Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Dark and Darker Blue Portals
Dark and Darker's main objective is for you to loot and get out of the dungeon in one piece. For that to happen, you need to be able to locate exit portals called blue portals. These portals pop up in random locations in the dungeon during the latter parts of the game.
IGN
Blue Magic Spells
In Forspoken, you will need to use magic in order to survive your time in Athia. Luckily, Frey can learn up to four different types of magic that will help her move around and defeat enemies. On this page of IGN's Forspoken guide, we go over Blue Magic and all the spells available for that type of magic.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Walkthrough - Prepare for Your Search for the Final Keeper (Part 3)
In this Hogwarts Legacy gameplay walkthrough, we finish out the Prepare for Your Search for the Final Keeper main quest storyline. This includes the Astronomy Class, The High Keep, and Back on the Path main quests. You will need to learn the Wingardium Leviosa spell to get to this point as well.
IGN
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Seemingly Includes a Classic Ocarina of Time Enemy
While the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gave fans plenty of new things to get excited about, it also appeared to show a classic enemy from the N64's Ocarina of Time. The infamous ReDead monster can be seen nestled between a Lizalfos and what...
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Poster Teases Luigi's Role
Just a few hours ago, a new poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie released online, and now a second one has also been revealed. While the previous poster featured Mario, this second one puts Luigi in the spotlight. The poor younger brother has found himself the captive of a pack of Shy Guys, as ...
IGN
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer's Biggest Surprises
It’s been four months since we last saw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but with less than a hundred days to go until we get the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo couldn’t help but give us another look at the game.
IGN
Fortnite School of Llama Rewards and How to Play
The long-awaited Geralt of Rivia skin is available in Fortnite at last, but for the brave adventurer, there is much more fun to be had. To celebrate the Geralt of Rivia collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, a limited-time event offers you even more Witcher-themed rewards, from the Witcher's Silver Sword pickaxe, new Lobby Track music from the Witcher franchise, themed Emoticons and more.
IGN
New Features and Differences
Much has changed since the events of Breath of the Wild, and while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom still takes place in the same world, there will be many differences in how you explore the world a second time. This page contains all known new features and major differences that have been spotted.
Sword Art Online: Anomaly Quest Announced
Sword Art Online is now in the midst of celebrating its tenth anniversary, and it is launching a new project featuring Kirito and Asuna as the villains this time around! The anime adaptation taking on Reki Kawahara's original light novel series kicked off its run a little over ten years ago, and it is now ...
IGN
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Has the Largest File Size of Any First Party Nintendo Switch Game
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has the largest file size of any first party Nintendo Switch game, even coming in larger than its predecessor Breath of the Wild. As spotted by Reddit user Bob (below) and confirmed on the Nintendo eShop, the base file size of Tears of the Kingdom comes in at 18.2 GB.
'Metroid Prime Remastered' returns bounty hunter Samus Aran to blast aliens to bits
Samus returns to the Nintendo Switch in Metroid Prime Remastered, a new version of the GameCube classic with updated and improved graphics and dual stick and classic control system options.
Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch
Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer brings Ocarina of Time's ReDeads back to life
Everyone is very pleased
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer could feature a boss we haven’t seen in over 16 years
A familiar dragon could be making a comeback
IGN
Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster Trailer
The beloved Gamecube card battling RPG series Baten Kaitos makes a new home on the Switch in this HD Remaster of Baten Kaitos 1 and 2. Coming to the Nintendo Switch in Summer 2023.
Link's dead arm is still the wildest part of the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailers
What's the deal with that arm, anyway?
IGN
Nintendo Direct to Take Place Tomorrow
It's that time of year again folks. We've got a Nintendo Direct on the way, taking place tomorrow, February 8. Confirmed in a tweet from Nintendo of America (below), the Direct will take place at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern / 10pm UK (so 8am on February 9 AEST) and can be viewed on Nintendo's website and its YouTube channels.
IGN
Apex Legends Season 16 ALL Class, Legend, and Weapon Reworks Explained
Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry is just around the corner launching February 14th and there are a lot of changes coming for Apex’s fourth anniversary. There’s a big rework coming to the Legends Class system and rebalancing along with a new weapon, new limited time modes and permanent playlist, and the farewell of Arenas. Here’s an in-depth look at everything changing in Apex Legends Revelry.
IGN
Twitter Finally Fell Apart During the Nintendo Direct and Fans Were Pissed
Twitter was experiencing some technical issues a few hours ago, and unfortunately for many people that were excited about today's Nintendo Direct, that meant they could not actively tweet their reactions to the livestream. Our sister site Downdetector notes the issues were reported starting at about 4:29 pm ET. As...
Polygon
Sega revives world’s greatest rhythm game Samba de Amigo for Switch
Sega shook up the rhythm game genre in 2000 with the release of Samba de Amigo for Dreamcast. The game let players shake a pair of dedicated maracas controllers to the beat of Latin bops like Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” Los Del Rio’s “Macarena,” Quincy Jones’ “Soul Bossa Nova,” and, of course, Reel Big Fish’s cover of “Take On Me.” Sega hopes to recapture that maraca-shaking new-millennium magic with a sequel, Samba de Amigo: Party Central, coming to Nintendo Switch this summer.
Comments / 0