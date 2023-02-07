Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man shot in Putnam County when driving home from work
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Putnam county Sheriff’s Office says someone fired shots in the car of a man driving home from work Wednesday night,. They need your help in finding the shooter. Sheriff Howard Sills says it happened about 15 minutes before midnight near the intersection of...
wgxa.tv
Vehicle fire on I-75 in Monroe County
UPDATE (4:56 P.M.) -- According to the Monroe County Fire Department, traffic lanes are expected to return to normal shortly. No one was injured in the fire and the left lane is open. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews have spotted a vehicle fire on I-75 S near Pate...
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia. Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.
wgxa.tv
A Forsyth man drives himself to the hospital while a gunman shoots at him
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man drove himself to the hospital as someone continued to shoot at his car. A 67-year-old man from Forsyth was returning home from work when a white car pulled up behind him and then navigated alongside his car as someone inside the car started shooting.
wgxa.tv
A teenager is shot multiple times while walking home
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager is in the hospital after being shot multiple times while walking home. On Thursday around 7:00 P.M., the 16-year-old and a group were walking on the 4200 block of Elkan Avenue at Adger Road when a vehicle drove by and started shooting. Deputies reported...
wgxa.tv
Taylor County family loses everything after house fire
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A family is needing the community's help following a fire in Taylor County Wednesday. In a post on Facebook, the Taylor County Volunteer Fire Department says the Hodges-DuBose family's house caught fire and is a total loss. In addition to the house, the family lost most of their belongings too.
41nbc.com
Fatal traffic accident on Eisenhower Parkway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Sunday February 5th just before 7:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road. It was reported that a 49-year-old Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bicycle westbound in...
57-year-old woman hit and killed on Pio Nono Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A woman was hit and killed by SUV on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A 57-year-old Betty Jackson was walking in the southbound lanes near Dewey Street just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night when she was hit by a Toyota 4Runner traveling in the right lane.
wgxa.tv
'That was a failure': Bibb County Sheriff apologizes for 12 hour long wait time
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Tuesday night's neighborhood watch meeting opened up more than a can of worms for the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. "I asked about the homeless people and they told me there's no way they could walk to our neighborhood. I was scared stinkless. I promise you, I was scared," said one Macon resident.
tourcounsel.com
Macon Mall | Shopping mall in Macon, Georgia
Macon Mall is a two level, 1.1 million square foot shopping mall located in Macon, Georgia. It is a dead mall with a 74% and rising vacancy rate with only one anchor store, Burlington. It has three vacant anchors left by Belk, J.C. Penney and Macy's. Sears once occupied the space currently taken by Burlington. The lower level is still empty.
GDOT promised better in Macon after cutting it in half it with I-75. Has the state kept its word?
Peter Givens was a teenager in the ‘60s when he watched one of Macon’s oldest Black cemeteries torn apart as the construction of Interstate 75 came through the heart of Pleasant Hill. Home from a military high school out of state, Givens watched from Walnut Street as dirt...
87-year-old Macon grandfather still recovering after home invasion attack
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a family got an unthinkable call. Someone had invaded their home, and their 87-year-old grandfather was inside. "We were fighting here. I was swinging with a cane, and he was swinging with his fist and a pistol," Gayland Jensen said. Jensen describes the moments...
WMAZ
Damage from last July's train derailment in Warner Robins to be repaired
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A clean-up is on the way to the Warner Robins area across from Robins Air Force Base. Back in July, a Norfolk Southern train derailed along Watson Boulevard and Highway 247. At Monday night's city council meeting, leaders signed a resolution for the city to...
WMAZ
Man in critical condition, 24-year-old woman arrested after fight at Macon home
MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition and a woman is in custody after a fight at home near Montpelier Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The fight happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a home in the 1200 block of Patterson Street. The man and woman were both drunk and got into a verbal altercation that turned into a physical fight.
wgxa.tv
Suspect in Pulaski County shooting turns himself in
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man wanted for a shooting in Pulaski County has turned himself in. In a media release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says James Ian Spires, of Cochran, turned himself into the Bleckley County Sheriff's Office Wednesday. Spires, who was once considered armed and dangerous,...
'That's gonna flip a car': Residents upset over ditch in Peach County and want it fixed
Water has eroded the dirt road so much, it's about three or four feet deep now, and it's only getting wider. "This ditch is driving me crazy" Dirt roads are a dime a dozen in rural parts of Central Georgia. However, some older ones can erode and give way to time.
Fountain Car Wash in Macon to temporarily close to rebrand and remodel under new ownership
MACON, Ga. — A Macon car wash is changing ownership and will be remodeling starting next week, according to a Facebook post from Fountain Car Wash. Fountain Car Wash located at 1820 Hardeman Ave. will be closing temporarily as new ownership, Big Peach Car Wash out of Forsyth, makes changes to the facility.
Man dead after house fire in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man is dead after a house fire in Milledgeville on Saturday. Baldwin County Fire Chief Victor Young says crews were called to a housefire in the 100 block of Minor Road just before 9 p.m. Saturday evening. Young said thick smoke was pouring from the...
wgxa.tv
'I called 911, they hung up': Macon residents grill Sheriff's Office about safety concerns
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One by one residents raised their hands and their voices to grill and get answers from law enforcement about a lack of presence in their neighborhoods. One resident, told an alarming story about an unknown person firing shots while standing in their backyard... after calling 9-1-1 she says it took deputies 12 hours to get her.
Tornado victims waiting for answers a month later
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Nearly a month after devastating tornadoes destroyed thousands of homes in Georgia, there are homeowners who are still unsure of what they’ll do next. The people leading the recovery effort in Griffin and Spalding say they’ve been through this before and that full recovery will take years.
