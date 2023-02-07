ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

Dark and Darker Blue Portals

Dark and Darker's main objective is for you to loot and get out of the dungeon in one piece. For that to happen, you need to be able to locate exit portals called blue portals. These portals pop up in random locations in the dungeon during the latter parts of the game.
IGN

Blue Magic Spells

In Forspoken, you will need to use magic in order to survive your time in Athia. Luckily, Frey can learn up to four different types of magic that will help her move around and defeat enemies. On this page of IGN's Forspoken guide, we go over Blue Magic and all the spells available for that type of magic.
ComicBook

New Super Mario Bros. Movie Poster Teases Luigi's Role

Just a few hours ago, a new poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie released online, and now a second one has also been revealed. While the previous poster featured Mario, this second one puts Luigi in the spotlight. The poor younger brother has found himself the captive of a pack of Shy Guys, as ...
IGN

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer's Biggest Surprises

It’s been four months since we last saw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but with less than a hundred days to go until we get the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo couldn’t help but give us another look at the game.
IGN

Fortnite School of Llama Rewards and How to Play

The long-awaited Geralt of Rivia skin is available in Fortnite at last, but for the brave adventurer, there is much more fun to be had. To celebrate the Geralt of Rivia collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, a limited-time event offers you even more Witcher-themed rewards, from the Witcher's Silver Sword pickaxe, new Lobby Track music from the Witcher franchise, themed Emoticons and more.
IGN

New Features and Differences

Much has changed since the events of Breath of the Wild, and while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom still takes place in the same world, there will be many differences in how you explore the world a second time. This page contains all known new features and major differences that have been spotted.
ComicBook

Sword Art Online: Anomaly Quest Announced

Sword Art Online is now in the midst of celebrating its tenth anniversary, and it is launching a new project featuring Kirito and Asuna as the villains this time around! The anime adaptation taking on Reki Kawahara's original light novel series kicked off its run a little over ten years ago, and it is now ...
ComicBook

Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch

Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
IGN

Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster Trailer

The beloved Gamecube card battling RPG series Baten Kaitos makes a new home on the Switch in this HD Remaster of Baten Kaitos 1 and 2. Coming to the Nintendo Switch in Summer 2023.
IGN

Nintendo Direct to Take Place Tomorrow

It's that time of year again folks. We've got a Nintendo Direct on the way, taking place tomorrow, February 8. Confirmed in a tweet from Nintendo of America (below), the Direct will take place at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern / 10pm UK (so 8am on February 9 AEST) and can be viewed on Nintendo's website and its YouTube channels.
IGN

Apex Legends Season 16 ALL Class, Legend, and Weapon Reworks Explained

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry is just around the corner launching February 14th and there are a lot of changes coming for Apex’s fourth anniversary. There’s a big rework coming to the Legends Class system and rebalancing along with a new weapon, new limited time modes and permanent playlist, and the farewell of Arenas. Here’s an in-depth look at everything changing in Apex Legends Revelry.
IGN

Twitter Finally Fell Apart During the Nintendo Direct and Fans Were Pissed

Twitter was experiencing some technical issues a few hours ago, and unfortunately for many people that were excited about today's Nintendo Direct, that meant they could not actively tweet their reactions to the livestream. Our sister site Downdetector notes the issues were reported starting at about 4:29 pm ET. As...
Polygon

Sega revives world’s greatest rhythm game Samba de Amigo for Switch

Sega shook up the rhythm game genre in 2000 with the release of Samba de Amigo for Dreamcast. The game let players shake a pair of dedicated maracas controllers to the beat of Latin bops like Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” Los Del Rio’s “Macarena,” Quincy Jones’ “Soul Bossa Nova,” and, of course, Reel Big Fish’s cover of “Take On Me.” Sega hopes to recapture that maraca-shaking new-millennium magic with a sequel, Samba de Amigo: Party Central, coming to Nintendo Switch this summer.

