Union Pacific Railroad train blocks entire subdivision in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCDixon, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rochelle News-Leader
RTHS wins IHSA Regional Speech championship
ROCHELLE — On Feb. 4, Rochelle Township High School hosted the IHSA Regional Speech Tournament and won the Regional championship. This qualifies them to compete in the Sectionals at DeKalb High School on Saturday, Feb. 11. Moving on to Sectionals are the following Regional champions: Paul Swartz/Mikayla Preston (dramatic duet acting), Mikayla Preston (dramatic interpretation), Karma Lidren (humorous interpretation), Paul Swartz (informative speaking), Aiden Ramsey (radio speaking) and Pigeon Burgholzer/Brooklyn Hull (humorous duet acting).
Rockford Speedway to close after 76 years, being sold
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway has announced the 2023 season will be it’s last as the iconic raceway has been sold for redevelopment. The adjacent Forest Hills Lodge will close on June 1st, 2023. The owners said development along 173 spurred a decision to sell the Speedway. Opened in 1948, the Rockford […]
Lucky Illinois Woman Survives Freak Accident while Snowmobiling
Snowmobiling is an exciting winter activity in Illinois but it can be really dangerous too. The Thrill Of Snowmobiling In Illinois During The Winter. One of the great things about living in Illinois is we get to experience all four seasons. I know winter can be grueling at times but there are also so many fun activities to participate in. One of the most popular ones is snowmobiling. There are plenty of killer trails to conquer. It's quite the rush too because there are dangerous elements involved too. I've gone a couple of times and had a blast.
What’s next for the Rockford Speedway?
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway will begin redevelopment of the complex starting the second week in June. The 75 year old track is closing its door after the conclusion of the 2023 race season. “If we can continue to work together and do a lot of planning, this historic site is going to […]
Storm Could Pile 6+ Inches of Snow in Wisconsin, Wintry Mix for Illinois
Before we can enjoy what hopes to be a great weather weekend ahead, there are a few days of rain and snow possible beginning Wednesday night, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s on Wednesday (2/8) with foggy conditions...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
AHIB Negotiates $21.1M Sale of Valkommen Plaza in Rockford, Illinois
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage Inc. (AHIB) has arranged the sale of Valkommen Plaza, a 171-unit affordable seniors housing community in Rockford, approximately 90 miles northwest of Chicago and southwest of Milwaukee. A private investor sold the asset to Envolve Communities for $21.1 million. AHIB’s Kyle Shoemaker...
MyStateline.com
Winter Alerts Expanded Eastward, Rain Changes to Snow Late-Morning
Couple of changes from overnight. As expected, the National Weather Service expanded the Winter Weather Advisory into northwest Illinois to include Stephenson and Carroll Counties. They also expanded the Winter Storm Warning eastward to include Jo-Daviess County. Both the advisory and the warning will be in place until 6PM this evening.
WIFR
Rockford woman efforts result in changes to Alpine Road
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alpine Road will soon see significant changes thanks to one local woman who advocated for improvements after losing her husband in a devastating accident. “He was walking across the street, where he was hit and in the police report the girl that hit him basically said...
Gas Drops Under $3 in Illinois. Here’s Where You Can Find It.
For the past few weeks, it's been nearly impossible to find any gas available in Illinois that's under $3 a gallon, but if you pay attention and are in the right part of the state, it can be found. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas...
Illinois quick hits: Officials seize counterfeit cash and goods; Rockford Speedway's last race in October
Officials seize counterfeit cash and goods U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized $76,000 in counterfeit cash and nearly a half million dollars in fake merchandise at O’Hare airport this month. The cash was found during an inspection of a variety of shipments from China. The counterfeit goods, which included clothing and jewelry, were found during a search of baggage being carried by a U.S. citizen arriving from Turkey. ...
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons coming to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Grease,” “Walk Like a Man” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer Frankie Valli is coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center in August. Valli and the Four Seasons will perform their hits “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)” and “Sherry,” among others, on August 12th at 8 p.m. Valli’s career was […]
wxpr.org
Names released for riders in deadly Vilas County snowmobile collision
Two Illinois men died in a snowmobile crash last week in Vilas County. Now their names have been released. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says 75 year old Robert Groter of Wyoming, Illinois, and 43 year old Andrew Spiess of Elmhurst, Illinois were killed. Their snowmobiles had crashed on...
National store chain closing another Illinois location
A popular national store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Illinois early next month. Read on to learn more. The Daily Herald recently confirmed that the Best Buy store in Algonquin would be closing permanently early next month.
Driver killed in car vs semi crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are warning motorists to avoid the area of Samuelson Road and Falcon Road after a car was involved in a crash with a semi. The crash happened around 8:54 a.m. According to the Winnebago County Coroner, a 41-year-old man in a Jeep Compass was headed west on Samuelson Road and […]
progressivegrocer.com
A Sneak Peek at Hy-Vee’s Latest Wisconsin Store
Progressive Grocer talks with CEO Jeremy Gosch ahead of opening. The official opening is days away and at the latest Hy-Vee location in Janesville, Wis., it’s a few minutes until a pivotal store employee meeting with company leaders. The iconic song “Celebration” is playing loudly on the sound system as associates and executives gather near the front of the store.
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Looking for the best pizza restaurants in Rockford, Illinois? Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizzerias in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews. The best pizza place is Linos, at 5611 E. State Street. Lino’s has been a staple of Rockford for 50 years, and offers pizza topped with cheese […]
Freeport home damaged in ‘targeted’ shooting Monday night
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Freeport say a Monday night shooting that damaged a home was not a random act. According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting around 9:09 p.m. in the 500 block of S. McKinley Avenue. The home bore evidence of gunfire, police said, but no one was injured. Investigators […]
New Attraction Opening In Former Laser Quest Space In Rockford
Remember when Laser Quest in Rockford was the coolest place to have your birthday party in middle school? Well, Sector 815 is bringing live action laser tag back!. After Laser Quest in Rockford closed their doors in 2020 after 27 years of business, the space has been vacant for nearly three years.
Rochelle News-Leader
Northern Rehab hosts food drive Feb. 13-24 for area food pantries
ROCHELLE — Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is hosting a food drive Feb. 13-24 to collect non-perishable food items to benefit food pantries that serve the Rochelle community. Donations will support the Rochelle Christian Food Pantry. Non-perishable items needed include canned meat (chicken, tuna), pasta, dry goods, canned foods (soups, sauces, fruits or vegetables), rice, beans, applesauce, paper goods, personal care items, cleaning products, or any non-perishable items that have a longer shelf life. Items may be dropped off at any of the four Northern Rehab locations in Rochelle (1211 Currency Court), DeKalb (3266 Sycamore Road or 232 W. Lincoln Highway) or Genoa (540 E. Main St.) For more information, please visit northernrehabpt.com or call 815-562-3299. Thank you in advance for your support and contribution!
MyStateline.com
15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport
15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport. 15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill …. 15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport. 13 high school teams to participate in 37th Illinois …. Teams from across Illinois will be putting their snow sculpting skills to...
