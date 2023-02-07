Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Ambiguous Ceiling Of Elly De La CruzIBWAACincinnati, OH
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
linknky.com
NKY Chamber partners with NKU for DEI training and certification program
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announces its partnership with Northern Kentucky University for diversity, equity, and inclusion training programs available to local businesses and their teams. The program aims to gain a deeper understanding of diversity, equity, and inclusion’s meaning and learn how to implement actionable strategies in the...
linknky.com
Dayton Schools acquires old API building
Dayton Independent School District finalized the purchase of the old Advertiser Printers, Inc. building on Jan. 27 and they are currently discussing what to do with the space. The property acquisition is part of a much larger effort by the school district to expand and improve its campus by buying up land parcels around Lincoln Elementary School, Dayton High School and the district’s administrative building.
linknky.com
ArtsWave kicks off annual community campaign, partnership with Boone County Distillery
The 2023 ArtsWave campaign kicked off its 74th annual campaign Friday, including a partnership with Boone County Distilling Company, at the Contemporary Arts Center. This year’s campaign theme is “Created To Grow: Stronger Arts for A Stronger Region.”. ArtsWave Campaign Co-Chair Carl Satterwhite announced a community-wide Campaign goal...
eaglecountryonline.com
Aurora Elementary Student Diagnosed with Cancer, Students to Show Support on V-Day
"Hats off to Cyndi" will revolve around special education on medical conditions that cause hair loss. (Aurora, Ind.) - The family of an Aurora Elementary School student battling cancer is extremely grateful for the support they have received. First grader Cyndi Strzynski was recently diagnosed with Wilms Tumor, which is...
linknky.com
Friday NKY HS hoops roundup: Conner puts together exceptional performance in win at Highlands
The Conner Cougars have shot consistently all season. But even with that, this convincing win hits the exceptional category. The Cougars (17-6) ventured to Fort Thomas to take on the Highlands Bluebirds (21-7) in a battle of teams that love to push the tempo. Conner made drained 15 3-pointers, 12 of them in a first half on their way to a 86-52 victory.
wymt.com
State Board of Education removes Breathitt County from state assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - At a Wednesday evening meeting, members of the Kentucky Board of Education voted to approve the exit of Breathitt County Schools from state assistance. Breathitt County Schools had been under state management since December 2012 and was moved to state assistance in December 2019. Board members...
linknky.com
SPONSORED: Heart Performance: Q&A with Dr. Aman Ghotra
Dr. Aman Ghotra is a Heart Failure Specialist at St. Elizabeth. He sees patients at the Advanced Heart Failure Management Center in the Heart & Vascular Institute building located in Edgewood, Ky. This article was provided by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. Q: What does a heart failure specialist do? When should...
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Edgewood, Kentucky
Thanks to The Gibler Team for giving us a peek into what makes Edgewood Kentucky so unique -- click on the video above!. The City of Edgewood, “Where every day is a walk in the park,” has been voted the #1 city in the state of Kentucky to live in and #17 in the nation. They have two large parks, Presidents Park and Freedom Park, as well the smaller Victory Park, where you can enjoy playgrounds, baseball fields, a sand volleyball court, tennis courts, a basketball court, walking trails, picnic shelters, as well as outdoor theaters and events.
CovCath’s leading wrestler drawing more attention from college recruiters as tight end in football
Covington Catholic junior Willie Rodriguez said he began competing in the sport of wrestling when he was in the first grade. He has won more than 100 matches during his high school career and enters the Region 5 tournament this weekend ranked No. 4 in the state in the 285-pound weight class.
linknky.com
Thursday NKY HS hoops roundup: Highlands girls down Brossart for rivalry win
The Highlands Bluebirds girls basketball team (19-8) had put together nine straight seasons of 20 or more wins prior to last year. Highlands took another step toward that mark with a 46-43 win over the host Bishop Brossart Mustangs (19-9) on Thursday evening. Sophomore center Marissa Green led the Bluebirds with 21 points and senior point guard Alyssa Harris scored 12.
linknky.com
NKU basketball teams drop road games
The Northern Kentucky Norse basketball teams hit the road Friday for Horizon League games and came away with losses. The Raiders (16-11, 9-7) forced a split in the season series with the win in Dayton over the Norse (15-11, 10-5). Wright State started the game scoring 13 of the first...
Fox 19
NKY classmates make once in a lifetime shot - twice
BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - There is no bigger shot in basketball than the buzzer-beater. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime play that every basketball player dreams of making. At one Northern Kentucky high school, the rare shot happened not once, but twice. FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman has the story...
linknky.com
Thousands of Kentuckians have crossed bridge to bet in Ohio, making Cincinnati Ohio’s top sports betting spot
One out of five American adults are expected to place a bet on Super Bowl LVII Sunday, that’s 50.4 million people according to a just released American Gaming Association (AGA) survey, a 61% increase over last year’s record-breaking number. The total tab wagered on this year’s championship game...
linknky.com
NKY’s Incubator Kitchen hosting wholesale food show connecting entrepreneurs to costumers
Incubator Kitchen, a entrepreneurship incubator in the Northern Kentucky, is putting on a wholesale food show called Good n’ Local. The goal? Connecting customers with local artisans and makers. “Good n’ Local, really for me, is this idea that it’s connecting local buyers to local makers,” founder Rachel DesRochers...
Fox 19
NKY student accused of writing violent threats moved to new school, parents say
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A sense of relief. That is how one parent says they feel after being told a student accused of making written threats is no longer at the school. At the last Boone County School Board of Education meeting in January, parents voiced their displeasure after the student was readmitted.
City of Covington seeking public input on use of federal housing and infrastructure grants
Covington is asking the public to weigh in on how the City should invest several million dollars in federal grants aimed at improving housing and infrastructure and reducing homelessness. There are two ways to give input:. • A two-hour hearing Thursday, Feb. 16, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall,...
WKRC
New airline starts service from Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - In a big win for the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, a new airline began Wednesday serving passengers. It will eventually fly nonstop to three destinations currently unavailable to local travelers. Breeze Airway's first flights will be to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. It also will...
WLWT 5
Mom upset over how son was handled after bullets found at Harrison Elementary
HARRISON, Ohio — After a third day of investigation, there was still no determination about where two live rounds of ammunition found at Harrison Elementary school came from. But a portion of the mystery was cleared up. Tiffany Patton's 10-year-old son is in the clear. She says the school...
linknky.com
The top headlines from this week in Frankfort
This week, the Kentucky General Assembly reconvened for the second part of the 30-day session. After taking a one-month break after the first week of the session in early January, the Republican-dominated legislature wasted no time getting back to business in the state’s capital. While odd years are shorter...
Fox 19
2nd Northern Kentucky river city passes ban on smoking, vaping
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The City of Bellevue on Wednesday passed a comprehensive ban on smoking tobacco, including vapes. The ordinance prevents smoking on City property, at places of employment and in enclosed public spaces. It takes effect in May 2023. here. “I am proud of the council’s commitment...
Comments / 0