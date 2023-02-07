Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Major Retail Chain Is Closing its Shreveport Store
Many retail chains in the U.S. have been struggling to make a comeback after the pandemic that sent sales spiraling downward and shopping habits changing for many Americans. Retail giants have had to pivot to set up plans to meet the demands of online shopping with local pickup as shoppers avoided going into stores during the height of the Covid pandemic.
Shreveport Food Truck Is Serving Up the Best Hot Chicken Sandwich
If You Love a Good Chicken Sandwich Your Tastebuds are About to Be in Heaven. Dripp Hot Chicken is a brand new pop-up trailer that is serving Nashville Hot Chicken sandwiches. Yes, a Shreveport food trailer is serving up a Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich and it is the best chicken sandwich I have ever had in town.
All the Heart Shaped Goodness Returns to Chick-fil-A in Bossier
The lord's chicken in a heart-shaped tray of course. Quick, Call and Cancel the Flowers and Chocolate. Do you want to make your significant other know that you truly love and appreciate them? If your Valentine gets really sad on Sundays because Chick-fil-A is closed, you might want to look into showing up at their door with a heart-shaped box of chicken minis. Is there anything better than breakfast in bed? Now imagine Chick-fil-A minis in bed, that came from a heart-shaped tray, I mean the romance just keeps getting steamy it's fogging up our glasses.
Minden, LA Kicks Off 4 Days of Fun With the St. Jude Auction
Once again, the great folks of Minden, Louisiana, are set to knock it out of the park raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. What makes the Minden St. Jude Auction so special?. Every year Minden residents come together as a community to raise money for...
Krewe Of Centaur Float Loading Party Food Truck Lineup
Mardi Gras season in Sheveport-Bossier is about to hit full stride starting this weekend. Two of the premiere parades in town will be rolling, with two more coming next weekend. Kicking off this first major weekend of Mardi Gras will be the Krewe of Centaur Float Loading Party. The party...
Legendary Shreveport Food Truck Evolves Into Downtown Location
There Is a New Donut Shop in Downtown Shreveport That Is Unlike Any Donut Shop in the Ark-La-Tex. If you know what Voodoo Donuts is you know how delicious and unique those donuts are. Up until now, Shreveport-Bossier has experienced those simple delicious glazed donuts and those melt-in-your-mouth Southern Maid Donuts.
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Shreveport, LA Area Set to Expire
A lottery ticket worth $50,000, sold right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area, is set to expire soon. Are you completely unaware that you're sitting on a winning $50,000 lottery ticket?. You might be if you bought a Powerball ticket over the last few months in beautiful Greenwood, LA....
You Agree This Movie Best Represents Life In Louisiana?
Over the years, so many movies have been filmed here in Louisiana, at one point we earned the nickname "Hollywood South." New Orleans is still a hot-bed for movie production, and though things have settled considerably here in Shreveport, since the heyday for filming following Hurricane Katrina, we can lay claim to some blockbusters including The Guardian, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Mist, Click, and Olympus Has Fallen.
Shreveport Crawfish Prices Dropping Ahead of Mardi Gras
Crawfish have been available for a couple of weeks now, but demand has been low because the early crawfish were really small, and the prices were really high. In fact, a pound of those small crawfish could set you back up to $10 a pound. But crawfish prices have started...
Shreveport Nature Park to Hold 18th Annual Owl Night
If you've ever wanted to get up close and personal with an owl, this is your chance to do so. The Walter B. Jacobs Nature Memorial Park is presenting their 18th Annual Owl Night this Saturday, February 11th. Rusty Scarborough with Walter B. Jacobs Nature Memorial Park recently visited KEEL...
Here Are Shreveport’s Secret Mardi Gras Rules You Need to Know
I have been working out with some people from all over the U.S. who are here training for several weeks. Most of them have never experienced Mardi Gras and are asking all kinds of questions when it comes to Mardi Gras. My workout buddies are excited about going to the big parade this weekend. They do have a lot of questions before they experience their first Mardi Gras parade.
Look At Bickham Dickson Park in Shreveport
I have great memories of strolling through C. Bickham Dickson Park when I moved to Shreveport way back in 1984. It was a great place to sit and have lunch while enjoying nature. In the 90's it was a spot I would bring my sons when they were little. There was a playground in the middle of the park which they loved to spend time playing on.
Shreveport Police Issue Drunk Driving Warning Ahead Of Mardi Gras
If you plan on going to the Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras parade this Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Shreveport, LA, local police are warning you now, do not drive impaired because they will catch you. Mardi Gras is all about letting your hair down before the Lenten season, right?...
Two Shreveport Rescues to Play for Team Ruff in Sunday’s Puppy Bowl
Two rescues from right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area are competing for Team Ruff in this Sunday's 'Puppy Bowl' on Animal Planet!. Once again, Ninna Lopez and the team at Ninna's Road to Rescue in Benton, LA are showing the world what they do right here in our area to rehome pups in need. They've had three pups participate in the Puppy Bowl in the past and this year they have two more!
Your Step-by-Step Guide on How to Catch the Most Mardi Gras Beads
If you're heading out to the Krewe of Centaur parade this Saturday in Shreveport, first of all, have fun! Second, we hope you catch your weight in Mardi Gras beads and other trinkets!. How can you catch more Mardi Gras beads than anyone else?. Before we get into the tips...
Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead
A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
Shreveport Home Care Worker Found Guilty of Felony Theft
A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury Thursday, February 9, 2023. Micquela Bell, 37, was found guilty by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
Shreveport Woman Found Shot Dead on College Street
On Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:39pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2600 block of W. College in reference to a female possibly being shot. Upon arrival SPD located a female laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. The female victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
Win Free Journey Tickets
Now through 11:59pm on Sunday, February 12, 2023, download the free Highway 98-9 app, click on the Journey Contest icon, and fill out an entry form. You may also enter online at Highway989.com. On or about Monday, February 13th, we’ll randomly draw ten (10) winners from all entries received. Prize is two (2) tickets to the Journey/Toto concert at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City on Sunday, February 19, 2023. Approximate prize value: $125. Tickets will be emailed to winners. For complete contest rules, click here. click here.
The 2023 Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Rolls on February 12th
The Krewe of Barkus & Meoux is Shreveport & Bossier's official pet krewe. Making sure Mardi Gras season isn't just for humans, but for our pets as well. Every year, Barkus & Meoux host a pet parade and vendor market during Mardi Gras season. The pet parade is a walking parade instead of a parade filled with floats, because the stars of the parade aren't built for riding as much as walking. However that doesn't mean there WON'T be floats, its just probably not going to look like the first thing you might think of when you hear "Mardi Gras parade". But that doesn't mean the pets aren't going to get all dressed up in their Mardi Gras best...
