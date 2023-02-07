ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Man shot in Putnam County when driving home from work

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Putnam county Sheriff’s Office says someone fired shots in the car of a man driving home from work Wednesday night,. They need your help in finding the shooter. Sheriff Howard Sills says it happened about 15 minutes before midnight near the intersection of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Vehicle fire on I-75 in Monroe County

UPDATE (4:56 P.M.) -- According to the Monroe County Fire Department, traffic lanes are expected to return to normal shortly. No one was injured in the fire and the left lane is open. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews have spotted a vehicle fire on I-75 S near Pate...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

A teenager is shot multiple times while walking home

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager is in the hospital after being shot multiple times while walking home. On Thursday around 7:00 P.M., the 16-year-old and a group were walking on the 4200 block of Elkan Avenue at Adger Road when a vehicle drove by and started shooting. Deputies reported...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Taylor County family loses everything after house fire

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A family is needing the community's help following a fire in Taylor County Wednesday. In a post on Facebook, the Taylor County Volunteer Fire Department says the Hodges-DuBose family's house caught fire and is a total loss. In addition to the house, the family lost most of their belongings too.
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Fatal traffic accident on Eisenhower Parkway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Sunday February 5th just before 7:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road. It was reported that a 49-year-old Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bicycle westbound in...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

57-year-old woman hit and killed on Pio Nono Avenue

MACON, Ga. — A woman was hit and killed by SUV on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A 57-year-old Betty Jackson was walking in the southbound lanes near Dewey Street just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night when she was hit by a Toyota 4Runner traveling in the right lane.
MACON, GA
tourcounsel.com

Macon Mall | Shopping mall in Macon, Georgia

Macon Mall is a two level, 1.1 million square foot shopping mall located in Macon, Georgia. It is a dead mall with a 74% and rising vacancy rate with only one anchor store, Burlington. It has three vacant anchors left by Belk, J.C. Penney and Macy's. Sears once occupied the space currently taken by Burlington. The lower level is still empty.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Man in critical condition, 24-year-old woman arrested after fight at Macon home

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition and a woman is in custody after a fight at home near Montpelier Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The fight happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a home in the 1200 block of Patterson Street. The man and woman were both drunk and got into a verbal altercation that turned into a physical fight.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Suspect in Pulaski County shooting turns himself in

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man wanted for a shooting in Pulaski County has turned himself in. In a media release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says James Ian Spires, of Cochran, turned himself into the Bleckley County Sheriff's Office Wednesday. Spires, who was once considered armed and dangerous,...
PULASKI COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead after house fire in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man is dead after a house fire in Milledgeville on Saturday. Baldwin County Fire Chief Victor Young says crews were called to a housefire in the 100 block of Minor Road just before 9 p.m. Saturday evening. Young said thick smoke was pouring from the...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
11Alive

Tornado victims waiting for answers a month later

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Nearly a month after devastating tornadoes destroyed thousands of homes in Georgia, there are homeowners who are still unsure of what they’ll do next. The people leading the recovery effort in Griffin and Spalding say they’ve been through this before and that full recovery will take years.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy