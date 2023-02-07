ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On Mid-Week in the Metro and Beyond

There's a new dog park in the metro people are buzzing about and if you check it out today you could win some fabulous prizes. Plus, an art event going on this week that you'll want to check out. It's just a few of the things going on in the metro and beyond.
SHAWNEE, OK
Pet Pal Of The Week: Meet Goldie

This week, the OKC Animal Welfare introduced us to Goldie. If you want to see what animals are up for adoption or fostering, you can visit the OKC Animal Welfare at 2811 SE 29th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129. Their number is 405-297-3100, or visit them online at okc.gov/animal-welfare. For...
OKC Zoo nominated for two USA Today's 10Best awards

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden has been nominated for USA Today's 10Best 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards in two categories, Best Zoo and Best Zoo Exhibit. “It’s an incredible honor to be nominated for this year’s 10Best awards,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo’s executive...
California man killed in early morning accident on Interstate 40

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — A 27-year-old from Temecula, California was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 on Thursday morning. The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. just west of County Line Road. Troopers said Wyatt James Martin, who was driving a Volvo tractor-trailer, was pronounced dead at the...
Oklahoma Challenge Dance Competition

The Oklahoma Challenge Ballroom Dance Competition is this weekend February 10th and 11th at the downtown Sheraton hotel ballroom. Tickets are available at the door or call 405-623-6530. You can also email dancdiva@cox.net for more information. Don't know how to dance, no problem! You can take dance lessons at Dance...
Growing Oklahoma: How to Make Your Valentine's Flowers Last

If you plan on giving or receiving flowers this Valentine's Day it's a good idea to know what it takes to keep them fresh. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shows us how to preserve fresh flowers so you can enjoy them well beyond V-Day. To...
Crews knock down apartment fire in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A fire at an apartment complex is under investigation in SE OKC on Monday. Crews responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. near Southeast 29th and the I-35 Service Road. Upon arrival, they reported seeing flames coming from a downstairs unit. According to officials, about 12...
Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
OU Nursing announces nursing partnership to address shortage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The University of Oklahoma's College of Nursing is launching a new partnership to help address the nursing shortage in the state. The university is collaborating with two other schools in the state to build a qualified and educated nursing workforce. Starting this fall, the opportunity will...
Man in critical condition after being hit by car in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police say a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in NW Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning. Police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. on May Ave. and NW 16th St. in the Crestwood Historic District. According...
Yukon Public Schools ranks in Top 6A for starting salary pay in Oklahoma

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Yukon Public Schools (YPS) announced they are the Top 6A starting salary pay in Oklahoma, with a salary of $42,525. In addition, YPS also ranks in the Top 5 overall districts in Oklahoma for starting salary. "Our team has worked tirelessly to continually budget for...
OSCO says they rescued two children from a 'deplorable' home

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma County sheriff's deputies say they rescued two children from a 'deplorable' home filled with trash and human and animal feces. Deputies tell us it is some of the worst living conditions they have seen. Deputies say they were serving an eviction notice at...
Get in great shape at Workout Junkies

Malcolm Tubbs stopped by Workout Junkies to learn how you can get in great shape with different programs. Workout Junkies is located at 7740 Northwest 79th Place, Suite 101 in Oklahoma City. For more information, call (405) 543-0957 or visit workoutjunkiespt.com.
Take it Off Tuesday: Heart Health and Fitness Tips

February is slated as American Heart Month, so it's a great time to assess your heart health. Registered Dietician with the Oklahoma City County Health Department, Starla Robinson, joined us to talk about ways to protect your heart and how to know if you're at risk. Plus, Jason Leach with...
