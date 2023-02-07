ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

License plate readers go live in Dayton neighborhoods: LIST

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCMRH_0kfZoRew00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Automated License Plate Readers have been installed in Dayton to help find vehicles connected to criminal activity, the Dayton Police Department said.

Student stabbed at Cedarville University; 1 in custody

In July of 2022, the Dayton City Commission held a hearing concerning this technology, a release said. after this hearing, the commission voted to approve the deployment of these cameras.

According to authorities, these cameras would tell officers if a car is involved in a crime, stolen, part of an Amber or Silver Alert, or if someone has a felony warrant.

Arrest made in fatal Springfield shooting investigation

“I’m not sure why would anybody have an issue with a police officer knowing that there’s a car in front of them — on a camera — that was stolen,” Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said in July.

In August of 2022, mobile license plate reader units went live in the community, however, the fixed location cameras required a much more in-depth process, a release by DPD said.

Over five months later, the Dayton Police Department finished installing the fixed location plate readers in multiple neighborhoods across the city. According to a release, readers were installed in Old North Dayton, Westwood, Twin Towers and the Central Business District. Neighborhood safety plans were also developed for these areas.

Bring Erica Home: The journey to find Erica Baker 24 years later

“ALPRs work by scanning the license plate of a vehicle and comparing it to national and local crime databases,” the release explains. “It will alert law enforcement of plates associated with potentially stolen vehicles, Amber Alerts, registered owner warrants and terrorist watch lists.”

Automated License Plate Readers were installed at the following locations.

  • Old North Dayton
    • 1524 Leo Street at Milburn Avenue
    • Janney Road at Kuntz Road (Northbound)
    • Stanley Avenue at Webster Street (Eastbound)
    • Troy Street at Stanley Avenue (Northbound)
    • Troy Street at Stanley Avenue (Southbound)
    • Webster Street at Stanley Avenue (Southbound)
    • Brandt Street at Stanley Avenue (Northbound)
    • Leo Street at Troy Street (Westbound)
    • Troy Street at Jergens Road (Southbound)
    • Stanley Avenue at Kuntz Road (Westbound)
    • Stanley Road at Route 4 (Northbound)
  • Twin Towers
    • South Keowee Street at US 35 (Northbound)
    • Xenia Avenue at Kastner Avenue (Eastbound)
    • Wyoming Street at Steve Whalen Boulevard (Eastbound)
    • Wyoming Street at Steve Whalen Boulevard (Westbound)
    • Xenia Avenue at Boltin Street (Westbound)
    • Xenia Avenue at McClure Street (Eastbound)
    • Steve Whalen Boulevard at US 35 (Southbound)
    • Wayne Avenue at Johnson Street (Northbound)
    • Wyoming Street at Hawker Street (Westbound)
    • Boltin Street at Nassau Street (Westbound)
    • Clover Street at Filmore Street (Westbound)
  • Westwood
    • West Third Street at North Gettysburg Avenue (Westbound)
    • North Gettysburg Avenue at Vina Villa Avenue (Northbound)
    • North Gettysburg Avenue at Gamer
    • North Gettysburg Avenue at North James H McGee Boulevard (Northbound)
    • North James H McGee Boulevard at Hoover Avenue (Northbound)
    • Brooklyn Avenue at Hoover Avenue (Southbound)
    • West Third Street at Shoop Avenue (Eastbound)
    • Edison Street at Brooklyn Avenue (Westbound)
    • Brooklyn Avenue at Fairbanks Avenue (Southbound)
    • West Second Street at Lorenz Avenue (Westbound)
  • Central Business District
    • West Third Street at Bank Street (Eastbound)
    • West Third Street at South Robert Drive (Westbound)
    • North Main Street at East Monument Avenue (Northbound)
    • North Main Street at West Riverview Avenue (Southbound)
    • South Main Street at US 35 (Northbound)
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 5

Michael Ruppert
4d ago

You just have to love the police public misdirection comments. NO ONE has a problem with finding stolen cars. But that isn't all that is being done with license plate readers. Cops are driving through neighborhoods monitoring when you are home and when you are not. Every time your car gets scanned at Krogers, at the bank, at work that information stays in computers allowing you to be tracked without consent or knowledge. I don't like living the George Orwell 1984 life.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Dayton Police clear crash on US 35 EB in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police responded to a crash in Dayton on Saturday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, authorities were sent to the eastbound lanes on US-35 around 1 p.m. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, they found two vehicles were involved in the crash and an ambulance was called following the crash. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

I-70 WB reopened after Huber Heights crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash caused delays for drivers traveling in Huber Heights. According to Huber Heights Dispatch, police were dispatched to the area of westbound I-70 at the Brandt Pike exit for a report of a crash around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police say I-70 westbound was completely shut down and crews worked […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Dayton fire, police to train at convention center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton residents should not be alarmed to see a heavy police and fire department presence downtown the weeks of February 13 and 21. According to the City of Dayton, police and fire crews will conduct a series of realistic training events in and around the Dayton Convention Center on multiple days […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Overnight crash temporarily closes lanes on I-70 EB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers traveling around the Dayton International Airport area on I-70 Saturday may have ran into a traffic issue. According to the Dayton Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, police were called to the eastbound lanes of I-70, near the exit to Dayton International Airport Access Road in Dayton. Police responded to […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Police investigate shots fired in Kettering neighborhood

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department is investigating after shots were reportedly fired in a Kettering neighborhood near Alter High School. Kettering Police were called to the area of East David Road and Renwood Drive in Kettering for a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers arrived on scene and […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

WDTN

44K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy