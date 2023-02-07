ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erlanger, KY

NKY Chamber partners with NKU for DEI training and certification program

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announces its partnership with Northern Kentucky University for diversity, equity, and inclusion training programs available to local businesses and their teams. The program aims to gain a deeper understanding of diversity, equity, and inclusion’s meaning and learn how to implement actionable strategies in the...
Dayton Schools acquires old API building

Dayton Independent School District finalized the purchase of the old Advertiser Printers, Inc. building on Jan. 27 and they are currently discussing what to do with the space. The property acquisition is part of a much larger effort by the school district to expand and improve its campus by buying up land parcels around Lincoln Elementary School, Dayton High School and the district’s administrative building.
DAYTON, KY
Friday NKY HS hoops roundup: Conner puts together exceptional performance in win at Highlands

The Conner Cougars have shot consistently all season. But even with that, this convincing win hits the exceptional category. The Cougars (17-6) ventured to Fort Thomas to take on the Highlands Bluebirds (21-7) in a battle of teams that love to push the tempo. Conner made drained 15 3-pointers, 12 of them in a first half on their way to a 86-52 victory.
FORT THOMAS, KY
State Board of Education removes Breathitt County from state assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - At a Wednesday evening meeting, members of the Kentucky Board of Education voted to approve the exit of Breathitt County Schools from state assistance. Breathitt County Schools had been under state management since December 2012 and was moved to state assistance in December 2019. Board members...
FRANKFORT, KY
SPONSORED: Heart Performance: Q&A with Dr. Aman Ghotra

Dr. Aman Ghotra is a Heart Failure Specialist at St. Elizabeth. He sees patients at the Advanced Heart Failure Management Center in the Heart & Vascular Institute building located in Edgewood, Ky. This article was provided by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. Q: What does a heart failure specialist do? When should...
EDGEWOOD, KY
Neighborhood Spotlight: Edgewood, Kentucky

Thanks to The Gibler Team for giving us a peek into what makes Edgewood Kentucky so unique -- click on the video above!. The City of Edgewood, “Where every day is a walk in the park,” has been voted the #1 city in the state of Kentucky to live in and #17 in the nation. They have two large parks, Presidents Park and Freedom Park, as well the smaller Victory Park, where you can enjoy playgrounds, baseball fields, a sand volleyball court, tennis courts, a basketball court, walking trails, picnic shelters, as well as outdoor theaters and events.
EDGEWOOD, KY
Thursday NKY HS hoops roundup: Highlands girls down Brossart for rivalry win

The Highlands Bluebirds girls basketball team (19-8) had put together nine straight seasons of 20 or more wins prior to last year. Highlands took another step toward that mark with a 46-43 win over the host Bishop Brossart Mustangs (19-9) on Thursday evening. Sophomore center Marissa Green led the Bluebirds with 21 points and senior point guard Alyssa Harris scored 12.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
NKU basketball teams drop road games

The Northern Kentucky Norse basketball teams hit the road Friday for Horizon League games and came away with losses. The Raiders (16-11, 9-7) forced a split in the season series with the win in Dayton over the Norse (15-11, 10-5). Wright State started the game scoring 13 of the first...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
NKY classmates make once in a lifetime shot - twice

BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - There is no bigger shot in basketball than the buzzer-beater. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime play that every basketball player dreams of making. At one Northern Kentucky high school, the rare shot happened not once, but twice. FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman has the story...
New airline starts service from Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - In a big win for the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, a new airline began Wednesday serving passengers. It will eventually fly nonstop to three destinations currently unavailable to local travelers. Breeze Airway's first flights will be to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. It also will...
CINCINNATI, OH
The top headlines from this week in Frankfort

This week, the Kentucky General Assembly reconvened for the second part of the 30-day session. After taking a one-month break after the first week of the session in early January, the Republican-dominated legislature wasted no time getting back to business in the state’s capital. While odd years are shorter...
FRANKFORT, KY
2nd Northern Kentucky river city passes ban on smoking, vaping

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The City of Bellevue on Wednesday passed a comprehensive ban on smoking tobacco, including vapes. The ordinance prevents smoking on City property, at places of employment and in enclosed public spaces. It takes effect in May 2023. here. “I am proud of the council’s commitment...
BELLEVUE, KY

