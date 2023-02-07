It’s hard enough to hold a top-5 scorer in the ACC to a season low in points. Georgia Tech nearly did it twice… in the same game. NC State’s backcourt of Terquavion Smith (19.1 ppg) and Jarkel Joiner (16.7 ppg) came in as the most dynamic scoring duo in the ACC. Georgia Tech instead frazzled them with its matchup zones and mixing fronts, holding them to five points apiece on 3-of-17 shooting. Smith dished out 10 assists, but it was a sharp drop-off from the 32 points he scored a game earlier against Florida State.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO