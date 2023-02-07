Read full article on original website
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Opens 2023 Season with Buzz Classic
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (RV) returns to the field to begin the 2023 season with the 24th Buzz Classic, welcoming North Texas (RV), Saint Francis, UConn and UIC to Mewborn Field Friday through Sunday. The tournament is currently set to consist of 13 games, featuring six including the Yellow Jackets and seven neutral contests.
ramblinwreck.com
ACC/Big 12 Showdown Replaces Amer Ari Intercollegiate
Tech Schedule and Results Match Summary (Golfstat) Waimea, Hawai’i – Because of high winds strong enough to move golf balls on greens, the Amer Ari Intercollegiate golf tournament was cancelled Thursday. Round 1, which had begun on Wednesday, was cancelled after five holes were played and rescheduled as part of a 36-hole today Thursday, but after three holes the winds had not abated and the entire event was cancelled.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Fall at Clemson, 57-41
CLEMSON, S.C. – Georgia Tech held the lead at halftime, but Clemson used a strong second half to take a 57-41 win Thursday night in Littlejohn Coliseum. Cameron Swartz led the Jackets with 14 points. Georgia Tech (12-12, 3-10 ACC) pushed its lead out to as many as 10...
ramblinwreck.com
Inside The Chart: Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame
It’s hard enough to hold a top-5 scorer in the ACC to a season low in points. Georgia Tech nearly did it twice… in the same game. NC State’s backcourt of Terquavion Smith (19.1 ppg) and Jarkel Joiner (16.7 ppg) came in as the most dynamic scoring duo in the ACC. Georgia Tech instead frazzled them with its matchup zones and mixing fronts, holding them to five points apiece on 3-of-17 shooting. Smith dished out 10 assists, but it was a sharp drop-off from the 32 points he scored a game earlier against Florida State.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Split Weekend at Clemson & Vanderbilt
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field teams will split the weekend of competition at the Tiger Paw Invite and Music City Challenge. The Tiger Paw Invite will be hosted by Clemson and the Music City Challenge will be hosted by Vanderbilt. Both meets are set to take place on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11.
ramblinwreck.com
Bilchev, Lee Appear in ITA Singles Rankings
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee and Kylie Bilchev represented women’s tennis in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s individual rankings released on Wednesday. Both are ranked in the top 50 nationally. The ITA released the first singles and doubles rankings of the spring season today,...
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Represented in ITA Rankings
THE FLATS – Three members of the Georgia Tech men’s tennis team have been recognized in the most recent ITA Division I Men’s Collegiate Tennis Rankings. In addition to the Top 25 teams, this week’s poll included the Top 125 singles players and Top 60 doubles pairs. In singles, Andres Martin jumped to No. 63 and Keshav Chopra sits at No. 86. Tech’s doubles pair of Martin and Marcus McDaniel has been ranked at No. 60.
ramblinwreck.com
Georgia Tech Golf Opens Spring Season in Hawai’i
THE FLATS – Returning to action for the first time since late October, Georgia Tech’s golf team has traveled to the Big Island of Hawai’i to take part in its traditional spring season opener, the Amer Ari Intercollegiate beginning Wedneday at Hapuna Golf Course in Waimea, Hawai’i.
