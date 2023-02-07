Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Who Served 2 Years for Torching Police Precinct, Backed 'Regime Change' Now Running for Seattle City CouncilEden ReportsSeattle, WA
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Avoiding the Tourist Traps in Seattle: An Insider's GuideVivian BrooksSeattle, WA
Will Seattle City Council Fall Victim to “Simon Says…”Brajesh ChoubisaSeattle, WA
Tacoma Daily Index
Welcome to Tacoma’s 6th Avenue WinCo
Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is a street/region/neighborhood/cluster of neighborhoods like no other in Tacoma. Few cities have a single street as varied as Tacoma’s 6th Avenue. The Index has explored 6th Avenue before; here and here, among other places. And, true to form, Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is changing again....
fixhomelessness.org
Nearly 40 Homeless People Kicked Out of Seattle Hotel after Numerous Violations
It’s been a rough week for Clarence Thomas. After living in the Hotel Nexus for the past few months, he found a notice saying it was time to leave this establishment in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. I ask him, “You only have a few belongings, it should be pretty...
q13fox.com
Redmond neighbors on edge as break-ins continue
Residents in Redmond are on high alert as the number of break-ins are stacking up. Victims fear it's the same crew targeting different area and making off with more than just their valuables, their sense of security.
KOMO News
What's preventing removal of violent Ship Canal Bridge encampment in Seattle?
SEATTLE — Drivers passing by a homeless encampment on I-5 in Seattle early Thursday morning had to dodge smoke and flames shooting onto the interstate after someone lighting off fireworks started multiple tent fires. This was the sixth reported fire this month at the encampment, which spans both sides...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Washington that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
KOMO News
Police responded to a north Seattle tow company nearly 450 times in 2022
SEATTLE — Lincoln Towing may be known for its famous Pink Toe Truck, but as of this week, they have a new distinction they don't want. The tow company made the top five list for most Seattle Police Department (SPD) dispatched locations in 2022. A newly released SPD Crime Report for 2022 revealed Lincoln Tow accounted for 448 Seattle police responses last year.
ifiberone.com
Escalating danger between motorists and recreationalists on Snoqualmie Pass prompts federally funded study to fix the problem
CLE ELUM - The growing volume of people using Snoqualmie Pass for recreation has gotten to the point where there’s serious concern about the safety of those on foot and motorists traveling through the area via I-90. That’s why a $429,504 federal grant has been awarded to Kittitas and King counties to study how to improve traffic safety along Snoqualmie Pass. The study will allow the counties and dozens of stakeholders to guide priority transportation safety improvements at Snoqualmie Pass.
This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
Seattle woman robbed walking from parked car to her house
A woman was robbed in Seattle while she was walking from her parked car to her house, the Seattle Police Department said on Thursday. At 4:24 a.m., a woman was done working her shift at a casino and drove home. She parked in the 6400 block of 29th Avenue Southwest. She got out of her car and was walking to her house when she was poked in the back by a pistol, according to police. The robber demanded jewelry and stole the woman’s purse which had her phone, cash, and other items inside. The robber then walked away and might have gotten into a car. The woman wasn’t able to track her phone.
lhsledger.org
Lakewood police WARN drivers
Lakewood Police have put out a statement “warning” speeding drivers. “Time to slow down people. Friday (Feb. 10) Lakewood Police and officers from neighboring agencies will be in Lakewood conducting speed emphasis patrols throughout the city ALL DAY. Tickets will be issued. You have been warned.” pic.twitter.com/SSKdcu13np.
Washington store that sold winning Powerball ticket donates money to food bank
A Powerball ticket worth $754.6 million was sold by one store which took their bonus money for the sale and decided to give it to a good cause.
q13fox.com
Gig Harbor business owner scammed out of $85k by what appeared to be his bank
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - A restaurant owner says he was scammed out of thousands of dollars within seconds after getting a call directly from what he thought was his bank. Erik Smith, the owner of Green House Restaurant in Gig Harbor, says he received a text message from Chase Bank around 8:48 a.m. Dec. 12.
KING-5
An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
myedmondsnews.com
Restaurant news: 21-cent doughnuts, free pizza slices — and a review of Fire and the Feast
On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Top Pot Doughnuts will be celebrating its “official” anniversary by offering 21-cent Old Fashioned doughnuts in all of its cafes — including the one at Edmonds’ Salish Crossing. They plan to be stocked up, but if you want to pick up a large amount they have requested that you call to pre-order so they have enough for everyone. Only 21 cents for one of their tasty donuts. Top Pot is located at 150 Sunset Ave. S. and the number to call is 425-582-2579. They are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bill would require turn signals to exit roundabouts
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Traffic engineers believe roundabout intersections improve safety and the flow of traffic, but maneuvering through them can be confusing. “Most of the people who are on the road today learned how to drive before there were roundabouts,” said Olympic Driving School instructor Greg Sypnicki. Sypnicki...
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayers
As inflation hits Washington state hard, it is understandable that many people feeling this in their wallets. For example, based on the most recent Consumer Price Index Seattle had an inflation rate of 8.4%, which is the third highest for a major city in the nation. (source)
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
kpq.com
Two Dead, Three in Critical Condition After T-Bone Collision on US 2
Update: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. Two people are dead and three are in critical condition after a two-car collision on US 2 near Tumwater Canyon Wednesday morning. A brown Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound US 2. 55-year-old Elizabeth Fortin from Delta, British Columbia, lost control of the SUV, crossed into the opposite lane, and was struck by a 2013 Toyota RAV4.
