247Sports
Details on ‘One-in-a-Million’ WR Recruit David Washington
Among roughly three dozen prospects offered by Notre Dame over the last 30 days, wide receiver David Washington stood out to Irish Illustrated. Out of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, the six-foot, 185-pound junior shows outstanding route running talent within a polished, eye-popping skill set. In several ways, he may draw comparisons to Notre Dame 2023 receiver signee Rico Flores given his hard-charging style and well-rounded nature.
2024 ATH Courtney Crutchfield adds offers from A&M, South Carolina as stock continues to soar
2024 WR Courtney Crutchfield adds pair of SEC offers, has several visits in mind for later this spring.
247Sports
Projecting Arkansas' Rotation & Minutes Distribution with Nick Smith
While the NBA trade deadline is capturing headlines with blockbuster deals taking place throughout the league, the Arkansas Razorbacks are making waves in the college ranks as they appear on the verge of bolstering their roster for the stretch run of the season with the hopeful return of star freshman guard Nick Smith Jr.
247Sports
Texas A&M gets $49.9 million in SEC revenue distributions for 2021-22
The Southeastern Conference announced today that its 14 member schools each got an equal piece of a total of $721.8 million in distributions in revenue for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022. This includes Texas A&M which received a sum of $49.9 million. Per the SEC office, the total includes $698.5 million distributed directly from the conference office, as well as $23.3 million retained by universities that participated in 2021-22 football bowl games to offset travel and other related bowl expenses. Not only that, given the fact that Texas and Oklahoma are set to join the conference by 2025 and that the conference has struck a far more lucrative deal for its broadcast rights with Disney/ESPN, future distributions are sure to see another significant jump and probably in excess of what was witnessed via today's announcement.
247Sports
Wager draws on lengthy experience in transition to college coaching
After Matt Rhule was named head coach at Baylor, one of the first stops he made on the recruiting trail was at Arlington Martin High School, where Bob Wager was head coach. Wager, now Nebraska’s tight ends coach, said he and Rhule found an easy rapport because of their approaches to developing players on and off the field.
247Sports
State Check: Arkansas' instate recruiting trends over the last decade
With the 2023 recruiting cycle in the books, it's time to update our data and take a fresh look at what's happening within the state of Arkansas over the last decade.
247Sports
Texas, Oklahoma joining SEC in 2024 leads to reaction, future schedules discussion
Now, the partnership between the two bluebloods and the conference is officially over as Texas and Oklahoma head to new scheduling in a super-conference. "We look forward to welcoming the conference’s new members and moving into our future as a 16-team league,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement, in part. “The presidents and chancellors of the SEC previously voted with unanimous approval to accept the application of Oklahoma and Texas to join the conference on July 1, 2025 and have now authorized the conference office to proceed with failcining the transition of Oklahoma and Texas to become full members of the SEC on July 1, 2024."
247Sports
Gamecocks lead for priority recruit from North Carolina
<div id="embedVideoContainer_11607227" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=a40ccc41-f7a4-4391-a54c-412b12d55dec&channel=college-football&key=11607227&pcid=a40ccc41-f7a4-4391-a54c-412b12d55dec"></div><p>The 2024 South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting class already lists one wide receiver commitment.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Mazeo-Bennett-46127517" target="_blank">Mazeo Bennett</a></b> (Greenville, S.C.) jumped on board last week. Now, <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Shane-Beamer-5" target="_blank">Shane Beamer</a></b> and the rest of South Carolina’s coaching staff has their sights set on <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Jonathan-Paylor-46116256" target="_blank">Jonathan Paylor</a></b>, a four-star from Burlington, N.C., who <a href="https://sportstalksc.com/2023/02/09/strecruiting-wr-jonathan-paylor-says-gamecocks-lead-the-way-for-him-at-this-juncture-of-his-recruiting/" target="_blank">recently told Phil Kornblut</a> that one school’s in the lead.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">“South Carolina is really leading the pack now due to coach Beamer coming to the school and meeting the new offensive coordinator and everything like that,” Paylor said. “A couple of guys they have signed have been keeping in touch with me, showing me love and everything like that, keeping in touch with my family once a week. Little things like that really catches my attention. South Carolina is really, really leading the pack right now. It (the lead) is probably like a couple of gaps, I’m not going to lie to you.”</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Bennett, who’s also ranked as a four-star on the 247Sports Composite, is among the guys who are in pursuit of Paylor. Four-star quarterback commitment <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Dante-Reno-46103314" target="_blank">Dante Reno</a></b> (Fiskdale, Mass.) and four-star offensive tackle <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Kam-Pringle-46114439" target="_blank">Kam Pringle</a></b> (Dorchester, S.C.) have also been keeping in touch.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Several schools are in the mix with South Carolina, including Clemson, North Carolina and N.C. State. More than 20 schools have offered Paylor, who is the No. 9-ranked athlete in the class of 2024.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">The Gamecocks have hosted him for a handful of visits, though he has not been on campus yet this year. Wide receivers coach <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Justin-Stepp-1656" target="_blank">Justin Stepp</a></b>, along with special teams coordinator <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Pete-Lembo-1702" target="_blank">Pete Lembo</a></b>, are leading the charge. Lembo’s involved because he’s the area recruiter.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">From 247Sports national recruiting analyst…</p><blockquote><p style="font-weight: 400;">Verified size with room to add weight and mass. Speed shows in form of track times in sprinting events. Ran 55 meters in 6.45 seconds and 100 meters in 10.7 seconds. Won class 2A state titles in 100, 200 and 400 meters. Productive early in high school career with 655 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 68 carries and 936 receiver yards and seven touchdowns on 42 catches. Could play receiver in college but shows ability to line up in backfield. Plays in all three phases. High-level athleticism shows on tape. Rarely comes off field for Cummings.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Is most natural at running back. Shows patience and vision. Runs through arm tackles and has speed to finish plays. Coaching staff does good job in getting him isolated in space and he wins one-on-battles. Slippery in space and can make tacklers miss. Shows sure-handedness. Can stretch defense east-west and make big play with one-cut ability. Has a physical element to his game. Is impressive after catch and has speed to turn short pass into big play. Knows how to set up defender on release off line of scrimmage as receiver but has to continue to develop route running technique. Getting out of breaks and gaining separation needs development. Has to continue to work on high-pointing ball down the field. Could be impact player for Top 20 program. Early round NFL draft potential.</p></blockquote><p style="font-weight: 400;">Stay tuned to TheBigSpur for more South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting coverage.</p>
247Sports
WATCH: Pre-Spring Tight End Inventory
Florida State football revamped its tight end room via the Transfer Portal this offseason. The Seminoles added blue-chip transfers Jaheim Bell (South Carolina) and Kyle Morlock (Shorter) to inject added athleticism and versatility into the position. How will Bell and Morlock, combined with promising junior Markeston Douglas, help FSU out...
247Sports
Pair of 2024 four-star targets latest to receive Louisville offer
Louisville football continues to extend scholarship offers to some of the top prospects in the 2024 class. Among the most recent to receive such for the Cardinals' staff are a pair of four-star targets. St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan checks in as the nation's No....
247Sports
Beamer details what Caldwell brings to the Gamecocks
South Carolina signed two players to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day with one getting most of the attention in five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor. However, the Gamecocks also signed three-star wide receiver Elijah Caldwell out of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver committed to the Gamecocks on Jan. 26 before signing with the team on National Signing Day.
247Sports
