was up slightly in Lafayette, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total...
"Love/Sick" SAU Theatre's first spring 2023 production
Southern Arkansas University Department of Theatre will present “Love/Sick” by John Cariani at Harton Theatre February 15-18. Set on a Friday night in an alternate reality, the audience gets a glimpse into the twists and turns of falling in and out of love. From a Singing Telegram Man delivering a breakup song to two obsessive compulsive people falling in love at first sight, nine short scenes perfectly exemplify the hard work it takes to build and stay in a relationship in today’s world.
