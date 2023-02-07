Read full article on original website
Whole Foods Market Opens First Location In MontanaBryan DijkhuizenMontana State
Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peakRoger MarshMontana State
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Montana Consumers, Remember These Resources When Spending Big Money
I stumbled upon something unexpected recently. I was working on a story and doing a little background research. I ended up on the Montana Department of Justice website, specifically, the Consumer Protection site and I noticed a feature I'd never seen before. Look Up Information About Montana Businesses. If you...
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes
A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
Step Off New Hampshire, Montana is Still Colder
If you were worried you couldn't call your out-of-state friends and boast about living in the coldest state in the Lower 48 any longer after last weekend's "polar vortex" in the Northeast, put your mind at ease. While New Hampshire was making headlines after getting blasted with incredible cold, Montana's...
Fines for Montana Human Traffickers Increased to $400,000
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) -Senate Bill 265, which will drastically increase the fines on criminals convicted of human trafficking, had its first hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. The bill, sponsored by Senator Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, would fine convicted human traffickers $400,000 for their crimes. “We need to...
Bill Would Hold Montana Judges to Higher Ethical Standards
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Judges in Montana would come under stricter ethical standards if a bill sponsored by State Senator Greg Hertz is passed in the Montana Legislature. KGVO News spoke with Hertz on Wednesday morning about Senate Bill 252. Senate Bill 252 would hold Judges to Higher Ethical...
Survey Help: Montana FWP Has an Eye on Our Bowfishing Interests
If the sport was not gaining momentum in Montana, would FWP want to know more about our interests in it?. Depending on the sample size, responses could affect rules, regulations, additional eligible bodies of water, species and more. But whatever the reasons, they hope to hear from Montana anglers on the subject. They did point out that "your participation in this survey is confidential and helps our fisheries biologists to better manage fish in Montana." So, hmm.
Montana’s Highest Bridge Isn’t Where You Think It Is
If you're a person who appreciates varied bridge design, it can be a real treat to wander the highways and byways of the Treasure State. That's because Montana, which is laced with rivers and streams, has an astonishing amount of bridges. Montana Department of Transportation tracks over 5,000 in all, which includes huge spans across the major rivers like the Missouri, Clark Fork, and Yellowstone all the way down to itty bitty bridges you might not even notice on county roads.
Montana Grizzly Bear Delisting Subject to ‘the Goldilocks Zone’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montanans of all ages and economic levels love Grizzly bears, that one thing is certain, says a new survey released by the University of Montana’s Franke College of Forestry and Conservation. That being said, the majority of those surveyed were able to hold two...
What Elon Musk told Montana’s Steve Daines in Phone Call
Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) is fresh out of Twitter jail after his account was suspended from Twitter over a hunting photo of him and his wife and the beautiful antelope she shot in Eastern Montana. Senator Daines' account was eventually reinstated by Twitter owner Elon Musk earlier this week,...
New Report: Montana Not Spared From Decline in U.S. Cow Herds
Whatever the factors - and there are a number of them - the beef cow biz just ain't what it used to be. Montana's Northern Ag News Network tells us that to no one's surprise, the USDA Cattle Inventory report released yesterday (January 31) was right in line with predictions: the nation’s beef cow herd has shrunk over the past ten years and now sits at its lowest level in the Inventory Report's 50-year history.
If You Love Montana’s Fish Creek You’ll Want to Follow This Meeting
It's a hidden gem in Western Montana, and so special it officially became home to a Montana State Park in the last decade. But that's just one part of the effort to protect the Fish Creek Watershed west of Missoula, one of the vital tributaries on the Lower Clark Fork River.
Study: Ridiculous Number of Montana Wildfires are Human-Caused
The burning question: How can Montanans be so careless to cause that much devastation?. UM News Service at the University of Montana has released a new study on destructive wildfires caused by humans. The percentile is beyond alarming. First, the UM study points out that, "more than three times as...
Montana Legislature Moves to Protect Kids and Healthcare Workers
Today's news: SB99 passes the Montana Senate on 3rd reading. Bills protecting kids and healthcare workers are advancing in the Montana Legislature. This, as the radical Left is pushing transgender surgeries and other life-altering treatments for children. The Montana Legislature is moving forward on efforts to protect Montana kids from...
Elon Musk Has Spoken, After Montana Senator Suspended on Twitter
Elon Musk has spoken. This, after a United States Senator from Montana was suspended on Twitter after sharing a hunting photo as his profile picture on the social media platform now owned by Tesla and SpaceX founder Musk. My friend Matt Mackowiak, who used to work in Montana politics several...
Montana Emergency Rental Assistance Program is Ending
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is coming to an end in a few weeks, and two of the state’s top officials were in the KGVO studio on Friday’s Talk Back show to discuss it. Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of...
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Montana Medicaid Use Reduces ER Visits and Hospitalizations
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A report released on Tuesday by the Montana Healthcare Foundation shows that the increased enrollment in Montana Medicaid has resulted in a decrease in ER visits, hospitalizations and their associated costs. KGVO News spoke with Aaron Wernham, CEO of the Montana Healthcare Foundation about the...
Montana Highway Patrol Seeking Reinforcements Amid Surge
The Montana Highway Patrol is looking for backup- not just from the Montana Legislature, but from you as well. MHP is now accepting applications for more trooper candidates as the state faces a fentanyl-fueled drug and crime epidemic. I asked Sgt. Jay Nelson, Public Information Officer for MHP, just how...
McConaughey in Montana? New ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1944’
We have been hearing rumors of the possible departure of Kevin Costner from the hit television drama "Yellowstone." The modern day western has taken the world by storm, and has really put Montana on the map. But, as we gear up for the second part of season 5 to air this summer, know that it might be the last.
