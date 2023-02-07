Read full article on original website
City Council Unanimously Approves 13% Retroactive Salary Adjustment For Framingham City Clerk
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham City Council unanimously approved a salary re-classification for the City Clerk position on Tuesday night, February 7. The current maximum salary for the Framingham City Clerk is $114,900. The Council voted unanimously to make the City Clerk salary $129,998, a 13% increase. City Clerk Lisa...
Fetherston Re-Appointed to Metropolitan Area Planning Council
ASHLAND – Jon Fetherston, of Ashland, was re-appointed to the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) as a gubernatorial appointment. Governor Charlie Baker re-appointed Fetherston on his last day in office. Fetherston has served in the role the previous eight years. The Metropolitan Area Planning Council is the regional planning...
City of Framingham Holding Presentation on Construction of Garvey Road Pump Station on March 1
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Department of Public Works has completed the design of the replacement of the Garvey Road pump station. Framingham DPW will share the schedule and impacts of the project with neighborhood residents on Wednesday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Christa McAuliffe Library branch at 746 Water Street.
Electrical system at Elm Park Tower beyond repair with nearly 200 seniors displaced
WORCESTER - It turns out that damage to the electrical system over the weekend at Elm Park Tower apartments is beyond repair and a complete replacement is needed in the 16-story building before residents are allowed to return for good. Due to the record low temperatures over the weekend, the Worcester Housing Authority, which runs the seniors-only building located at 425 Pleasant St., had to empty the building of its nearly 200 residents Saturday night due to...
Newton Zoning and Planning Committee Approves Public Hearing of Permanent Outdoor Dining Proposal
A public hearing at which Newton residents can submit comments about a proposed amendment to the city’s zoning ordinances that would make seasonal outdoor dining permanent within the city will take place on Feb. 13, Newton’s Zoning and Planning Committee said at a meeting on Monday night. The...
City of Quincy Public Buildings Department falling down on taking care of falling bricks at Quincy police headquarters
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The Koch Machine falling down on the job is nothing new to the ever-growing legions of lloyal Quincy Quarry News reader.
Real estate developer purchases Owl Shop building on Main Street
WORCESTER — A Worcester real estate developer has purchased the building where the former Owl Shop tobacco shop was located for $250,000, according to property records. A change of deed for the 414 and 416 Main St. property was registered with the Worcester Registry of Deeds Friday. The previous owner, Owl Shop...
Worcester police union, seeking delay, says body cameras a contract issue
WORCESTER — The police union began Tuesday's City Council meeting by requesting that the body camera program be delayed until the completion of contract negotiations. “Our union is in support of the body camera program,” Rick Cipro, president of the police union, said during public comment. “But one thing we have been clear and consistent on is this program is a change of working conditions…a bargaining issue.” ...
MetroWest Shopping Center Sells for $11 Million
A Quincy developer has paid $11 million for a Roche Bros.-anchored shopping center in Westborough. Grossman Development Group said Wednesday it has bought Bay State Commons as part of its Boston-area commercial real estate portfolio. Its other properties include Hingham Square and a Price Rite-anchored shopping center in Seekonk, among others.
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open 2 new Massachusetts locations
These are 2 of 8 PetMedic locations anticipated to open this year. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open its doors in Burlington and Peabody, Massachusetts in April 2023. This will create more access to urgent veterinary care on Boston’s North Shore. "I have been a clinician in...
OP-ED: Resident Calls for Celebrating Watertown’s History, Avoid Becoming “Anywhere, USA”
First, I want to thank the watertownmanews and the Historical Society of Watertown and Joyce Kelly, in particular, for this Saturday’s trip into Watertown’s past. It seems sometimes that the City of Watertown is engaged in such a head spinning rush to blandness and “anytown-ness” that in the words of Joni Mitchell, “We won’t know what we’ve got till it’s gone.”
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Carolyn Mona (Madden) Reilly, 92, MetroWest Medical Center Employee For 50 Years
FRAMINGHAM – Carolyn Mona (Madden) Reilly, 92, a long time resident of Framingham died February 6, 2023 peacefully in the comfort and care of her family in Milford where she resided for the past 5 years. She was the first in her family to be born in a hospital...
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Boston, MA. - Boston has one of the highest costs of living in the United States. However, on the flip side, its residents often command salaries above the national average for their respective fields. One reason for the competitive pay is the high-growth, high-paying industries in the area.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
Active member of Massachusetts fire department has died, according to his union
An active member of a Massachusetts fire department has died, according to the union that represents him. “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the Active Duty Death of Local 1735 member, ALT Christopher Clark. Chris unfortunately passed due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident this past weekend”, announced the Dedham Fire Department Union.
Callahan Center Will Re-Open on Wednesday
FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center will re-open on Wednesday, February 8, said City of Framingham COO Michael Tusino. However, the Friends of the Callahan Center luncheon has been cancelled for Wednesday. “All repairs have been made at the Callahan Center and it will be open tomorrow, with no restrictions,”...
Framingham Man is One of The Founders of New Public Affairs & Strategic Consultancy Venture on Beacon Hill
BOSTON – Today, February 5, marks the launch of Bulfinch Strategies Group, a new public affairs and strategic consultancy venture founded by policy experts Tom Mangan, MPH, and Jay A. Youmans, JD, and merging with thinkjet strategies, founded by Jefferson R. Smith MPA. The trio of partners will be joined by Ayah H. Roda, also previously of thinkjet strategies, who will serve as Associate Director of Government Affairs.
Callahan Center Will Be Closed Tuesday
FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center will remain closed on Tuesday, February 6, while repairs are made to a broken fire suppression pipe, said City of Framingham COO Michael Tusino. All programming is cancelled at the Center. The Friends of the Callahan Center, however, will hold their monthly meeting via...
Report: St. Vincent Hospital failed to fully disclose patient prices
WORCESTER — St. Vincent Hospital failed to fully meet federal regulations that require hospitals to accurately and publicly disclose what they charge patients for medical services, according to a report by the nonprofit Patient Rights Advocate. Two other Tenet Healthcare hospitals in Massachusetts also failed in this area, according to the report: MetroWest Medical...
