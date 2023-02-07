ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma Daily Index

Welcome to Tacoma’s 6th Avenue WinCo

Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is a street/region/neighborhood/cluster of neighborhoods like no other in Tacoma. Few cities have a single street as varied as Tacoma’s 6th Avenue. The Index has explored 6th Avenue before; here and here, among other places. And, true to form, Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is changing again....
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Redmond neighbors on edge as break-ins continue

Residents in Redmond are on high alert as the number of break-ins are stacking up. Victims fear it's the same crew targeting different area and making off with more than just their valuables, their sense of security.
REDMOND, WA
KOMO News

Police responded to a north Seattle tow company nearly 450 times in 2022

SEATTLE — Lincoln Towing may be known for its famous Pink Toe Truck, but as of this week, they have a new distinction they don't want. The tow company made the top five list for most Seattle Police Department (SPD) dispatched locations in 2022. A newly released SPD Crime Report for 2022 revealed Lincoln Tow accounted for 448 Seattle police responses last year.
SEATTLE, WA
ifiberone.com

Escalating danger between motorists and recreationalists on Snoqualmie Pass prompts federally funded study to fix the problem

CLE ELUM - The growing volume of people using Snoqualmie Pass for recreation has gotten to the point where there’s serious concern about the safety of those on foot and motorists traveling through the area via I-90. That’s why a $429,504 federal grant has been awarded to Kittitas and King counties to study how to improve traffic safety along Snoqualmie Pass. The study will allow the counties and dozens of stakeholders to guide priority transportation safety improvements at Snoqualmie Pass.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KXRO.com

Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”

Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle woman robbed walking from parked car to her house

A woman was robbed in Seattle while she was walking from her parked car to her house, the Seattle Police Department said on Thursday. At 4:24 a.m., a woman was done working her shift at a casino and drove home. She parked in the 6400 block of 29th Avenue Southwest. She got out of her car and was walking to her house when she was poked in the back by a pistol, according to police. The robber demanded jewelry and stole the woman’s purse which had her phone, cash, and other items inside. The robber then walked away and might have gotten into a car. The woman wasn’t able to track her phone.
SEATTLE, WA
lhsledger.org

Lakewood police WARN drivers

Lakewood Police have put out a statement “warning” speeding drivers. “Time to slow down people. Friday (Feb. 10) Lakewood Police and officers from neighboring agencies will be in Lakewood conducting speed emphasis patrols throughout the city ALL DAY. Tickets will be issued. You have been warned.” pic.twitter.com/SSKdcu13np.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KING-5

An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Restaurant news: 21-cent doughnuts, free pizza slices — and a review of Fire and the Feast

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Top Pot Doughnuts will be celebrating its “official” anniversary by offering 21-cent Old Fashioned doughnuts in all of its cafes — including the one at Edmonds’ Salish Crossing. They plan to be stocked up, but if you want to pick up a large amount they have requested that you call to pre-order so they have enough for everyone. Only 21 cents for one of their tasty donuts. Top Pot is located at 150 Sunset Ave. S. and the number to call is 425-582-2579. They are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

Bill would require turn signals to exit roundabouts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Traffic engineers believe roundabout intersections improve safety and the flow of traffic, but maneuvering through them can be confusing. “Most of the people who are on the road today learned how to drive before there were roundabouts,” said Olympic Driving School instructor Greg Sypnicki. Sypnicki...
OLYMPIA, WA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
GIG HARBOR, WA
kpq.com

Two Dead, Three in Critical Condition After T-Bone Collision on US 2

Update: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. Two people are dead and three are in critical condition after a two-car collision on US 2 near Tumwater Canyon Wednesday morning. A brown Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound US 2. 55-year-old Elizabeth Fortin from Delta, British Columbia, lost control of the SUV, crossed into the opposite lane, and was struck by a 2013 Toyota RAV4.
LEAVENWORTH, WA

